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Bored Panda readers may already remember Mesut Kaya’s “Guy With Mustache” comics from our previous features, where his clean art style, expressive characters, and funny observations proved to be a great fit for anyone who enjoys relatable humor without too much fuss. His newest comics continue in the same spirit, touching on parenthood, chores, nostalgia, social situations, modern habits, and the weird ‘shower thoughts’ we all sometimes have.

There is also a warmth to Mesut’s work that keeps even the more cynical jokes from feeling too sharp. His comics often laugh at everyday struggles, but they do so with a sense of familiarity rather than judgment, making the main character feel like someone we have either met before or occasionally been ourselves.

Scroll down to check out his latest comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | x.com | imgur.com | youtube.com

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#1

A silly comic on life showing a man struggling to put ketchup on a hot dog.

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11points
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    #2

    A silly comic by Mesut Kaya showing a worker contemplating his soul-crushing job, but unable to quit due to food and housing.

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    9points
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    #3

    A silly comic on life illustrating a man wanting subtle fitness results from working out.

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    8points
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    #4

    A silly comic on life depicting a man saying goodbye to old shoes and an alien reacting to light.

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    7points
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    #5

    A silly comic on life about a man learning that he must say hello back to toddlers.

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    #6

    A silly comic on life showing a man choosing between looking good and feeling good with a fitness robot.

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    7points
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    #7

    A silly comic by Mesut Kaya showing bread boxes panicking as one gets put away, then discovering a cupboard full of other bread boxes.

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    6points
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    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My great-grandma had such a bread box.

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    #8

    A Mesut Kaya comic about a student giving a funny twist to the answer of an aerodynamic shape.

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    #9

    Mesut Kaya comic about a fitness journey, with someone struggling during a side plank exercise.

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    #10

    A silly comic by Mesut Kaya about a secret agent disguising himself to join a bald guys with a mustache club.

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    6points
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    #11

    A silly comic by Mesut Kaya showing guests in a camouflage room, struggling to find a bed and a door.

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    6points
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    #12

    A silly comic by Mesut Kaya depicting a man trying to squeeze past another passenger on a bus.

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    #13

    A silly comic by Mesut Kaya about a man pretending to be asleep to avoid a ticket checker on a bus.

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    6points
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    #14

    A Mesut Kaya comic strip with funny twists, featuring a man asking a dragon for wishes.

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    5points
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    #15

    A Mesut Kaya comic strip of a baby trying to say Mama and Baba, with funny twists.

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    #16

    A silly comic by Mesut Kaya showing a chick trying to be scary like a bat, wearing a Batman shell.

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    #17

    A silly comic by Mesut Kaya featuring a strong Donkey Kong helping a woman with her groceries and child.

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    #18

    A Mesut Kaya comic strip with funny twists, showing a man pushing a boy in line.

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    4points
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    #19

    A silly comic by Mesut Kaya about a Nintendo GameCube and Switch comparing portability and handles.

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    4points
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    #20

    A silly comic by Mesut Kaya depicting a dad whose annual teleportation is almost ruined by a dying phone.

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    4points
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    #21

    A silly comic by Mesut Kaya showing a couple stuck in traffic, transforming it into a Mario Kart race.

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    4points
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    #22

    A silly comic by Mesut Kaya showing a dad teaching his son to swim, who later becomes an Olympic swimmer.

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    4points
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    #23

    A silly comic by Mesut Kaya where Vegeta helps a man find a better way to board an airplane.

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    #24

    A Mesut Kaya comic strip with funny twists about a new Pokemon game and collectibles.

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    3points
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    #25

    A Mesut Kaya comic strip featuring funny twists about Greek yogurt being Turkish.

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    3points
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    #26

    Mesut Kaya comic: a son wants to be a hero, but his dad wants him to learn plumbing.

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    3points
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    #27

    A silly comic by Mesut Kaya showing a man dressed as a Pokeball getting hit by a phone during trick-or-treating.

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    3points
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    #28

    A funny comic by Mesut Kaya about a man trying to give a chick a leaf hat, but it cries because it makes the chick blind.

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    2points
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