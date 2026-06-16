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When you’re installing utilities or decorating a space, whether it’s a home, an office, or a clinic, there are usually a lot of decisions to be made. Plans have to be drawn up, measurements taken, materials selected, and everything carefully reviewed before putting it all together. But projects like these often involve multiple people—from designers and contractors to managers and clients—each with a chance to spot potential issues along the way.

So when you think about it, making a mistake (or an especially baffling choice) should be pretty difficult. Yet somehow, they still manage to slip through the cracks. And perhaps more often than you would imagine. To show you what they look like, we’ve compiled a list of some of the cringiest design fails recently uploaded to the internet. Ouch!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Confusing stair carpet design making steps hard to distinguish

interiordesign.addicts Report

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sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
Premium 15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My head hurts!

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    #2

    Light switch awkwardly placed on door trim displaying design fail

    interiordesign.addicts Report

    6points
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    #3

    Cringeworthy design fail of bathroom sink painted to look like legs wearing pants and shoes

    interiordesign.addicts Report

    6points
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    #4

    Door at top of stairs with no landing creating safety hazard

    interiordesign.addicts Report

    6points
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    #5

    Drain installed directly in carpet showing major design fail

    interiordesign.addicts Report

    5points
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    #6

    Poorly cut kitchen countertop around sink showing design fail

    interiordesign.addicts Report

    5points
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    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Yes, I can do it myself. Can't be that hard!"

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    #7

    Staircase railing design with obstructive vertical bars and poor planning fail

    interiordesign.addicts Report

    5points
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    #8

    Bathroom design fail with toilet elevated on steps and urinal on wall

    interiordesign.addicts Report

    5points
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    #9

    Cabinet drawer handles blocked by wall causing usability design fail

    interiordesign.addicts Report

    5points
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    #10

    Creepy clown face light with eyes glowing red in dark

    explainingnews Report

    5points
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    #11

    Confusing floor sign with missing space in 3F arts label

    explainingnews Report

    5points
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    #12

    Toilet installed in hallway space with red carpet stairs leading down

    explainingnews Report

    5points
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    #13

    Clock glowing numbers with 11 and 12 overlapping design fail

    explainingnews Report

    5points
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    #14

    Drain positioned higher than surrounding ground causing poor drainage

    bruhgram Report

    5points
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    #15

    Kitchen design fail with awkwardly positioned fridge disrupting the layout

    lewisinfra Report

    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Wall text spelling water with awkward arrangement causing confusion

    marthas.funny.stuff Report

    5points
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    #17

    Garage floor painted as a Monopoly board game design fail

    gravity_broker Report

    5points
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    #18

    Cringeworthy design fail with a door and doorframe that have a mismatched, awkward cutout shape

    interiordesign.addicts Report

    4points
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    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is probably for wheeling in or out a portable white/black board or projector screen when needed in other class rooms.

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    #19

    Kitchen oven door blocked from opening fully by nearby pipe

    interiordesign.addicts Report

    4points
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    #20

    Door cut to fit awkward ceiling angle creating impractical design fail

    interiordesign.addicts Report

    4points
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    #21

    Bathtub surrounded by kitchen-style chairs and counter creating design fail

    interiordesign.addicts Report

    4points
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    #22

    Radiator installed awkwardly on staircase wall causing design fail

    interiordesign.addicts Report

    4points
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    #23

    Tiny narrow bathroom with step-like floor and cramped fixtures design fail

    interiordesign.addicts Report

    4points
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    #24

    Kitchen stovetop placed in corner under a large hood causing impractical design fail

    interiordesign.addicts Report

    4points
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    #25

    Bathroom floor drain raised above tiled floor causing poor drainage

    interiordesign.addicts Report

    4points
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    #26

    Bathroom door design fail blocking access to toilet

    interiordesign.addicts Report

    4points
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    #27

    Kitchen faucet with water pouring onto sink surface showing design fail

    interiordesign.addicts Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Metal gate blocking access with no space to enter behind it

    explainingnews Report

    4points
    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Easily get over that if you've got a ladder handy.

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    #29

    Urinal awkwardly installed with block wall limiting use

    explainingnews Report

    4points
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    #30

    Useless golf tournament item with a camouflage golf ball

    bruhgram Report

    4points
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    #31

    IKEA design fail with a toilet brush placed inside a plunger

    bruhgram Report

    4points
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    #32

    Cringeworthy design fail with compass pillows showing incorrect directions

    bruhgram Report

    4points
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    #33

    Elevator panel showing misspelled floor names in design fail

    bruhgram Report

    4points
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    #34

    Cringeworthy interior design with extremely narrow toilet space

    lewisinfra Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Misaligned video game cases with inconsistent EA logo placement

    creacultclub Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Kitchen island design fail with unstable base and no usable counter space

    interiordesign.addicts Report

    3points
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    #37

    Cleaning product bottles resembling soft drink branding design fail

    bruhgram Report

    3points
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    #38

    Mislabeled syrup bottles with parody branding design fail

    timscapes Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Interior design fail with door handle installed where it can't latch properly

    lewisinfra Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Public washroom with glass doors containing toilets causing interior design fails

    lewisinfra Report

    3points
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    #41

    Bad interior design with washing machine dangerously placed on bathtub

    lewisinfra Report

    3points
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    #42

    Bus with ill-placed exhaust pipe overlapping a person's image creating design fail

