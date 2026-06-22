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Ferrets have a talent for turning even the most ordinary household into a stage for chaos. Curious, fearless, and seemingly incapable of respecting personal boundaries, they squeeze into impossible places, steal random objects, and create trouble with a level of determination that many pet owners know all too well. For artist and writer Liza N. Cooper, these daily antics have become an endless source of creative inspiration.

Better known online as Siberian Lizard, Cooper has spent years transforming the unpredictable reality of living with ferrets into a colorful universe of comics and illustrated stories. Her work blends observational humor with imaginative storytelling, drawing heavily from the quirks, personalities, and occasional criminal behavior of the animals she shares her life with.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | siberianlizard.com | youtube.com | x.com | tiktok.com

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#1

A Siberian girl illustrates a ferret happily receiving and then comically reacting to the sour taste of a lemon.

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Many readers first discovered her through Meems & Feefs, a comic series that evolved into a successful graphic novel franchise. What began as lighthearted sketches of mischievous ferrets gradually expanded into a richly developed world populated by eccentric animal characters, fantastical adventures, and plenty of absurd situations. The series continues to grow, with Cooper currently developing new stories while also exploring other members of the mustelid family, from stoats to otters and beyond.

Part of what sets her comics apart is the way they capture the peculiar logic of animals. The characters may be exaggerated, but their behavior often feels surprisingly familiar to anyone who has lived with a pet. Behind the jokes and visual gags lies an affectionate understanding of the small moments that define life with animals, the destruction, the confusion, the companionship, and the undeniable charm that somehow makes owners forgive it all.
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    #2

    Funny ferrets reacting to a foot in a sock versus a bare foot, illustrating funny situations.

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    #3

    A Siberian girl cartoon showing funny ferrets preferring inedible garbage over luxury food.

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    #4

    A comic illustrating a Siberian girl's daily life, showing a ferret in a cage and another working at a desk.

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    #5

    Funny situations of a ferret in four panels showing various emotions: surprised, screaming, sneezing, and annoyed.

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    #6

    A comic strip depicting a Siberian girl and her ferret in various funny situations, including the ferret with a banana.

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    making art? next up: getting the ducktape! (I mean, banana tape!)

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    #7

    Siberian girl illustrates funny situations of ferrets: two reactions to bath time, one ferret enjoys, other panics.

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    #8

    Siberian girl's daily life with two ferrets playing and wrestling on a couch.

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    #9

    A Siberian girl illustrates her daily life and funny situations with a ferret sleeping on her lap while she makes a call.

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    #10

    A four-panel comic about a Siberian girl and her two ferrets, illustrating funny situations with a mouse and mousetrap.

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    #11

    A Siberian girl illustrates her daily life with two ferrets, showing stressful moments transformed by their affection.

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    #12

    Siberian girl accidentally steps on ferret in humorous pet comic

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    #13

    Siberian girl illustrates funny situations: two contrasting images of rats, how people see them vs. how they actually are.

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    #14

    A comic strip showing a ferret gradually sinking into a pink armchair, illustrating funny situations with ferrets.

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    #15

    A Siberian girl comic showing a funny situation of a dinosaur interrupting a wedding, then a girl playing with toys.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A Siberian girl reacts to funny situations as her two ferrets share bizarre facts about human lungs and the internet.

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    #17

    A Siberian girl illustrates funny situations with two ferrets, comparing how people see them versus how they actually are.

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    #18

    A Siberian girl illustrates funny situations with a pet snake, comparing how people see them versus how they actually are.

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    #19

    Siberian girl illustrates funny situations of ferrets: a ferret contemplating water with an owner, then digging in it joyfully.

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    #20

    Siberian girl illustrates funny situations of ferrets: a ferret eating noodles with chopsticks from a bowl in four panels.

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    #21

    Siberian girl cartoon of a beginner ferret owner versus an expert ferret owner, showing funny situations.

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    #22

    A Siberian girl cartoon shows her mind filled with funny ferrets, illustrating daily life with pets.

