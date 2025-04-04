ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Russell is an illustrator who has a real talent for turning everyday life into laugh-out-loud comic strips. His humor feels instantly relatable because it comes from his own experiences.

The characters in his comics are based on his own family—himself, his wife, and their three kids. They often make each other laugh with both real and imagined scenarios, which naturally find their way into his work. Even co-workers and other side characters are often inspired by people he’s come across in real life.

It’s this personal touch that makes his comics so engaging. With a clever sense of humor and a warm, lighthearted style, Brian captures the ups and downs of daily life in a way that connects with readers everywhere.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | YouTube.com | X.com | Theunderfold.com