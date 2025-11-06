ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Hudson, the creative mind behind the webcomic Channelate, has spent over a decade blending dark humor with clever, unexpected punchlines. Since posting his first comic in 2008, Hudson has developed a style that’s simple in design but sharp in wit. His work draws inspiration from comedy legends like South Park, Rick and Morty, and Cyanide and Happiness, but maintains a distinct voice that keeps readers coming back for more.

Beyond the page, Hudson brings his characters to life through short animated shorts on Instagram and TikTok, often voicing them himself. His creative process, which includes “warm-up comics” and improv-style idea generation, keeps the content fresh and unpredictable. Whether through comics or animation, Hudson’s work continues to entertain and surprise, proving that dark humor and clever storytelling remain a timeless combination.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | x.com | Facebook | channelate.com | youtube.com | patreon.com