“Must Be Lazy And Miserable To Fit In With Existing Staff”: 53 Brilliant Hiring Signs
Labor shortage. These words might not sound that scary to you if you’ve never had to scramble to fill a vacant position. But if you’re a manager staring at a gap in the schedule, the phrase likely still reverberates in your bones.
Those whose backs are against the wall are usually the ones who get creative to solve their problems, which, in recruiting, means moving beyond just posting a listing on LinkedIn.
We collected dozens of funny “Now Hiring” signs that caught job seekers’ attention on the street, and who knows—maybe after taking the picture, they immediately applied.
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McDonald's is getting aggressive, trying to hire those 14-year-olds.
KFC in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
How bad is it to work at Home Depot?
This was posted at my car wash.
If you’re a loser and need a job, McDonald’s is accepting applications!
Saw this at a pizza place in Brooklyn. Not sure if this means they’re hiring or just looking for companionship.
This place in my town just put up an interesting "now hiring" sign. They pay their workers $7.25 / hr.
Looks like SpongeBob has a lot of power at Burger King.
We’ll miss you, Chris, but time is money.
This "We're hiring" sign is in front of the Macy's store that is going out of business.
Popeyes always recruits the most intelligent employees.
This should be on the door of every establishment, regardless of staffing levels.