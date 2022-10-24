One can say a challenging journey is becoming an employee of a corporation. It could take some time for you to adjust to the workload, make every effort to meet deadlines, deal with stress, or just... have the ability to get along with your coworkers (even if they aren't quite nice).

But working has advantages as well. You need to speak with a variety of individuals at work. You can gain a lot of knowledge and get better at things you are not good at, like group projects.

Even so, working might sometimes be frustrating, but it can also be entertaining. That's exactly what the "Work Chronicles" comics portray. These comics are written by an artist that is extremely passionate about both art and drawing. After working for a while, he heard and witnessed numerous amusing things happen in the workplace, so he made the decision to illustrate those experiences through comics. "Work Chronicles" have been previously featured on Bored Panda and you can find part 1 and part 2 by clicking here and here.

More info: Instagram | workchronicles.com | twitter.com | linkedin.com

#1

_workchronicles Report

ThatBiBookLover
ThatBiBookLover
1 hour ago

Aw it’s okay buddy :D

#2

_workchronicles Report

Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
1 hour ago

All those words mean "we expect you to do twice the work for half the pay. No overtime but you will be working more than your contract says". Run, while you still can.

#3

_workchronicles Report

ThatBiBookLover
ThatBiBookLover
1 hour ago

… oops

#4

_workchronicles Report

Nightmare
Nightmare
1 hour ago

me at school. no one actually listens

#5

_workchronicles Report

The President
The President
29 minutes ago

Why does this always happen

#6

_workchronicles Report

Nightmare
Nightmare
1 hour ago

yes...very flexible...

#7

_workchronicles Report

#8

_workchronicles Report

#9

_workchronicles Report

#10

_workchronicles Report

Buren
Buren
1 hour ago

Every. Single. Time

#11

_workchronicles Report

#12

_workchronicles Report

#13

_workchronicles Report

#14

_workchronicles Report

#15

_workchronicles Report

#16

_workchronicles Report

#17

_workchronicles Report

#18

_workchronicles Report

#19

_workchronicles Report

#20

_workchronicles Report

#21

_workchronicles Report

#22

_workchronicles Report

#23

_workchronicles Report

#24

_workchronicles Report

#25

_workchronicles Report

