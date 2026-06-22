Artist Shares 57 New Comics About Ferrets, Pets, And Everyday Absurdities
Ferrets have a talent for turning even the most ordinary household into a stage for chaos. Curious, fearless, and seemingly incapable of respecting personal boundaries, they squeeze into impossible places, steal random objects, and create trouble with a level of determination that many pet owners know all too well. For artist and writer Liza N. Cooper, these daily antics have become an endless source of creative inspiration.
Better known online as Siberian Lizard, Cooper has spent years transforming the unpredictable reality of living with ferrets into a colorful universe of comics and illustrated stories. Her work blends observational humor with imaginative storytelling, drawing heavily from the quirks, personalities, and occasional criminal behavior of the animals she shares her life with.
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Many readers first discovered her through Meems & Feefs, a comic series that evolved into a successful graphic novel franchise. What began as lighthearted sketches of mischievous ferrets gradually expanded into a richly developed world populated by eccentric animal characters, fantastical adventures, and plenty of absurd situations. The series continues to grow, with Cooper currently developing new stories while also exploring other members of the mustelid family, from stoats to otters and beyond.
Part of what sets her comics apart is the way they capture the peculiar logic of animals. The characters may be exaggerated, but their behavior often feels surprisingly familiar to anyone who has lived with a pet. Behind the jokes and visual gags lies an affectionate understanding of the small moments that define life with animals, the destruction, the confusion, the companionship, and the undeniable charm that somehow makes owners forgive it all.
making art? next up: getting the ducktape! (I mean, banana tape!)