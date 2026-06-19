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#1

A funny post from Lisa on Twitter says: Everything is urgent in corporate, except recognition and salary increases.

corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #2

    Funny posts satirizing corporate life: a tweet about silently questioning emails received at work.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #3

    Funny posts satirizing corporate life: a tweet with a sarcastic reply to can you hop on a quick call?

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    #4

    Funny post satirizing corporate life about being quiet. A reply reads, thanks, you should try it.

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    #5

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: a meme of someone looking in a mirror during a Zoom meeting.

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    #6

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: a meme about a boss explaining a promised bonus to HR during a review.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #7

    A funny post from corporate_millennial_memes says: If stress burned calories I would be unstoppable.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #8

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: a tweet stating a job doesn't need 5 days a week, it's being dragged.

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    #9

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: a meme about only giving 60% effort, showing an amateur sketch.

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    #10

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: a tweet about overthinking email politeness and forgetting attachments.

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    #11

    Funny post satirizing corporate life questioning why everyone on LinkedIn is always thrilled.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #12

    Funny post satirizing corporate life about adulthood being vaguely sick, tired, and worrying about money.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #13

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, a tweet about having to go to work while sleepy.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #14

    Funny posts satirizing corporate life: a text post saying hopefully tomorrow is Friday, humorously reflecting on work.

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    #15

    Funny posts satirizing corporate life: Paris Hilton in a meme, expressing a desire to quit her job and go home.

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    #16

    Funny posts satirizing corporate life: a tweet about avoiding GPA questions on job applications due to age.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #17

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: a text about hating work but liking to talk to coworkers.

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    #18

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, highlighting emotional regulation over technical skill in the workplace.

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    #19

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, a humorous email meme hoping it finds the recipient living la vida loca.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #20

    A funny post satirizing corporate life with a tweet about bringing UNO to a work meeting.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #21

    A funny post satirizing corporate life about office jobs and enemies from finance.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #22

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, a tweet from Jolly Old Saintpants Cher about being told to keep up the good work.

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    #23

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: a tweet about LOL changing meaning to nervous breakdown.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #24

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: a tweet about thinking of mistakes when stressed, shared as a funny post.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #25

    Funny posts satirizing corporate life: a text post describing adulthood as the worst hood.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #26

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: corporate bestie avoids emails until emotionally ready.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #27

    Funny posts satirizing corporate life, a text conversation about drinking on a day off.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #28

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, a tweet from @missmulrooney saying, Every morning my 2 year old sits up in her bed and yells HELP, I WOKE UP and I think we can all relate.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #29

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: a tweet about the Irish inventing a favorite way to say goodbye.

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    3points
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    #30

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, a meme about giving credit to a lady for an idea she had.

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    3points
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    #31

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: a tweet on barely keeping it together until Friday for 1,000 weeks.

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    3points
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    #32

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, with a humorous email meme about finding someone in the club.

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    #33

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, humorously stating 50% of the day is working on it without actual work.

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    #34

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, a relatable meme about denying doing something one sometimes does.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #35

    A funny post satirizing corporate life by complaining about Microsoft Outlook as the worst email platform.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #36

    A funny post satirizing corporate life with a meme of a burning city and Will Ferrell yelling about corporate goals.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #37

    A funny post satirizing corporate life with a meme of Tyra Banks for choosing which email to reply to.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #38

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: a tweet suggesting a 3-day weekend every weekend.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #39

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, a tweet from VeryBritishProblems about returning to work after a break.

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    #40

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, a text post saying I gotta stop saying sounds good at work.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #41

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, a tweet from Kendall about receiving a standalone hi how are you message.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #42

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: a tweet about passwords being a historic battle, shared as a funny post.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #43

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: a tweet asking about wishing to be a kid again, shared as a funny post.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #44

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: a tweet about not being refreshed after a break, shared as a funny post.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #45

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: a tweet about Sundays being depressing, shared as a funny post.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #46

    Funny posts satirizing corporate life: a text post about the heavy air on Sundays signaling work.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #47

    Funny posts satirizing corporate life: A meme from Humans of Corporate about Sunday morning vs. Sunday evening feelings.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #48

    Funny posts satirizing corporate life: A relatable meme about not being ready for another Monday.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #49

    Funny posts satirizing corporate life: A humorous meme about the many years left until retirement.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #50

    Funny posts satirizing corporate life: A tweet from Corporatebish humorously requesting retirement from Santa.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #51

    Funny posts satirizing corporate life: A tweet about financial struggles and toiletries running out simultaneously.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #52

    Funny posts satirizing corporate life: a text post about bringing a challenging vibe to the workplace.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #53

    Funny posts satirizing corporate life: a tweet about coping poorly but with vibes.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #54

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: Q4 arrives with Q1 goals untouched.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #55

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: a person's emotional work day ends much earlier than official time.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #56

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: women in STEM face stress, turmoil, and financial issues.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #57

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, a tweet about avoiding fun facts.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #58

    Funny posts satirizing corporate life, a tweet expressing tiredness of daily tasks.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #59

    Funny posts satirizing corporate life, a tweet about too many passwords.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #60

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: an older man simplifies his cancellation excuses to just rain.

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    #61

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, a tweet from @iky_fwjett saying, (me to me).... let's never do that again.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #62

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, a tweet from @JamesHu27192912 saying, I've accepted I'll never retire. I'll be working up until my funeral... probably using a vacation day for it.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #63

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: a text image reads for a girl that loves sleep and hates stress my career choice is questionable

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #64

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: a user named justsomeguycore posts as per my last straw,

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #65

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: Stelýnn tweets It really took 11 days to get to Friday this week didn't it?

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    #66

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, a tweet from @BigKidProblems saying, You know how people kind of stop working from Thanksgiving to New Years? Yea I'm starting that now.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #67

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: a text image on a black background reads Crying but trying is my new email signature for work

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    #68

    Funny post satirizing corporate life: andy tweets Earnings before interest, therapy, depression, and anxiety (EBITDA)

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    #69

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, a tweet from @ericanextdoooor saying, Everyone at work wants me to do stuff today, I am crashing out.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #70

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, comparing 'To Whom It May Concern' with 'To Whom It's About to Concern'.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #71

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, a tweet about a 3-day weekend fixing crippling burnout.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #72

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, a child suggests replying to all emails with 'go away, never contact me again'.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #73

    Funny post about corporate life, a conversation about age and office happy hour etiquette.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #74

    Funny post about corporate life, an interviewer asks if someone takes constructive criticism, and they cry.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

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    #75

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, a tweet from Simon Holland about calling a presentation a power point.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

    2points
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    #76

    Funny posts satirizing corporate life: a tweet about not being sad because of too much work.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

    2points
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    #77

    Funny post satirizing corporate life, a quote about not working being a passion.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

    2points
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