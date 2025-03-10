ADVERTISEMENT

We invite you into a dream-like world that can be sometimes playful, sometimes deep, painted by a talented artist, Lora Zombie.

Lora shared that she has been drawn to the world of artistry since she was born. She wrote: “I’ve been doodling, sketching, and painting for as long as I can remember—since I was a veeeery little girl, even before I learned to speak.” For Lora, art is a tool for inner escape. At times, her work reflects intrusive thoughts; at others, it captures lighthearted, giggly ideas.

Either way, we’re certain you’ll enjoy her creations and for more about Lora and her artistic journey, read the full interview below.

More info: Instagram | lorazombie.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dream-like painting of two rats cuddling inside a heart-shaped box with a pink ribbon.

lorazombie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

First of all, Lora shared more about her background.

“I’m a self-taught artist, born in a small town in Russia and currently living and creating in Toronto, Canada. 

Art has always been my way of understanding and navigating the world—more than just a passion, it’s my language.”
RELATED:
    #2

    Dream-like painting of a mouse and bat with wings dancing under stars.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Dream-like painting of two foxes embracing under cherry blossoms with a butterfly overhead.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The artist elaborated on what initially drew her to artistry.

    “In a way, art has always been my native language, my most natural way of expressing myself and connecting and communicating with the world. It never felt like a choice, more like an instinct—something that’s always been a part of me."
    #4

    Dream-like painting of a cat soaking in a steaming coffee cup, surrounded by heart-shaped bubbles.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Dream-like painting of a sad cat wrapped in a blanket with ice cream, under a small rain cloud.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As for the ongoing theme in her artwork, Lora wrote: “My art has evolved and transformed over the years, so its essence is fluid, shifting with time and emotion. Some pieces hold deep introspection, others are playful, and some live in that liminal space between dreams and reality.”
    #6

    Whimsical painting of a sad cat in a "FRAGILE" box, under a rain cloud, showcasing dream-like artistry.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Dream-like painting of two rats touching noses with a heart above, on a pink background.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We asked Lora to share more about her creative process, to which she replied: “My creative process is a ritual of joy, peace, and meditation. My beloved dog is always by my side, I love burning Japanese incense before I start and having tea breaks that turn into little ceremonies of their own.

    I absolutely love using music and perfume as creative tools—these invisible arts and poetry work like nutrients, little enchantments that elevate the mind and set the tone for the creative process.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Dream-like painting of a fluffy cat with a knife in its mouth, set against a colorful background.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Dream-like painting of a raccoon in a pink dress having tea with a trash can, conveying a playful scene.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Regarding the audience's takeaway, Lora commented: “I’d say it’s less about ‘taking’ and more about ‘finding’. I hope my audience finds something personal in my work—whether it’s a reflection, a sign, an answer, or (even better) a question that leads them deeper into themselves.

    Many of my paintings are just feelings, the kind that can’t always be put into words. Sometimes, being an artist is about making others feel seen—by translating the unspoken parts of the inner world into color, a painting, or even just a doodle.”

    Lastly, Lora added: “In this weird and ever-changing world, you can either get better or get bitter. Choose better.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Playful dream-like painting of a cat with hot chocolate, wearing a green sweater.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Dream-like painting of a coat filled with playful cats, resembling a mysterious figure.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Whimsical painting of a black cat in a witch hat stirring a cauldron labeled "coffee," surrounded by pumpkins and colorful spirits.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Dream-like painting of a playful cat as Cupid with a bow, arrows, and a heart-shaped basket on a pink background.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Dream-like painting of a cat dressed as a gift with a pink ribbon on a soft purple background.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Dream-like painting of a cat reaching for a star, surrounded by colorful bursts and star shapes.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Dream-like painting of two bats flying in front of a pink moon, surrounded by cherry blossoms.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Dream-like painting featuring black rats arranged in a circular pattern, creating a surreal and hypnotic design.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Playful painting of black and white cats with hearts, dreaming of each other on a pink background.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Dream-like painting of cats flying with heart-shaped balloons against a blue sky.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Dream-like painting of a rat balancing on a cliff with a bindle, under a colorful sky, chasing a butterfly.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Playful painting of a cat wearing a unicorn horn, surrounded by planets, with a calendar showing January 1st.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Whimsical painting of a cat under a red mushroom, surrounded by other mushrooms and butterflies, showcasing dream-like art style.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    A dream-like painting of a whimsical pink cat in a wizard costume surrounded by ghostly figures.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Dream-like painting of a child in a unicorn costume with butterflies and sparkles on a vibrant pink and blue background.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Raccoon in trash can holding wine glass, surrounded by bottles in playful dream-like painting.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Dream-like painting of a raccoon smoking in front of a flaming dumpster with "Have a Garbage Day" written on it.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Dream-like painting of mice dancing with pink ribbons around a witch's hat, blending deep and playful themes.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Dream-like painting of playful white cats stacked in a tree shape with a star on top, on a starry night background.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Dream-like painting of a whimsical figure at a picnic with tea and a butterfly.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Dream-like painting of three sleeping cats amidst stars.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Dream-like painting of a cat sleeping on a book, surrounded by cherry blossoms and a branch above.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Dream-like painting of a whimsical cat floating above Earth with stars, against a deep blue background.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Dream-like painting of a bat wearing a witch hat and high heels with pink ribbons.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Dream-like painting of a sad cat in a clown costume holding a heart envelope, set against a whimsical blue background.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Dream-like painting of a snake with pink wings and a butterfly on its head.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Dream-like painting of a mermaid cat with pink axolotls and bubbles floating around.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Dream-like painting of fairy bunnies nestled in purple flowers, exuding a playful charm.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Dream-like painting of a bat with blue eyes hanging from a cherry blossom branch.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Two dream-like cats, one black and one white, entwined in a yin-yang pose with pastel background.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Dream-like painting of a confused cat sitting in front of a December calendar on green background.

    lorazombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!