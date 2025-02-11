ADVERTISEMENT

What happens after we die? It’s a question that has crossed many minds, and Norwegian artist Jorgen Van Santen decided to explore it—through humor, of course!

In his comic series 'Death & the Maiden,' the cartoonist introduces us to an unconventional afterlife, starring none other than Death itself and a young woman who passed away in an accident. Together, they experience the quirks of the other side, discovering its perks, challenges, and the hilarious contrasts between the worlds of the living and the dead.

If you missed our previous posts featuring this series, be sure to check them out! Now, scroll down and enjoy the latest comics we’ve selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | blurb.com