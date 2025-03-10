From Deep To Playful: 40 Dream-Like Paintings By This Artist
We invite you into a dream-like world that can be sometimes playful, sometimes deep, painted by a talented artist, Lora Zombie.
Lora shared that she has been drawn to the world of artistry since she was born. She wrote: “I’ve been doodling, sketching, and painting for as long as I can remember—since I was a veeeery little girl, even before I learned to speak.” For Lora, art is a tool for inner escape. At times, her work reflects intrusive thoughts; at others, it captures lighthearted, giggly ideas.
Either way, we’re certain you’ll enjoy her creations and for more about Lora and her artistic journey, read the full interview below.
First of all, Lora shared more about her background.
“I’m a self-taught artist, born in a small town in Russia and currently living and creating in Toronto, Canada.
Art has always been my way of understanding and navigating the world—more than just a passion, it’s my language.”
The artist elaborated on what initially drew her to artistry.
“In a way, art has always been my native language, my most natural way of expressing myself and connecting and communicating with the world. It never felt like a choice, more like an instinct—something that’s always been a part of me."
As for the ongoing theme in her artwork, Lora wrote: “My art has evolved and transformed over the years, so its essence is fluid, shifting with time and emotion. Some pieces hold deep introspection, others are playful, and some live in that liminal space between dreams and reality.”
We asked Lora to share more about her creative process, to which she replied: “My creative process is a ritual of joy, peace, and meditation. My beloved dog is always by my side, I love burning Japanese incense before I start and having tea breaks that turn into little ceremonies of their own.
I absolutely love using music and perfume as creative tools—these invisible arts and poetry work like nutrients, little enchantments that elevate the mind and set the tone for the creative process.”
Regarding the audience's takeaway, Lora commented: “I’d say it’s less about ‘taking’ and more about ‘finding’. I hope my audience finds something personal in my work—whether it’s a reflection, a sign, an answer, or (even better) a question that leads them deeper into themselves.
Many of my paintings are just feelings, the kind that can’t always be put into words. Sometimes, being an artist is about making others feel seen—by translating the unspoken parts of the inner world into color, a painting, or even just a doodle.”
Lastly, Lora added: “In this weird and ever-changing world, you can either get better or get bitter. Choose better.”