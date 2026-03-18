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Labor shortage. These words might not sound that scary to you if you’ve never had to scramble to fill a vacant position. But if you’re a manager staring at a gap in the schedule, the phrase likely still reverberates in your bones.

Those whose backs are against the wall are usually the ones who get creative to solve their problems, which, in recruiting, means moving beyond just posting a listing on LinkedIn.

We collected dozens of funny “Now Hiring” signs that caught job seekers’ attention on the street, and who knows—maybe after taking the picture, they immediately applied.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Now hiring sign in a window with the phrase must have a clue reflecting hiring signs and staff fit challenges.

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    #2

    Now hiring sign on grass reads seeking long-haired, freaky people with training offered for hiring staff.

    charbo6 Report

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    mike_139 avatar
    GOZ
    GOZ
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who remembers that song (and who played it)?

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    #3

    Help wanted sign listing qualities for hiring staff including sober, sane, non-dramatic, and mature with common sense.

    neverknowsbestnow Report

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    #4

    Nichols Fire Department sign humorously advertising help wanted with odd hours, no pay, and cool hats.

    ImJustHereForABeer Report

    13points
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    #5

    Hiring sign outside a store with the words full time meat, illustrating common hiring signs and staff challenges.

    Navybuffalooo Report

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    #6

    Burger King sign encouraging job applications with work for a king message, related to hiring signs and staff fit.

    Trueloveis4u Report

    13points
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    #7

    McDonald's sign with message about ice cream machine working, highlighting hiring signs and staff motivation challenges.

    McDonald's is getting aggressive, trying to hire those 14-year-olds.

    redgr812 Report

    12points
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    #8

    KFC hiring sign stating need for reliable workers, highlighting key hiring signs and staff expectations in a casual outdoor setting.

    KFC in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

    reddit.com , Threespy Report

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    #9

    Smiling Home Depot employee in apron holding a hiring sign promoting career development and benefits.

    How bad is it to work at Home Depot?

    danspud69 Report

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    #10

    Sign outside Julie's Family Restaurant showing a humorous now hiring message about spaghetti and job pay rates.

    cardboard_dinosaurs Report

    12points
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    #11

    Staff required sign humorously stating must be lazy and miserable to fit in with existing staff before applying in person.

    strongbowblade Report

    12points
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    #12

    Sign in a window listing a cashier wanted with 18 years old and 20 years experience showing hiring signs.

    Trafalgar_Lou1 , rfgobusan Report

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    #13

    Handwritten job sign in a window seeking a piano player with knowledge of opening clams, highlighting hiring signs.

    Durhamfarmhouse Report

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    #14

    Magic Car Wash workers needed sign listing strict hiring signs and expectations for existing staff culture.

    This was posted at my car wash.

    Scorp1979 Report

    12points
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    #15

    Sign outside Frosty's Griddle & Shake showing hiring notice emphasizing cooking and serving skills for staff.

    ShameNap Report

    11points
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    #16

    McDonald's lit sign at night reading now hiring losers, illustrating signs of a lazy and miserable work environment.

    If you’re a loser and need a job, McDonald’s is accepting applications!

    its_rhiannon , NYRfanFL Report

    11points
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    #17

    Wendy's sign with hiring notice, in memory of Dave, highlighting important hiring signs for new staff recruitment.

    FilmReviewer101 Report

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    #18

    Wendy's restaurant sign showing hiring message emphasizing importance of people and brilliant hiring signs for staff.

    LiMoTaLe Report

    11points
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    #19

    Large outdoor banner with bold text saying now hiring now right now we're hiring now displayed in front of a building.

    imafloatingradish37 Report

    11points
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    #20

    Drive-thru sign at sunset hiring managers that don’t steal, highlighting hiring signs and staff behavior issues.

    Lmanwell23 Report

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    #21

    Sign on wooden fence reading Now Hiring Non-Stupid People, illustrating hiring signs for staff fit and attitude.

    Lmanwell23 Report

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    #22

    Handwritten part time girl wanted sign taped to a wooden window frame, reflecting an urban street scene outside.

    Saw this at a pizza place in Brooklyn. Not sure if this means they’re hiring or just looking for companionship.

    Macr0Mind Report

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    #23

    Airplane flying a banner ad with hiring message against a cloudy sky, illustrating hiring signs and staff fit issues.