    zatustracom Report

    3points
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    #43

    Cringeworthy design fail with asphalt covering half a manhole cover

    creacultclub Report

    3points
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    #44

    Car with white paint mimicking parking lines in design fail

    creacultclub Report

    3points
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    #45

    Wall-mounted TV with no visible support or proper installation

    creacultclub Report

    3points
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    #46

    Tiled floor with misaligned geometric pattern causing optical illusion

    creacultclub Report

    3points
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    #47

    Bags labeled onions filled with corn cobs, showcasing a funny packaging fail

    creacultclub Report

    3points
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    #48

    Handicap parking space with a curb blocking vehicle access – design fail

    creacultclub Report

    3points
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    #49

    Door hung upside down with a pet door cut out for dogs to see outside humor

    designfailsofficial Report

    3points
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    #50

    Wooden door installed high on wall above radiator and chair, a cringeworthy design fail

    designfailsofficial Report

    3points
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    #51

    Rustic fireplace with outdated wood stove in old house interior

    gravity_broker Report

    3points
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    #52

    Dining area with blue cushioned bench and palm tree wallpaper design

    nikkilevyinteriors Report

    3points
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    #53

    House with uneven window alignment showing a cringeworthy design fail

    scott_mcgillivray Report

    3points
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    mica0987654321 avatar
    OneHappyPuppy
    OneHappyPuppy
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    P00p windows. Edit - seriously BP? A kids word?

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    #54

    Bathroom shower area with toilet inside the shower space design fail

    scott_mcgillivray Report

    3points
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    #55

    Kitchen sink with a power outlet installed inside the basin

    scott_mcgillivray Report

    3points
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    #56

    Building with a seemingly unsupported balcony creating a design fail

    scott_mcgillivray Report

    3points
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    #57

    Floor space design fail with unused raised platform and window

    gravity_broker Report

    3points
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    #58

    Bathroom design fail with toilet and sink installed on carpeted floor

    gerberplumbing Report

    3points
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    #59

    Inaccessible wooden stairs with disabled sign showing cringeworthy design fail

    propertystoriess Report

    3points
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    #60

    Poor bathroom layout with bathtub obstructed by toilet

    tradeupmanitoba Report

    3points
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    #61

    Colorful tile design fail under a small arched brick fireplace

    cuyahogalandbank Report

    3points
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    #62

    Room with mismatched plaid carpet and pink striped wallpaper design fail

    designfailsofficial Report

    3points
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    #63

    Bathroom design fail with bathtub surrounded by green carpet flooring

    gerberplumbing Report

    3points
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    #64

    Kitchen design fail with microwave blocking stove light and space

    vikingkitchens Report

    3points
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    #65

    Funny drowning warning sign with lol text by the water

    scott_yancey Report

    3points
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    #66

    Poor bathroom design with faucet and handle misaligned on bathtub

    designfailsofficial Report

    3points
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    #67

    Funny fire extinguisher sign showing fire coming out of extinguisher nozzle

    timscapes Report

    3points
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    #68

    Pen with text including unintended font instruction design fail

    huskcreative Report

    3points
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    #69

    Bus ad with confusing quit school message as a design fail

    huskcreative Report

    3points
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    #70

    Hoodie with confusing anti animal cruelty club message design fail

    huskcreative Report

    3points
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    #71

    Public restroom with design fail having toilet stalls without doors for privacy

    flippinrustic Report

    3points
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    #72

    Distorted hallway carpet design creating an optical illusion of a warped floor

    designfailsofficial Report

    3points
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    #73

    Floating stairs design fail showing dangerous and unusable steps in modern interior

    credoqueluxo.ig Report

    3points
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    #74

    Road curb with handicap ramp blocked by a pole in a poor accessibility design fail

    designfailsofficial Report

    3points
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    #75

    Cringeworthy design fail of countertop and cabinet that don't fit wall corner

    gravity_broker Report

    3points
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    #76

    Metal gate with a fruit-shaped design blocking a pathway

    timscapes Report

    3points
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    #77

    Man sitting under oversized hanging lamp that blocks his face

    rszdesigndevelopment Report

    3points
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    #78

    House siding with poorly installed angled window canopy

    designfailsofficial Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    Outdoor concrete stairs with uneven and impractical design

    designfailsofficial Report

    3points
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    #80

    Kitchen sink cabinet plumbing blocks door from closing properly

    designfailsofficial Report

    3points
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    #81

    Outdoor advertisement pole with posters obstructing phone access

    creacultclub Report

    2points
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    #82

    Wine bottles placed under a sign reading ready meals, illustrating a design fail

    creacultclub Report

    2points
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    #83

    Menu cover with placeholder text restaurant logo here and discover card logo

    creacultclub Report

    2points
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    #84

    Downspout creatively designed to look like a person washing hands

    designfailsofficial Report

    2points
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    #85

    Cringeworthy design fail with warped and uneven floor tiles

    designfailsofficial Report

    2points
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    #86

    Room with wall painted to look like cracked stone causing a design fail

    designfailsofficial Report

    2points
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    #87

    Airplane seat charger poorly taped to outlet with USB cable

    thesachinpatel Report

    2points
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    #88

    Living room with an oddly designed stone fireplace that looks out of place

    _the_art_of_installation_ Report

    2points
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    #89

    Cringeworthy design fail of bathtub disguised as a hippo at a bowling alley

    timscapes Report

    2points
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    #90

    Building facade with design fail showing doors inaccessible in a high wall

    designfailsofficial Report

    2points
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    #91

    Entryway with stained glass door leading directly to stairs design fail

    designfailsofficial Report

    2points
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