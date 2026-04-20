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Today we’re revisiting Goat to Self, a comic series by Canadian artist Cameron Spires, known for using simple setups that quickly spiral into something much more absurd. His strips often begin with everyday situations or ordinary dialogue, but the punchline rarely goes where you expect, usually taking a strange, slightly chaotic turn that makes the joke land even harder.

Working within a four-panel format, Spires plays with timing, wordplay, and misunderstandings, often building up a normal scenario just to flip it completely in the final frame. His humor leans into the ridiculous, sometimes a bit dark, but always rooted in that “this escalated quickly” kind of feeling.

In this post, we’ve selected a fresh batch of comics from the series – full of odd logic, unexpected twists, and the kind of humor that catches you off guard in the best way. Scroll down and enjoy.

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