    Burningman316 Report

    11points
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    #24

    Subway sign displaying hiring message with emphasis on signs of lazy and miserable staff fitting in at workplace.

    kayluhb Report

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    #25

    Waffle House restaurant with now hiring sign, illustrating hiring signs and workplace culture issues.

    cipeone Report

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    #26

    Taco Bell restaurant at night with a humorous hiring sign about needing a job and taco bowl.

    Past_Organization_29 Report

    11points
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    #27

    Store sign in Texas advertising cookies, wine, and now hiring, highlighting key hiring signs for staff fit and culture.

    Fancy_Cicada7706 Report

    11points
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    #28

    Help wanted sign for vampire's assistant with unusual job requirements, illustrating unique hiring signs and workplace traits.

    abaganoush Report

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    #29

    Rally’s restaurant sign displaying hiring notice and special menu offer against clear sky and trees background

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    #30

    Burger King sign advertising hiring staff under clear blue sky near street intersection with traffic.

    InsaneJul Report

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    #31

    Help wanted sign on bakery window with bread illustrations, highlighting hiring signs and job inquiry for existing staff.

    chelsealrp Report

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    #32

    Banner outside a building displaying a now hiring sign with words about staff qualities and hiring signs.

    This place in my town just put up an interesting "now hiring" sign. They pay their workers $7.25 / hr.

    SevenSnorlax Report

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    #33

    Outdoor hiring sign at Congo River Golf with live gators, highlighting brilliant hiring signs for existing staff fit-in.

    footmitten Report

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    #34

    Westchester Academy sign displaying hiring message for infant teachers, highlighting important hiring signs for staff.

    chickenman7 Report

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    #35

    Arby's and McDonald's signs at night displaying messages about hiring soon and now hiring all shifts.

    coffeenomnom Report

    9points
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    #36

    Now hiring sign behind a fried turkeys banner, indicating available jobs at the food business.

    A-Money84 Report

    9points
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    #37

    Burger King sign in a parking lot with a hiring message for managers on a cloudy day.

    Looks like SpongeBob has a lot of power at Burger King.

    ElderCunningham Report

    9points
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    #38

    DQ restaurant sign reading come join our cream team now hiring, illustrating hiring signs for staff and work environment.

    Lmanwell23 Report

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    #39

    Sign outside Dogs R Us restaurant showing a hiring message related to staff and hiring signs.

    We’ll miss you, Chris, but time is money.

    imgur.com Report

    9points
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    #40

    Outdoor Mobile Mania sign showing a hiring message with letters flying off in a busy parking lot under clear sky.

    StarskyAndHutch Report

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    #41

    Handwritten hiring sign on glass door expressing frustration with staff and warning about lazy employees in a retail work environment.

    IPlayTeemoSupport Report

    9points
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    #42

    Store interior with numerous closing and sale signs, featuring a hiring sign, illustrating hiring signs in retail settings.

    This "We're hiring" sign is in front of the Macy's store that is going out of business.

    Tzinny Report

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    #43

    Taco Bell breakfast sign with a hiring message looking for adults to work late nights at the restaurant.

    GatorHaterJames Report

    8points
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    #44

    McDonald's restaurant sign with a now hiring message showing $11.00 hourly wage as a hiring sign example.

    tomcoverlytour Report

    8points
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    #45

    Outdoor hiring sign with group of people and bold red text emphasizing not hiring, reflecting hiring signs message.

    Working-Writer4364 Report

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    #46

    A&W restaurant sign with a hiring message for cheese curds, highlighting hiring signs and staff opportunities.

    cozyroof Report

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    #47

    Billboard for Mike Scott Plumbing hiring staff, featuring a man in workwear promoting plumber jobs and company website.

    captainschick Report

    7points
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    #48

    Movie theater sign displaying hiring message with a focus on staff and brilliant hiring signs concepts.

    mrsheavenly Report

    7points
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    #49

    Sign on a restaurant window with a hiring notice reflecting staffing and hiring challenges for existing staff.

    Popeyes always recruits the most intelligent employees.

    imgur.com Report

    7points
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    #50

    Popeyes sign stating short staffed and asking customers to be patient with hiring signs visible.

    This should be on the door of every establishment, regardless of staffing levels.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #51

    Sign on a door reading Now Hiring happy motivated people with mad skills apply inside for hiring signs.

    Caesar100 Report

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    #52

    Hiring sign at Aldi showing low wage offer, highlighting challenges in hiring and existing staff work culture issues.

    nicolerene123 Report

    6points
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    #53

    Employees smiling in uniforms at a workplace, highlighting hiring signs for fitting in with existing staff.

    mnorthwood13 Report

    6points
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