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Labor shortage. These words might not sound that scary to you if you’ve never had to scramble to fill a vacant position. But if you’re a manager staring at a gap in the schedule, the phrase likely still reverberates in your bones.

Those whose backs are against the wall are usually the ones who get creative to solve their problems, which, in recruiting, means moving beyond just posting a listing on LinkedIn.

We collected dozens of funny “Now Hiring” signs that caught job seekers’ attention on the street, and who knows—maybe after taking the picture, they immediately applied.