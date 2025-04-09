ADVERTISEMENT

The artist behind Vacant Expression Comics is basically that one quiet kid in class who never says much but drops the funniest line when you least expect it. With characters that look like sentient marshmallows and a color palette stolen from a kindergarten art bin, these comics deliver existential dread and dry wit with alarming precision.

Whether it’s questioning the concept of sandwiches or accidentally parenting someone else’s child, this artist has mastered the art of saying everything while drawing almost nothing. It's minimalism with maximum bite, and honestly, it’s kind of brilliant.

More info: Instagram | webtoons.com | patreon.com

#1

Sarcastic comic strip with a character confused by a bathroom sign.

vacantexpressioncomics

    #2

    Two cartoon characters on a purple background discuss how a review site aggregates scores in a sarcastic comic strip.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #3

    Comic with characters discussing creativity and humor, illustrating sarcastic twist.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #4

    Comic with a sarcastic twist ending shows principal frustrated at student's behavior.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #5

    Sarcastic comic with two figures discussing music with a speaker, highlighting challenging and abrasive lyrics.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #6

    Sarcastic comic about relationships with a teddy bear twist. Two characters discuss sleeping arrangements.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #7

    A comic with a sarcastic twist shows old baseball with a face and beard resting in grass.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #8

    Sarcastic comic about feelings for an optometrist, featuring two characters discussing love and doctors with a humorous twist.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #9

    Sarcastic comic about a "knife guy" complex with humorous twist ending, by artist Vacant Expression.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #10

    Sarcastic comic by artist depicting a humorous speech on sustainable meat with a twisted ending at a podium.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #11

    Sarcastic comic strip with a father and child dining, highlighting the need for more cooking practice.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #12

    Sarcastic comic about choosing a favorite Pokémon with a humorous twist ending, drawn by Vacant Expression.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #13

    Sarcastic comic with characters discussing a vague treasure map clue and its impracticality.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #14

    Comic strip by artist with sarcastic twist, featuring a character mistaking a coat rack for a person needing an ID check.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #15

    Sarcastic comic with a phone conversation about a cat's party ending in a surprising twist featuring a cat with a party hat.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #16

    Sarcastic comic featuring two characters discussing a bird, with a funny twist ending.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #17

    Comic with sarcastic twist: a ghost tries to scare a headphone-wearing character, who is unfazed and listening to a podcast.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #18

    Comic with sarcastic twist showing scientists using DNA in amber to clone mosquitoes instead of dinosaurs.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #19

    Sarcastic comic with two figures discussing train travel, ending with toy train humor.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #20

    Sarcastic comic strip with a wizard summoning entities, ending humorously with a frustrated character.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #21

    Artist draws sarcastic comic with character pondering joke ideas and wishing to be a wizard, ending with a twist on wand humor.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #22

    Sarcastic comic by an artist with a twisted ending about a character eating a new album.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #23

    Sarcastic comic by artist with a character contemplating depression and showering for happiness but remaining sad.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #24

    Sarcastic comic featuring a character questioning their depiction as Sonic, with twisted, humorous dialogue.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #25

    Sarcastic comic featuring two characters discussing a creepy book, revealed to be a diary from middle school with a humorous twist.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #26

    Sarcastic comic showing two cars crashing, followed by characters meeting in hell, surprised expression.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #27

    Two characters discuss the self-imposed pressure of creating comics, highlighting sarcasm and a humorous, twisted ending.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #28

    Sarcastic comic featuring a character unhappy with a game's dodge mechanic, ending with the request to leave.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #29

    Two cartoon characters discuss sarcastic bird-like resolutions, ending with a humorous twist.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #30

    Sarcastic comic featuring birds commenting on a character's binge-watching habits.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #31

    Two cartoon characters in a comic strip having a sarcastic conversation with a twisted ending about being late.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #32

    Two cartoon characters discuss spooky season with a sarcastic twist, highlighting humorous comics with twisted endings.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #33

    Sarcastic comic with characters discussing cowboy vibes, featuring a humorous twist ending.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #34

