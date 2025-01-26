ADVERTISEMENT

Cats or dogs? We say both, however, after discovering the Instagram account Team K9, we want to direct your attention to the latter. (We promise we'll be back with more cute kitties soon.)

This social media page shares funny memes about walks, treats, toys, and other important things we talk about with our beloved four legged friends.

Whether you grew up with a Newfoundland or have always admired Shibas, there's something for every dog lover!

More info: Instagram

#1

A large dog humorously sits on a person's lap on the couch, showcasing a relatable moment for dog owners.

teamk9 Report

marisaruffolo
Sunshine
Sunshine
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Dogs are such sweethearts. They just want to be with us all the time.

    #2

    Dog meme featuring a large dog and a puppy with humorous captions about their size differences.

    teamk9 Report

    #3

    Dog dressed as an adventurer with a hat, whip, and satchel, humorously mimicking an iconic movie character.

    teamk9 Report

    #4

    Golden puppy looking up with caption about dog owner's command training, capturing a relatable and cute moment.

    teamk9 Report

    #5

    Guinea pigs humorously referred to as rottweilers, sitting on a couch, highlighting a hilarious dog owner meme.

    teamk9 Report

    #6

    Dog holding a no dogs allowed sign on a beach, appearing defiant and playful.

    teamk9 Report

    #7

    Dog humor: a determined dog sleeping on a couch behind a furniture blockade.

    teamk9 Report

    #8

    Dog humor meme: A black dog stretches on a sofa with text saying, "You said no dogs on the sofa. But as you can see, I'm a seal."

    teamk9 Report

    #9

    Pit bull wrapped in a blanket resembling a Jedi, humorously relatable for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #10

    Dog sitting by a tree, striking a pose; a hilarious and relatable moment for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #11

    Dog sitting in front of a woman in a kitchen; a humorous and relatable meme for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #12

    Dog meme showing a black and white dog lying next to a pile of fur, with text about brushing.

    teamk9 Report

    #13

    Wallet card for dog owners with emergency contact info.

    teamk9 Report

    #14

    Dog in car console with "Transmission is a little ruff" text, creating a funny and relatable dog owner meme.

    teamk9 Report

    marisaruffolo
    Sunshine
    Sunshine
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Labs are my absolute fave dogs! Our first chocolate lab was named Buddy--I miss him every day! We now have a girl chocolate lab named Maple.

    #15

    Dog happily riding in a car with kids, capturing a joyful moment relatable to dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #16

    Dog sniffing bushes humorously referred to as the "Magic Pie Bush" by dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #17

    Siberian Husky behind a fence with humorous text, making dog owners smile.

    teamk9 Report

    #18

    Dog peeking over table with pizza, humorous meme for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #19

    Woman with long hair crouched in grass, humorously edited with dog's head, relatable meme for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #20

    Wet dog sitting on a deck, with text humorously describing "fell asleep in the rain" lazy, relatable to dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #21

    A large dog humorously sits on its owner's lap at an outdoor cafe.

    teamk9 Report

    #22

    Two puppies playing on grass with a stick, humorously labeled as branch and assistant branch managers, relate to dog memes.

    teamk9 Report

    #23

    Dog mimics squirrel on tree stump, caption reads "To catch the squirrel, one must become the squirrel."

    teamk9 Report

    #24

    Golden retriever with a humorous dog meme about their unawareness of making the world better.

    teamk9 Report

    #25

    Person lying on the ground happily holding a dog, while two others stand by, capturing a funny moment for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #26

    Dog with pizza meme, humorous and relatable for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #27

    Dog in knight armor holding a mace, humorously depicting how dog owners imagine their dog's reaction to the doorbell.

    teamk9 Report

    #28

    Dog sitting in a crate filled with chewed bed stuffing, looking humorous and relatable to dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #29

    Dog reacting humorously to sudden movement, captured in a relatable meme for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #30

    Dog carrying two puppies in a bag on its back, with caption about "sub woofers," humorous for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #31

    Fluffy white dog with a mischievous expression, embodying a humorous and relatable meme for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #32

    Dog riding a scooter with two people, capturing a humorous and relatable moment for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #33

    Dog with a squeaker in its mouth, looking guilty and relatable to dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #34

    Dog looking through a feeding table hole with a humorous text about skipping the bowl, making dog owners laugh.

    teamk9 Report

    #35

    Dog with two puppies sleeping on her paws, a moment dog owners may find hilarious and relatable.

    teamk9 Report

    #36

    Golden Retriever covered in mud, resembling chocolate dip, humorous meme for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #37

