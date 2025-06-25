ADVERTISEMENT

Laughing Hippo Studio is back on Bored Panda — this time with its ‘Off The Wall’ comic series. Dry, dark, and wickedly funny, these single-panel cartoons are full of irony and delightfully awkward moments, all brought to life by Doug Hill.

Scroll down to explore a selection of strips about characters trapped in dungeons, and if you’d like to see even more of Doug’s work, don’t miss our previous post featuring Laughing Hippo Studio’s most popular ‘Potpourri’ collection, loved by our community.

And now, without further ado, jump into the offbeat world of ‘Off The Wall!’

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com

#1

Cartoonist’s dungeon fails comic featuring two men shackled to a stone wall with a humorous weight loss twist

laughinghippostudio Report

    #2

    Two cartoon characters chained to a stone wall in a dungeon, humorously depicting a dungeon fail moment.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #3

    Two men chained to a dungeon wall struggling as a cartoon illustrating dungeon fails humorously.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #4

    Cartoon of two dungeon prisoners chained to a stone wall, humorously capturing dungeon fails in offbeat comic style.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #5

    Two dungeon characters hanging from a rope, dripping wet in a dungeon fail cartoon comic scene.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #6

    Dungeon fails cartoon showing three prisoners chained to a wall, one with a green bag over his head in solitary confinement.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #7

    Cartoonist’s offbeat comic shows dungeon fails with two captives and a guard in a stone-walled prison setting.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #8

    Dungeon fails cartoon showing two masked captors with a prisoner against a stone wall, capturing offbeat comic humor.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #9

    Two cartoon characters shackled to a dungeon wall with tally marks showing long captivity in an offbeat comic style.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #10

    Two cartoon characters hanging above flames in a dungeon setting, illustrating dungeon fails in an offbeat comic style.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #11

    Cartoonist's offbeat comic showing a dungeon fail with a character blown off the wall by a strong draft.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #12

    Cartoon featuring two dungeon prisoners stuck on a stone wall, capturing dungeon fails with offbeat comic humor.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #13

    Cartoon dungeon fails comic shows two prisoners shackled to a stone wall with a humorous caption about loitering.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #14

    Two cartoon characters in chains against a dungeon wall, humorously depicting dungeon fails in an offbeat comic style.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #15

    Cartoonist comic shows dungeon fails with two captives stuck on a stone wall, humorously ignoring their situation.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #16

    Cartoonist humor in offbeat comics capturing dungeon fails with two prisoners chained to a stone wall in a dungeon.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #17

    Cartoonist’s offbeat comic shows a dungeon fail with a prisoner chained on the wall and a miner digging the wrong hole.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #18

    Cartoonist offbeat comic showing dungeon fails with a warrior and captives in a stone-walled dungeon hole.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #19

    Two cartoon prisoners in a dungeon moat raising their hands, illustrating classic dungeon fails humor.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #20

    Cartoon of a dungeon fail showing a chained man with a ball and chain against a stone wall, capturing dungeon fails humor.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #21

    Cartoonist comic showing dungeon fails with prisoner and jester stuck on opposite sides of stone wall in a humorous scene

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #22

    Dungeon fails cartoon showing a prisoner surprised by a castle ghost creeping up behind him in a stone dungeon setting.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #23

    Two cartoon characters stuck to a dungeon wall with chains and ball weights, illustrating dungeon fails humor.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #24

    Cartoon showing dungeon fails with a man and woman chained and hanging against a stone wall in a dungeon setting.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #25

    Cartoon showing a dungeon fail with a prisoner and Santa in a comic capturing offbeat dungeon fails humor.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #26

    Dungeon fails cartoon showing prisoner sneezing against dungeon wall causing comedic chaos in offbeat comic style.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #27

    Two cartoon characters with shackles on wrists and ankles hanging on a stone wall, illustrating dungeon fails humor.

    laughinghippostudio Report