    Sarcastic comic featuring two characters with glasses on a table, highlighting twisted humor.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #35

    Two characters discuss murder and the word "sammich" in a sarcastic comic with a twisted ending.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #36

    Two horses discuss sleeping positions in a sarcastic comic strip with a twisted ending.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #37

    Sarcastic comic featuring a cat transforming and questioning its new thoughts.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #38

    Sarcastic comic featuring bread slices with humorous dialogue on their future ambitions.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #39

    Sarcastic comic strip featuring two characters discussing a poorly drawn horse with a humorous twist.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #40

    Sarcastic comic showing a character awkwardly interacting with a duck and searching online for signs a duck likes them.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #41

    Comic panel with two figures discussing a ruined painting, one suggests writing an essay instead. Sarcastic comics with twisted endings.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #42

    Sarcastic comic strip with characters wearing a jester hat, discussing twisted logic.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #43

    Sarcastic comic with a twisted ending; two characters discuss a visit from the Grim Reaper in humorous dialogue.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #44

    Sarcastic comic with a character listing daily activities and avoiding a question, showcasing a twisted ending.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #45

    Sarcastic comic with two characters discussing the moon's face and voice under a night sky.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #46

    Comic strip by artist featuring a humorous dialogue with a twist, involving a character in a top hat teaching humility.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #47

    Two cartoon characters in a sarcastic comic with a humorous and twisted ending about friendship and attire.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #48

    Sarcastic comic about The Great Gatsby, featuring characters discussing the importance of referencing the book.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #49

    Sarcastic comic shows characters with a twisted ending, one sarcastically not a happy camper, another holding a knife.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #50

    Two figures in a sarcastic comic about magic systems, discussing the need for rules and requesting a lighter as fuel.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #51

    Two characters in a sarcastic comic strip, one rejecting meta humor, the other making a "that's what she said" joke.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #52

    Sarcastic comic strip with a twisted ending featuring two characters discussing divorce papers humorously.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #53

    Comic by an artist featuring two characters in a sarcastic exchange with a twisted ending, showcasing humorous dialogue.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #54

    Vacant Expression Comics: Minimalist Humor That Says A Lot With Little

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #55

    Sarcastic comic with stick figures discussing lifestyle choices and brightness, by Vacant Expression Comics.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #56

    Sarcastic comic featuring two characters discussing Yuffie's age and Cloud's actions with humorous dialogue.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #57

    Sarcastic comic with twisted ending: two characters argue over quitting a hike due to stepping on a pebble.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #58

    Two cartoon figures in a comic discussing their long friendship with a sarcastic twist at the end.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #59

    Comics with sarcastic dialogue on evolving style; characters discuss using old poses for new drawings.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #60

    Sarcastic comic of a parent ignoring a scraped knee as the child looks smug, illustrating a twisted ending.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #61

    Comic featuring sarcastic dialogue about hazard signs and clumsiness, drawn in a humorous style.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #62

    Comic with sarcastic twist showing two characters discussing cake and a surprise ending.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #63

    Sarcastic comic with two characters discussing trust and ghosting, leading to a twisted ending.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #64

    Two characters in a comic strip with a microscope, discussing examining song lyrics humorously.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #65

    Sarcastic comic with a twisted ending shows two characters discussing father figures humorously.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #66

    Artist's comic with a sarcastic twist, featuring a mistaken identity and a missing cat.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #67

    Sarcastic comic by artist featuring characters discussing cookies with a funny and twisted ending.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #68

    Sarcastic comic with a character realizing his life is a prank show and feeling relieved, showcasing a twisted ending.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #69

    Sarcastic comic with a character holding a phone, discussing Reddit post links with a friend on a couch.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #70

    Sarcastic comic showing a person waking from a nightmare, only to find a humorous twist with their partner in bed.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #71

    Two characters in a sarcastic comic discuss feeling watched, ending with a humorous twist.

    vacantexpressioncomics

    #72

    Two cartoon characters discuss a "Beware of Bears" sign in a sarcastic comic with a twisted ending.

    vacantexpressioncomics

