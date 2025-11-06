ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Hudson, the creative mind behind the webcomic Channelate, has spent over a decade blending dark humor with clever, unexpected punchlines. Since posting his first comic in 2008, Hudson has developed a style that’s simple in design but sharp in wit. His work draws inspiration from comedy legends like South Park, Rick and Morty, and Cyanide and Happiness, but maintains a distinct voice that keeps readers coming back for more.

Beyond the page, Hudson brings his characters to life through short animated shorts on Instagram and TikTok, often voicing them himself. His creative process, which includes “warm-up comics” and improv-style idea generation, keeps the content fresh and unpredictable. Whether through comics or animation, Hudson’s work continues to entertain and surprise, proving that dark humor and clever storytelling remain a timeless combination.

#1

Couple in a dark comic discussing yacht names with a twist ending showing a yacht named Baby's College Fund.

ryankhudson Report

Hudson’s journey into webcomics began in the late ‘90s, when he first discovered the world of online animation. “When my family first got the internet in like 1998–99 I found this Flash cartoon site called JoeCartoon.com,” he told Bored Panda. “I knew from when I saw that, that I wanted to make web cartoons, but I literally had no idea how I would go about that.”
    #2

    Comic strip with dark humor showing a person wishing to fly like a bird and a bird making a crude joke.

    ryankhudson Report

    #3

    Comic panel from funny and dark comics showing a hiker asking a wise man for happiness advice with an unexpected ending.

    ryankhudson Report

    Over the years, Hudson has refined his creative process into something that feels spontaneous but deliberate. “The most effective way I have discovered that gets me results on a regular basis is what I call ‘warm-up comics,’” he explained. “I like to treat my warm-up sessions like an improv game and take a single-word suggestion to start it. I use that word just as inspiration. It doesn’t have to be a literal interpretation.” Many of his best jokes are born from these quick-fire sessions — a blend of instinct and discipline that keeps his humor sharp.
    #4

    Comic panel showing a humorous and dark moment with characters in a conversation, fitting funny and dark comics style.

    ryankhudson Report

    #5

    Comic featuring ghosts humorously discussing the weirdness of being a ghost with a dark and unexpected ending.

    ryankhudson Report

    While Channelate’s tone often leans dark, Hudson says it’s rooted in something deeply human. “My comics are about making fun of the human condition with the ultimate goal of making humor,” he shared. “Sometimes I hit that on the nose hard. Sometimes I get absurd and goofy. But the human condition is what I try to orbit around.” He admits that balancing edginess with taste has been a learning curve: “I really do like to push a joke to the edge, but I’m also not trying to rely on shock value to sell the joke. Dancing on that line can be a challenge.”

    #6

    Comic strip showing a person confessing love to coffee, highlighting dark humor in funny comics with unexpected endings.

    ryankhudson Report

    #7

    Cartoon showing two people drinking wine and discussing disturbing content in funny and dark comics with unexpected endings.

    ryankhudson Report

    #8

    Two simple ghost characters in a funny dark comic with an unexpected ending about being dead inside and new ghosts.

    ryankhudson Report

    #9

    Funny and dark comic by Ryan Hudson featuring a goldfish in a tank discussing multiverse travel and abduction fears.

    ryankhudson Report

    #10

    Cartoon of a couple drinking coffee and a dark comic with an unexpected ending featuring a handmade quilt on the bed.

    ryankhudson Report

    #11

    Man reacting scared to a ghost in his closet in a funny and dark comic with an unexpected ending by Ryan Hudson.

    ryankhudson Report

    #12

    A funny and dark comic strip with an unexpected ending about a man being told he is going to be a dad.

    ryankhudson Report

    #13

    Dark comic panel showing a person holding a baby with a speech bubble about no regrets, highlighting funny and dark comics.

    ryankhudson Report

    #14

    Comic strip from funny and dark comics showing a superhero observing a citizen and a peaceful park scene with unexpected humor.

    ryankhudson Report

    #15

    Funny and dark comic showing a man in bed confronted by a ghost with an unexpected ending.

    ryankhudson Report

    #16

    Comic featuring a ghost struggling with a TV remote, showcasing funny and dark comics with unexpected endings.

    ryankhudson Report

    #17

    Comic panel showing a therapy session with a patient and psychologist, featuring dark humor and unexpected endings.

    ryankhudson Report

    #18

    Dark comic panel showing worried adults discussing early onset dementia with an elderly man, featuring dark humor and unexpected endings.

