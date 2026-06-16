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When you’re installing utilities or decorating a space, whether it’s a home, an office, or a clinic, there are usually a lot of decisions to be made. Plans have to be drawn up, measurements taken, materials selected, and everything carefully reviewed before putting it all together. But projects like these often involve multiple people—from designers and contractors to managers and clients—each with a chance to spot potential issues along the way.

So when you think about it, making a mistake (or an especially baffling choice) should be pretty difficult. Yet somehow, they still manage to slip through the cracks. And perhaps more often than you would imagine. To show you what they look like, we’ve compiled a list of some of the cringiest design fails recently uploaded to the internet. Ouch!