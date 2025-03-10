ADVERTISEMENT

We invite you into a dream-like world that can be sometimes playful, sometimes deep, painted by a talented artist, Lora Zombie.

Lora shared that she has been drawn to the world of artistry since she was born. She wrote: “I’ve been doodling, sketching, and painting for as long as I can remember—since I was a veeeery little girl, even before I learned to speak.” For Lora, art is a tool for inner escape. At times, her work reflects intrusive thoughts; at others, it captures lighthearted, giggly ideas.

Either way, we’re certain you’ll enjoy her creations and for more about Lora and her artistic journey, read the full interview below.

More info: Instagram | lorazombie.com | Facebook