    ryankhudson Report

    #19

    Comic panels from funny and dark comics showing a baby unexpectedly pointing while asking about daddy in a family setting.

    ryankhudson Report

    #20

    Runner with red hair wearing number 95 panics while being chased in a funny and dark comic with an unexpected ending.

    ryankhudson Report

    #21

    Funny and dark comic panels showing birds turning back into wizards with unexpected endings in a humorous cartoon style.

    ryankhudson Report

    #22

    Two people awkwardly talking over wine in a funny and dark comic with an unexpected ending by Ryan Hudson.

    ryankhudson Report

    #23

    Funny and dark comic panels featuring a girl and a creepy doll with an unexpected twist conversation.

    ryankhudson Report

    #24

    Comic strip showing a character pouring a drink on another, illustrating dark comics with unexpected endings.

    ryankhudson Report

    #25

    Comic panels showing a friend approaching a sad character, illustrating dark humor in funny comics with unexpected endings.

    ryankhudson Report

    #26

    Comic from 50 funny and dark comics showing a character feeling comfortable under a blanket with an unexpected twist.

    ryankhudson Report

    #27

    A funny and dark comic showing a man scared of a spider revealing an unexpected ending with reincarnation.

    ryankhudson Report

    #28

    Comic strip showing a humorous and dark interaction with unexpected endings in a funny comic style by Ryan Hudson.

    ryankhudson Report

    #29

    Inside The Twisted Wit Of Channelate: Ryan Hudson’s Dark Comics That Make You Laugh And Wince

    ryankhudson Report

    #30

    Funny and dark comic by Ryan Hudson showing a pun on bacon and playing with words on a seesaw.

    ryankhudson Report

    #31

    A dark comic scene featuring ducks confused about quacking near a pond, illustrating unexpected endings in funny comics.

    ryankhudson Report

    #32

    Comic panel showing a doctor telling a patient he has a month to live in a funny and dark comic with an unexpected ending.

    ryankhudson Report

    #33

    Comic strip showing a man doubting a compliment on his shirt, from funny and dark comics with unexpected endings.

    ryankhudson Report

    #34

    Funny and dark comic strip showing a surprising breakup conversation with unexpected endings by Ryan Hudson.

    ryankhudson Report

    #35

    A funny and dark comic character humorously reflects on problems and ex relationship while pouring vodka into cereal.

    ryankhudson Report

    #36

    Comic panels showing a man spending his day off in bed or lying in a graveyard, featuring dark humor and unexpected endings.

    ryankhudson Report

    #37

    Comic panel from funny and dark comics by Ryan Hudson showing a boy and father arguing about rules with an unexpected ending.

    ryankhudson Report

    #38

    Cartoon character wearing headphones removing them with speech bubble in a funny and dark comic with unexpected endings.

    ryankhudson Report

    #39

    Two cartoon characters lying on grass in a dark comic with an unexpected ending by Ryan Hudson.

    ryankhudson Report

    #40

    Comic panel of a woman watering plants and reacting sadly to a dark and funny unexpected ending.

    ryankhudson Report

    #41

    Comic panel from funny and dark comics showing two characters breaking the fourth wall with unexpected dialogue and expressions.

    ryankhudson Report

    #42

    Comic showing a confused man forgetting why he went to the kitchen, featuring dark humor and unexpected endings style.

    ryankhudson Report

    #43

    Comic strip by Ryan Hudson showing a funny dark comic with an unexpected ending about a leg falling asleep.

    ryankhudson Report

    #44

    Comic panel depicting a superhero with delayed climax power and a shocked woman, illustrating dark comics with unexpected endings.

    ryankhudson Report

    #45

    Comic panel from funny and dark comics showing a character with an extending arm apologizing for grabbing balls unexpectedly.

    ryankhudson Report

    #46

    Comic panel from funny and dark comics showing a character struggling with music and a shocking newspaper headline.

    ryankhudson Report

    #47

    Two men having a darkly funny conversation with drinks, illustrating a comic with an unexpected ending by Ryan Hudson.

    ryankhudson Report

    #48

    Comic strip by Ryan Hudson shows a bearded man with a cap debating if his sore neck is serious or from sleeping on the couch.

    ryankhudson Report

    #49

    Comic strip by Ryan Hudson showing a dark, funny interaction with an unexpected ending between two characters.

    ryankhudson Report

    #50

    Comic strip depicting dark humor with a character refusing grandparenthood in a funny, unexpected ending style.

    ryankhudson Report

