ADVERTISEMENT

It is time for you to get introduced to The Bear Trap comics, a whimsical world of two bears, Paul and Rob, brought to you by the Hispanic artist Mike Lewis.

Mike's comics take place in the real world, where animals have replaced people. Mostly, the comics revolve around this family of a bear father and son and a hippo stepmother, who are depicted as lower-class citizens.

Bored Panda got in touch with the artist, who clarified the themes that he covers in these comical scenarios: "The theme: satirical humor, philosophical humor, and a bit of slice of life-style humor revolving around two bears (father and son) and a ton of other animals attempting to adapt to a fast-changing human world. Most of the animals can be seen as an allegory for the struggling lower-class society in our world. I express this in the form of short funnies, and at other times, I explore more lore for each character. But there's always humor involved. (After all, laughter is the best medicine, right?) Anyway, the biggest inspiration for this was the book titled 'Animal Farm' by George Orwell."

More info: Instagram | patreon.com