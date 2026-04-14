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If you enjoy comics that mix everyday life with a bit of awkwardness, nerdy humor, and unexpected twists, then The Underfold is definitely worth checking out. Created by Brian Russell, the series brings together relatable moments from work, parenting, and daily life, often with a clever or slightly absurd punchline.

What makes these comics stand out is how personal they feel. Many of the situations are inspired by the artist’s own life, turning ordinary experiences into something funny, easy to connect with, and sometimes even thought-provoking.

Today, we’ve gathered some of the most recent comics from the series. In his latest strips, Brian also touches on topics related to society and the current political climate, so we’re sure many of you will find them especially relatable. Take a look below and enjoy the humor.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | x.com | theunderfold.com