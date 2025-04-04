ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Russell is an illustrator who has a real talent for turning everyday life into laugh-out-loud comic strips. His humor feels instantly relatable because it comes from his own experiences.

The characters in his comics are based on his own family—himself, his wife, and their three kids. They often make each other laugh with both real and imagined scenarios, which naturally find their way into his work. Even co-workers and other side characters are often inspired by people he’s come across in real life.

It’s this personal touch that makes his comics so engaging. With a clever sense of humor and a warm, lighthearted style, Brian captures the ups and downs of daily life in a way that connects with readers everywhere.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | YouTube.com | X.com | Theunderfold.com

#1

Artist's comic depicts a man surprised by a playful cat, showing relatable real-life-inspired humor.

    #2

    Real-life inspired comic with characters discussing an incoming volcano.

    #3

    Comic character in a red shirt appears stressed, relating to midlife crisis challenges; part of real-life-inspired comics series.

    #4

    Real-life-inspired comic showing two characters, one atop a cliff with a ladder, the other below wanting to climb up.

    #5

    A humorous real-life-inspired comic by Brian Russell about math problems, featuring a conversation between a person and anthropomorphized math.

    #6

    Comic strip depicting a man happily outdoors, then receiving a bill, and finally looking upset as it rains.

    #7

    Comic featuring a man talking to an animated brain about losing focus and being easily distracted by new things.

    #8

    Comic with ostriches criticizing the younger generation; a humorous take on real-life-inspired behavior.

    #9

    Comic strip featuring a conversation about New Year's resolutions and intentions, between a man and a talking brain.

    #10

    Two men discuss orcas sinking yachts as an orca plots against "ocean oppressors." Real-life-inspired comic humor.

    #11

    Comic inspired by real life showing a humorous car repair attempt after watching a YouTube video.

    #12

    Comic strip of a person showing a drawing, humorously mistaking a character for a baby. Real-life inspired comics.

    #13

    Real-life-inspired comic showing a skeptical man questioning the cost of a lifetime subscription deal.

    #14

    Comic of a teacher reading a redacted speech inspired by real-life events, referencing Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech.

    #15

    Real-life-inspired comic of a character realizing being a zombie is outdated, surrounded by modern demons.

    #16

    Real-life-inspired comic showing Death needing coffee before listening to urgent news about no one being able to die.

    #17

    Comic of a debate featuring a man, a giant meteor, and an alien. Real-life-inspired humor and satire on decision-making.

    I think an alien invasion at least offered a chance of survival, as opposed to outright obliteration.

    #18

    Comic strip inspired by real life, featuring a magician, a crowd, and a joke about criticizing a famous entrepreneur.

    #19

    Comic strip illustrating real-life-inspired humor with characters discussing a misunderstanding.

    Become an health insurance executive, and your wish can come true.

    #20

    Comic of two people discussing fairness, one looking frustrated.

    #21

    Two characters discussing wealth and happiness in a comic inspired by real life.

    #22

    Comic by Brian Russell depicting a news boss reacting to a shooting report.

    #23

    Comic about real-life events featuring a man questioning why Elon holds power, with playful and surprised reactions.

    If he keeps that up it will make his previous crush, Pooty Poot, vary upset and he will take it out on some people in a nearby country, again.

    #24

    Comic featuring a blonde character in a red shirt, reacting humorously to a knock-knock joke about oranges.

    #25

    Comic strip about office drama with a new favorite employee causing conflict. CEO fires worker over stapler dispute.

    #26

    Comic about a man replacing doomscrolling with excessive book buying, highlighting relatable life habits.

    #27

    Comic strip by the artist depicting a campfire story, highlighting real-life-inspired humor and indecision.

    #28

    Real-life-inspired comic of a startled person in bed, phone in hand, with a green creature yelling beside him.

    #29

    Cartoon depicting a character enjoying puns in a humor-based scenario with devils, inspired by real life.

    #30

    Comic strip featuring a humorous scene with two men practicing a character voice, showcasing real-life-inspired art.

