What happens after we die? It’s a question that has crossed many minds, and Norwegian artist Jorgen Van Santen decided to explore it—through humor, of course!

In his comic series 'Death & the Maiden,' the cartoonist introduces us to an unconventional afterlife, starring none other than Death itself and a young woman who passed away in an accident. Together, they experience the quirks of the other side, discovering its perks, challenges, and the hilarious contrasts between the worlds of the living and the dead.

If you missed our previous posts featuring this series, be sure to check them out! Now, scroll down and enjoy the latest comics we’ve selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | blurb.com

#1

Comic with person and cat in afterlife; discusses temper, cat's response causes person to explode humorously.

death_andthe_maiden Report

    #2

    Comic featuring death humorously interacting with a woman at a ferry dock, highlighting afterlife themes.

    death_andthe_maiden Report

    #3

    Comic strip featuring a humorous take on befriending death with a cat talking to the Grim Reaper.

    death_andthe_maiden Report

    #4

    Comic depiction of a car with a rocket, showcasing a funny take on the afterlife with a character meeting Death.

    death_andthe_maiden Report

    #5

    Comic strip of a cyclist's beard mishap over years, with Death jokingly commenting.

    death_andthe_maiden Report

    #6

    Comic about the afterlife with a person meeting numerous cats, featuring humorous dialogue with the Grim Reaper.

    death_andthe_maiden Report

    #7

    Comic strip with a clown and a woman, humorously discussing clowns' tragic nature by a fireplace, illustrating afterlife themes.

    death_andthe_maiden Report

    #8

    Cartoon showing a humorous afterlife interaction between a matador and Death, with a group of bulls looking on.

    death_andthe_maiden Report

    #9

    Comic strip about befriending death, featuring a cat and grim reaper discussing the afterlife with humor.

    death_andthe_maiden Report

    #10

    Comic strip about befriending death with a character humorously inspecting their teeth and talking to the Grim Reaper.

    death_andthe_maiden Report

    #11

    Death character humorously working out, lifting weights, and skipping rope in a comic about the afterlife.

    death_andthe_maiden Report

    #12

    Comic strip with humorous takes on the afterlife, featuring death in various cultural forms.

    death_andthe_maiden Report

    #13

    Comic by artist showing a humorous take on the afterlife, with cartoon characters and witty dialogue about befriending death.

    death_andthe_maiden Report

    #14

    Comic strip of a girl talking with a vulture about life, humorously comparing humans to vultures, by artist.

    death_andthe_maiden Report

    #15

    Comic with Grim Reaper humorously discussing faded jeans in the afterlife.

    death_andthe_maiden Report

    #16

    Comic about befriending death, featuring Grim Reaper offering a large pack of cigarettes to a surprised woman.

    death_andthe_maiden Report

    #17

    Comic strip of skeleton and character chatting humorously about the afterlife over drinks at a bar.

    death_andthe_maiden Report

    #18

    Comic strip featuring a humorous take on the afterlife with a character examining their face.

    death_andthe_maiden Report

    #19

    Comic featuring a vulture and human in afterlife, humorously discussing the challenges of finding food.

    death_andthe_maiden Report

    #20

    Comic strip depicting a humorous take on the afterlife with characters cheering up a sad clown using a sponge cake surprise.

    death_andthe_maiden Report

