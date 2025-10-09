Keep scrolling for some of the best ones, guaranteed to leave you with facepalms and giggles. And don’t be shy—drop your own in the comments!

But maybe instead of letting these memories torment us, we should embrace them for the laughs they bring. That’s exactly what TikToker Ryan Maxwell does by sharing people’s most embarrassing experiences online, and the internet is loving every second of it.

We’ve all had awkward moments that haunt us long after they’re over. The kind that replay in our heads at 3 a.m., whether it’s a slip of the tongue at work, replying “you too” when airport staff wishes you a good flight, or blurting out something silly to your high school crush. Just thinking about them is enough to make you cringe.

#1 my geography teacher asked me to point out madagascar because i was talking and i full heartedly turned around and laughed and said that's a movie...

#2 I brought a customer coffee I couldn't decide if I wanted to say here's your coffee or enjoy your coffee so I said "coffee coffee coffee"

#3 I congratulated a patient at his annual review for losing weight, I didn't realise he'd had a leg amputated

#4 Was a waitress and someone asked for a Long Island ice tea. I came back with a full glass and said "This is Lipton. I'm not sure where it's made"

#5 I went to a favorite local restaurant recently and our server was like 16, terrified, and on his first day of work. My friend ordered a burger. "How do you want that cooked?" asked the terrified server. "Medium" said my friend. The terrified server wrote it down. Then I ordered the Caesar salad with chicken. "How do you want that cooked?" Asked the terrified server.

"Fully?" I replied. He wrote that down.

Obsessed.

#6 i work in a restaurant and forgot the word for duck, i took the food to the table looked blankly at everyone and just said quack.

#7 stood on a snail in work (takeaway) and ran in and threw up and cried a little. went back outside to clean the snail up. it was a chip the whole time

#8 In 6th grade I had a really big crush on this boy who had a girlfriend, so one day on aim I messaged him a link to the music video for "you belong with me" by Taylor Swift. Joe if you're reading this that was weird, my bad

#9 my ex's terminallly ill gran asked me how my recent cold was. i replied with 'i'll live'

#10 I pooped at the supermarket and instead of flushing the toilet I pulled the emergency cord and the whole supermarket started ringing and so I left the bathroom without flushing the toilet

#11 My daughter is a server, instead of saying enjoy the rest of the day to an elderly couple, she said enjoy the rest of your days

#12 I delivered an order to a bald guy the other day and said "Let me take a picture of it real quick and I'll be out of your hair"

#13 was playing shark with my cousins on holidays, thought I was swimming after my brother cause I couldn't see and heard him screaming stop, he was trying to stop me from grabbing a little girl, it was too late, she was terrified.

#14 I was waiting for a colleague to pick me up for work. Saw a car stopped at a red light, climbed into it then heard "Miss, who are you?" turns out it was not my colleague's car

#15 I had headphones in and I thought the cashier asked if I wanted the receipt so I said no thank you.. she said have a great weekend.

#16 once i was buying a waffle and the lady asked "cash or card?" and i stared at her confidently said "waffle"

#17 a customer asked me where Bovril was. I thought he said bog roll and walked him to the toilet roll and said "we have plenty to choose from"

#18 Sat on a little girl because I didn't see her.

#19 in like year 8 i walked on a bus stance to avoid a group of kids from another school and the bus came and hit me

#20 Husband order black coffee and orange juice at a drive thru. He was to stunned to correct them when he got coffee w orange juice in it

#21 my husband once asked if I knew how to blink I said yes with confusion he said show me so I did a dramatic blinking. he said no with one eye. he meant to ask if I knew how to wink.... he had no idea why I was laughing

#22 a wife wrote "all lubricants" for allergies on her husband's paperwork for a colonoscopy

#23 Our neighbors have a tractor dealership that our chickens keep wondering over to, so we walked over there and my fiancé meant to say "Are you the owner?? Where your neighbors" instead he said "I'm your owner"

#24 Saw a thing where people where sharing embarrassing work stories and a girl said when she got her first waitress job, someone ordered champagne and she thought it was standard to shake and spray the bottle at everyone like an F1 driver as that's the only reference she had.

