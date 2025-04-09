ADVERTISEMENT

The artist behind Vacant Expression Comics is basically that one quiet kid in class who never says much but drops the funniest line when you least expect it. With characters that look like sentient marshmallows and a color palette stolen from a kindergarten art bin, these comics deliver existential dread and dry wit with alarming precision.

Whether it’s questioning the concept of sandwiches or accidentally parenting someone else’s child, this artist has mastered the art of saying everything while drawing almost nothing. It's minimalism with maximum bite, and honestly, it’s kind of brilliant.

More info: Instagram | webtoons.com | patreon.com