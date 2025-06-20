Artist Illustrates Her Relationships, Everyday Life, And Funny Situations In 20 New Comics
Remember ‘Average Girl’? The hilariously honest webcomic by Laura Romagnoli that turns all the awkward, messy, and painfully relatable moments of daily life into bite-sized strips that make us feel a little less alone?
Well, good news — the artist is back on Bored Panda! With her signature simple yet expressive style and razor-sharp humor, Laura’s new comics perfectly capture what it’s like to stumble through adulthood one embarrassing moment at a time.
We’ve picked some of her latest strips for you to enjoy — so scroll down, have a laugh (or a sympathetic cringe), and let us know which one you relate to most!
