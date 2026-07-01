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Bored Panda readers may already remember Mesut Kaya’s “Guy With Mustache” comics from our previous features, where his clean art style, expressive characters, and funny observations proved to be a great fit for anyone who enjoys relatable humor without too much fuss. His newest comics continue in the same spirit, touching on parenthood, chores, nostalgia, social situations, modern habits, and the weird ‘shower thoughts’ we all sometimes have.

There is also a warmth to Mesut’s work that keeps even the more cynical jokes from feeling too sharp. His comics often laugh at everyday struggles, but they do so with a sense of familiarity rather than judgment, making the main character feel like someone we have either met before or occasionally been ourselves.

Scroll down to check out his latest comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

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