#25 I got asked who my internet provider was... I said my dad

#26 I went into a Greggs bakery and instead of asking for a sausage roll I asked for gregg

#27 One time my coworker knocked on the bathroom door, instead of saying "occupied" said "come in " she said "no thanks"

#28 I opened a bottle of wine using my knees as leverage at my first waitressing job. the look of horror on these woman's faces

#29 My first day as a bartender a man asked for whiskey and tea. I brought a shot glass of whiskey with a tea bag

#30 New doctor looking at my chart: you had amnesia." Me: "I did? I don't remember." (I wrote amnesia instead of anemia on my health questionnaire).

#31 was serving someone, was meant to say "is that alright?" or "that's all okay" and ended up going "that's all, roof" i barked instead of using words

#32 My grandpa passed away recently and I had someone say "I'm sorry for your loss" I replied with "oh no he's okay" instead of "it's okay"

#33 I saw a friend of my exes in a smart suit. I jokingly asked "You up in Court?" He said "No, I'm burying my mum" I wanted to share her coffin.

#34 I worked at Tiffany and Co. and a customer told me she was in town for just a few days. At the end I said thank you! Enjoy the rest of your days!

#35 A was once at a wedding and on the way into the church they asked bride or groom and I said neither I'm a guest

#36 Back when i worked at Walmart i answerd the phone and said "911 what is your emergency" because i was watching a cop show lol

#37 I'm a massage therapist and while giving a massage the chair creaked and I panicked and said "sorry that wasn't the chair"

#38 instead of telling a customer have a good day or no problems, i told the customer have problems and smiled

#39 I emailed a director saying 'that's for coming so quick' instead of thanks for coming back to me so quick

#40 I asked a patient if I could check his ankle for an ID band, lifted the sheet....he'd had a double amputation

#41 I popped a mint before going to the doctor and sneezed at the counter and it shot out and hit the receptionist in the face...I ran out

#42 I was working in surgery, I said to the patient "see you on the other side"...the panic I saw in his eyes just as he drifted off

#43 There was a student discount offer and I had my student ID on my phone. Instead of the ID I showed the cashier a picture of my cat very confidently

#44 one time my sister was ordering steak at a restaurant and the waiter was confirming she wanted it medium and she said "can i get it medium large"

#45 At 12, I went to a neighbor's yard sale & intently looked around. Him, "Can I help you?" Me, "No thx, just looking." He was cleaning out his garage.

#46 Driving home one day and thought to myself, why does my steering wheel cover have bumps on it...convinced myself it was Braille for the blind drivers.

#47 When i was 15, i used to fancy this life guard who was around 19-21... he was just cute. I'd go swimming all the time and would never speak to him, because of the age n everything else etc. One day i went and my mate cannonballed into my back, and broke my back in the pool, just as i came up from the water, he came walking out to start his shift. My friend called him over and he evacuated the pool, jumped in and started pulling me to the side... he then "1,2,3'd", as he lifted me out and let out such a huge sigh once he'd move me.. I stg i never went back, n bought a gym membership

#48 I use a Shrek ears headband to keep my hair out my way when I'm washing my face or applying makeup...

#49 last night i went out to dinner with a bunch of friends and the waitress asked if anyone at the table had any allergies and my friend very seriously said "oh yes, cats"

#50 when I worked as a cashier I had a really really good looking customer and for reason I THREW his change at him and shouted 'catch'. I'm so bad at flirting

#51 I work on a cruise ship and was asking a guest if she was excited about the cruise, she said she was nervous because of the whole titanic thing. I looked her in the eyes and said "well these things do happen"

#52 I heard a Customer come in the door and told them to have a seat id be with them shortly! That customer was in a wheelchair

#53 My friend shouted "yooohoo big summer blowout" down the phone when someone rung our intercom and it was the police

#54 I had a job interview and when they entered the zoom I panicked and screamed HAPPY BIRTHDAY instead of hello...

#55 I had a whole convo with a pharmacist at Walgreens, replied to all of her questions. Then realized she was talking to the person in the drive-thru

#56 As my son's psychiatrist was leaving I thought I was holding my youngest son and I said "say bye" as I realised I was holding my kitten

#57 A lady was telling me that the dog she was walking was her dog now because her son died. I said "oh nice one!"