    #31

    Real-life-inspired comic of two men talking about a wife's funny encounter with Santa, leading to a misunderstanding.

    #32

    Comic about streaming services missing shows, featuring a pirate joke for humorous effect.

    #33

    Real-life-inspired comic featuring a frustrated ghost critiquing a family's messiness with humor.

    #34

    Dad humorously avoids taking kids to school; a real-life-inspired comic scene.

    #35

    Comic about 3D-printed food and profit motives, featuring a machine labeled "Food-O-Matic" and two characters discussing its use.

    #36

    Comic strip depicting humorous real-life-inspired political conversation with a president.

    #37

    Two characters in a real-life-inspired comic, one joking about yogurt being "cultured" and offering a high five.

    #38

    Comic strip depicting two men discussing vacation and work struggles, showcasing real-life-inspired humor.

    #39

    Comic inspired by real life; dad jokes about "brat summer" with daughter facepalming at his humor.

    #40

    Comic about new hobby struggles; characters display humor and relatable feelings of failure.

    #41

    Real-life-inspired comic about a spy interview, featuring a humorous twist involving the quick brown fox.

    #42

    Comic strip about a haunted house visit; one character is skeptical, and a ghost offers encouragement in a mirror.

    #43

    Comic panel depicting a humorous I.T. service desk interview interaction.

    #44

    Comic depicting a new president shocked by secret files including "Ghosts & Aliens" and other humorous revelations.

    #45

    Two characters in a comic discussing bribery and trust in the Supreme Court. Real-life-inspired comic by an artist.

    #46

    Comic about procrastination with a character admitting to playing video games instead of working.

    #47

    Dad and kids at dining table with cheesy jokes about quesadillas in a real-life-inspired comic strip.

    #48

    Comic strip showing a conversation about work, highlighting relatable real-life workplace humor.

    #49

    Real-life-inspired comic about job satisfaction and shareholders' opinions in a company meeting.

    #50

    Comic strip of a man in a bookstore, humorously tempted by a talking book, illustrating real-life-inspired dilemmas.

    #51

    Comic strip about an artist's reaction to social media engagement offers.

    #52

    Real-life-inspired comic showing kids asking dad to pick a show, highlighting TV habits then and now.

    #53

    Real-life-inspired comic of a man contrasting the robot apocalypse with a clumsy robot vacuum for humor.

    #54

    Comic about a dad's birthday, reflecting on life and legacy, with humor from his daughter.

    #55

    Comic strip about real-life events showing a serious world issue contrasted with a coffee shortage at work.

    #56

    Comic by artist about real-life situations featuring a humorous father-daughter conversation on embarrassment.

    #57

    Comic of characters discussing using the restroom, causing frustration and a scene of chaos, inspired by real life.

    #58

    Comic depicting a humorous bank conversation about fees; a man questions what happens without money, illustrated by the artist.

    #59

    Real-life-inspired comic with two characters talking behind stacks of books, discussing hiding from chaos.

    #60

    Comic of a father overwhelmed by work and family demands, showcasing relatable real-life situations.

    #61

    Comic strip about a stock market crash and retirement confusion, inspired by real-life scenarios.

    #62

    Two cartoon characters debate meme quality on a phone, showcasing real-life-inspired comics humor.

    #63

    Comic about a man at work joking to cope with stress, inspired by real life.

    #64

    Comic by artist depicting a humorous scenario with a priest, a demon, and a confused man discussing exercise.

    #65

    Real-life-inspired comic showing employees hiding from a glowing "corporate dad" on the last office day of the year.

    #66

    Real-life-inspired comic about relatable conversations on societal issues, featuring characters discussing humor and irony.

    #67

    Comic illustration by an artist, depicting a father-son conversation about peer pressure and jumping off a bridge.

    #68

    Real-life-inspired comic about creative struggles, featuring two characters discussing stress and coping mechanisms.

    #69

    Comic shows two characters discussing elections and the impact of voting.

    #70

    Comic about a crooked fence board and a humorous reaction to fixing it, from a series of real-life-inspired comics.