    Dog statue fountain meme, relatable for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #38

    Sign with a humorous dog meme, saying, “All dogs are therapy dogs, the majority are just freelancing.”

    teamk9 Report

    #39

    Man working at desk with dog lying on his lap, showcasing relatable humor for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #40

    Dog in car giving side-eye with humorous caption about going to the park, relatable to dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #41

    Dog looking in mirror with funny motivational text, relatable for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #42

    Dog with a chest pattern resembling a sneezing cat, sitting in a cozy room; a hilarious and relatable meme for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #43

    Dog holding a doughnut in its mouth, looking sideways humorously.

    teamk9 Report

    #44

    Dog sitting on a utility box, humorously labeled "wireless security camera" for dog owners to find hilarious.

    teamk9 Report

    #45

    Dog silhouette in window with humorous text about seeing a neighbor's "wiener" dog, relatable to dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #46

    Dog meme of a serious-looking Husky taking a selfie at a baseball game, with text about capturing someone behind.

    teamk9 Report

    #47

    Two dogs on a sofa, one looking away, captioned humorously.

    teamk9 Report

    #48

    Sunset with clouds resembling a dog, humorous scene for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #49

    A humorous meme showing a creature resembling a pug, highlighting dog owners' relatable experiences.

    teamk9 Report

    #50

    Dog looks excited while owner stretches, caption reads: "Already got my stuff packed, where we goin'?" Hilarious dog meme.

    teamk9 Report

    #51

    Dog bringing a sprinkler indoors through a doggy door. Humorous scene for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #52

    Man intensely googling about dog dinner safety, with a dog looking on humorously.

    teamk9 Report

    #53

    Dog holding car keys in mouth humorously demanding to join the trip.

    teamk9 Report

    #54

    Dog staring at open hands, text above says, "When I finish eating, I show my hands like a blackjack dealer."

    teamk9 Report

    #55

    Dog floating in water with text: "Why do dogs float in water? Because they’re good buoys." Humorous meme for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #56

    Chihuahua with large eyes humorously resting on green grapes, caption reads "Subscribe to my only fans."

    teamk9 Report

    #57

    Two labradors standing in a pool, creating a funny illusion that they resemble dachshunds, humor for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #58

    Dogs peeking from drain with caption "We ate that clown," showcasing relatable humor for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #59

    Dog sitting in a garden protecting a baby deer, showcasing a funny and relatable moment for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #60

    Dog looking through a pretzel, capturing a funny moment dog owners may find relatable and hilarious.

    teamk9 Report

    #61

    Sign reads "My windows aren't dirty, that's my dog's nose art," humorously relatable to dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #62

    Person squinting humorously with text: "A list of people I trust to babysit my dogs." Dog owners meme.

    teamk9 Report

    #63

    Husky playfully slaps Doberman at a dog park, a funny moment for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #64

    Dog owner on a plane sleeping with a dog on her lap, embodying a humorous travel meme.

    teamk9 Report

    #65

    Dog owner holding a dog in swimsuit among friends with babies on the beach, illustrating relatable humor for dog lovers.

    teamk9 Report

    #66

    Dog stuck in a hammock with text "Go get mom," creating a relatable and hilarious meme for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #67

    Squeaker with text "Game Over, Your Dog Won" held in hand, humorous dog meme for pet owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #68

    Dog with fabric swatches on its back, humorously suggesting choosing furniture colors based on the pet.

    teamk9 Report

    #69

    Dogs and cats posed on a tree stump, resembling a band album cover, creating a humorous meme for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #70

    Dog covered in mud right after a bath, relatable meme for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #71

    Sled dogs in snow, one lying down humorously; a funny moment relatable to dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #72

    Pug sitting humorously on the floor, conveying a funny and relatable moment for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #73

    Humorous sign for dog owners: "Trespassers are welcome, dog food is getting expensive."

    teamk9 Report

    #74

    Sign with funny text about a dog alarm clock, relatable to dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #75

    Kids humorously sitting in a dog crate with a Doberman outside, showcasing a funny and relatable moment for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #76

    Man humorously holding a large dog near a sign about cleaning up after dogs, relatable for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #77

    Hyenas mistaken for puppies in a funny meme, humorous for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

    #78

    Border Collie with eyeliner-like markings resembling a guard dog, featuring humorous text about dog owners' relatable experiences.

    teamk9 Report

    #79

    Dog lounging in a chair with humorous text about eating steak when you're distracted.

    teamk9 Report

    #80

    Dog standing on an outdoor table, expression humorous and relatable for dog owners.

    teamk9 Report