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    #23

    Siberian girl's daily life with two ferrets, one ferret discovers AI artwork and is scared.

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    #24

    Siberian girl's daily life with two ferrets, humorously contemplating transferring a ferret.

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    #25

    A comic illustrating a Siberian girl's life with two ferrets, showing ferrets energy levels at 1000% and 0%.

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    #26

    A Siberian girl comic illustrating the funny situation of procrastination and sudden spring cleaning.

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    #27

    A Siberian girl and her two ferrets illustrate funny situations, from avoiding a computer to going for a walk.

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    #28

    Siberian girl doing laundry with two ferrets in funny daily life comic

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    #29

    Siberian girl with a cut lip, pointing to her ferret, indicating how she got her scars. She is holding the ferret while looking surprised.

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    #30

    A Siberian girl illustrates her daily life and funny situations with an eggplant character throwing books at her.

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    #31

    A Siberian girl illustrates funny situations showing a ferret biting a person's foot hiding under furniture.

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    #32

    Siberian girl illustrates funny situations of ferrets: a ferret checking phone with various reactions to messages and likes.

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    #33

    A comic strip showing one of the two ferrets making a mess in a water bowl, illustrating funny situations.

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    #34

    Siberian girl and her two ferrets discovering a mysterious hole, depicting funny daily life with pets.

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    #35

    Siberian ferrets build cardboard armor, showcasing their funny situations and daily life with the girl.

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    #36

    A Siberian girl's ferrets are like Pokemon. One is a water-type turtle and the other a fire-type ferret.

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    #37

    A Siberian girl's ferret is extinguished by a turtle, then gets revenge. Humorous daily life with ferrets.

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    #38

    Siberian girl's daily life with two ferrets, one ferret is stealing objects claiming they're its own.

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    #39

    A four-panel comic illustrating a Siberian girl's daily life, showing her playing a game with her two ferrets.

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    #40

    A four-panel comic about a Siberian girl and her two ferrets, illustrating funny situations with a mouse and mousetrap.

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    #41

    A ferret comic showing the silly situations of ferrets dooking and bonking into tables in daily life.

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    #42

    A Siberian girl comic showing a funny situation where a girl finds an egg and puts it back, resulting in a baby dinosaur.

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    #43

    Siberian girl feeds her two ferrets eggs in separate bowls, but they still eat from each other's. Funny situations.

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    #44

    Siberian girl and her friend looking at two ferrets. The ferrets are shown sleeping in a bed, and later sitting on the couch with the girls.

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    #45

    A Siberian girl illustrates funny situations with a Sphynx cat, comparing how people see them versus how they actually are.

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    #46

    A comic strip showing a Siberian girl's daily life, illustrating the contrast between how she should and actually receives compliments.

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    #47

    A comic strip showing a Siberian girl discovering one of her two ferrets in a humorous, spotlighted moment.

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    #48

    Siberian ferrets in cardboard costumes fight a cat, illustrating funny situations and their daily life.

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    #49

    A Siberian girl's ferret turtle splashes water on her drawing, then her fire-ferret burns it. Funny daily life.

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    #50

    Siberian girl's daily life with two ferrets and shedding fur causing her distress.

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    #51

    A Siberian girl comic illustrating the funny situations around having a cup of tea for various daily life tasks.

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    #52

    Siberian girl sneezes while ferret distracts her in daily life comic

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    #53

    Siberian girl sneaks sandwich from hiding spot with ferret

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    #54

    Ferret climbs on Siberian girl reading to reach forbidden shelf

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    #55

    Comparing other peoples pets to my pets, showing a needy cat versus a ferret with a knife, illustrating funny situations.

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    #56

    A Siberian girl illustrates a ferret mischievously hiding keys and the girl's worried reaction, forgetting where they are.

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    #57

    Siberian girl illustrating with two ferrets. The girl and ferrets draw pictures of each other, creating funny situations.

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