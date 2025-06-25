ADVERTISEMENT

Laughing Hippo Studio is back on Bored Panda — this time with its ‘Off The Wall’ comic series. Dry, dark, and wickedly funny, these single-panel cartoons are full of irony and delightfully awkward moments, all brought to life by Doug Hill.

Scroll down to explore a selection of strips about characters trapped in dungeons, and if you’d like to see even more of Doug’s work, don’t miss our previous post featuring Laughing Hippo Studio’s most popular ‘Potpourri’ collection, loved by our community.

And now, without further ado, jump into the offbeat world of ‘Off The Wall!’

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com