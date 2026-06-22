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Ferrets have a talent for turning even the most ordinary household into a stage for chaos. Curious, fearless, and seemingly incapable of respecting personal boundaries, they squeeze into impossible places, steal random objects, and create trouble with a level of determination that many pet owners know all too well. For artist and writer Liza N. Cooper, these daily antics have become an endless source of creative inspiration.

Better known online as Siberian Lizard, Cooper has spent years transforming the unpredictable reality of living with ferrets into a colorful universe of comics and illustrated stories. Her work blends observational humor with imaginative storytelling, drawing heavily from the quirks, personalities, and occasional criminal behavior of the animals she shares her life with.

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