#58 I once said thank you to a cash machine with a queue of people behind me

#59 I rang the vets once to book my dog in and when they asked what breed he was, I said Yorkshire pudding instead of terrier. I booked him in elsewhere

#60 i asked for a 'mootlong feetball' at subway once.. never been back

#61 In a drive through, I ordered dinner for my husband and myself, they then asked "is that all for you?" I said, "no, it's for me and my husband"

#62 got a late bus home from work was so tired as I got off the bus I said to the driver "thank you, love you bye"

#63 i once asked a customer if her name was kate spelled with a kate

#64 one time i was asking a table if i could grab their dishes. instead i blurted out with eye contact "can i grab you" and left with nothing but regret

#65 Instead of asking "is that all for you today?" I accidentally asked "is this stuff all for you?" In a concerned voice.

#66 The other day I told my boss "have a nice day off tomorrow!", she wasn't in work bc it was her mothers funeral

#67 I was buying a used lawn mower online after I told him I use to pay an old guy to do it. autocorrected pay to "lay".

#68 I used to work on an ice cream van and a customer came out boring me with a story. I said in my head "don't care" but accidentally said it out loud, got in the seat and drove off! I stopped doing her street

#69 Yesterday I went in to feed a patient and said 'I've come to eat you'. Luckily he was blind so didn't see how mortified I was

#70 Working in a restaurant and a guy asked 'are you fully booked for Valentine's Day?'. I replied sorry I'm working

#71 I was serving a table at a cafe and I gave a baby a menu

#72 I was on this date with a guy and had to go over a SMALL wooden fence (30 cm above ground MAX) I heard myself say "See, i'm flexible" and fell.

#73 I was leaving my therapists office. I stood, knocked on the door, and waited. She walked up behind me and opened the door saying "it's okay"

#74 I worked at a shop when I was at college. A guy paid in cash but didn't give me enough. I said "Sorry, you're a little short". He was a dwarf.

#75 I was in line to be let into a club and the bouncer hugged someone he knew before me, then he put out his hand to check my id and I went in for a hug

#76 A bloke once said "nice speaking to you" and presented his elbow to me, I thought he was really odd and shook his elbow with my hand... only to find out that was the new COVID handshake

#77 I'm a waitress and I couldn't decide if I wanted to say how may I help you or what do you want to eat today and accidently said "how may I eat you"

#78 I worked in a care home, was changing a gentleman with one leg, was asked by my colleague to get him a sock, and I said "just the one?"

#79 Had a client come in to get her hair done for her family members funeral, as she was leaving I accidentally said "enjoy your funeral" with a smile

#80 I was going trough security and he put up a hand to stop me. I thought he wanted to give me a high-five for making it through the metal detector

#81 At Disney World, my brother was looking in a gift shop. We needed to go and he said "just a sec". My dad yelled "NO MORE SECS!" There was SILENCE.

#82 One week after my mom passed away the mailman was asking how my mom was doing and i automatically replied: shes doing good given the circumstances

#83 customer asked me how much a half dozen donuts was. I said 6. she meant price.

#84 before I remembered how the earth works, I told my brother his bike ride from UK to France would be easy because it's all downhill

#85 I went to tell a customer I won't be a min, changed it to I'll be back in a min', confidently said "I won't be back" and strode off to the cellar

#86 first time I met a bf's parents, he was telling them a story about something we had done and I turned to his dad and with complete seriousness and blurted out, " yeah, sometimes I forget to breathe." This had nothing to do with the conversation, obviously, and we all just sat in silence after that.

#87 the last time i went to urgent care i checked off "excessive crying" on the symptom list and the nurse got really confused and told me that was meant for babies

#88 I also used to work at a bakery and ALSO forgot the words for slicing and asked, "Would you like this bread smaller?"

#89 I'm a cashier. customer came thru my line buying crabs. As she was leaving I said enjoy having crabs" instead of enjoy the crabs

#90 I accidentally asked someone if they were "finally finished?" with their meal, surprised I got a tip

#91 I work in a bakery. I wanted to ask this lady if she wanted her bread sliced, and i had a brainfart and said "chop chop?"

#92 I work in a call centre and once said "hi you're sleeping with"

instead of 'you're speaking with'

#93 I was at a resort that had so many pools. I changed and got into one to relax only for an employee to run to me and say "ma'am this is a fountain"

#94 Yesterday the cashier said "have a great day". I thought he asked abt the receipt and said "no, thanks. Don't need it". He just stared at me for a min

#95 I was leaving for an international flight. They were scanning passports. The TSA guy told me "Face Down," and I leaned over so they could scan my face

