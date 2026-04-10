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Monolithic concrete neighborhoods, long, cold winters and grandmothers that could pickle every vegetable under the sun. There is, of course, a lot more to Eastern Europe and the Balkans than these aforementioned qualities, but, as with everything, it’s what stands out that ends up in memes.

The Dem Romanians Facebook page is dedicated to harvesting and sharing some of the best Eastern European and Balkan memes out there. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your own tales in the comments section down below.

More info: Facebook