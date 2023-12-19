ADVERTISEMENT

If this artist's artworks could be summarized in one word, it would be - unpredictable. Mohamed El Mayati, also known as Moe, the creator of Very Cereals comics, is a Moroccan artist who continues to make funny short stories with unexpected endings.

This is what, in Moe's own words, inspires his cartoons: "The topics of my comics vary a lot, and that’s because I don’t follow any strategy when creating them. They are about stuff I find interesting, I have an opinion about, or about just very random situations with a funny, some might call it stupid (I do) twist to them.”

So whether you've been a fan of Very Cereals or this is your first time seeing them, we are sure you will enjoy these hilarious scenarios.

More info: Instagram | webtoons.com | patreon.com | teepublic.com