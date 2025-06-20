ADVERTISEMENT

Remember ‘Average Girl’? The hilariously honest webcomic by Laura Romagnoli that turns all the awkward, messy, and painfully relatable moments of daily life into bite-sized strips that make us feel a little less alone?

Well, good news — the artist is back on Bored Panda! With her signature simple yet expressive style and razor-sharp humor, Laura’s new comics perfectly capture what it’s like to stumble through adulthood one embarrassing moment at a time.

We’ve picked some of her latest strips for you to enjoy — so scroll down, have a laugh (or a sympathetic cringe), and let us know which one you relate to most!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | webtoons.com | webtoons.com | webtoons.com | tapas.io

#1

Comic panels illustrating magic and everyday life mishaps, depicting humor in relationships through colorful webcomic style.

average_girl_webcomic Report

    #2

    Comic illustrating a skincare routine with cleansing, moisturizing, face oil, and disinfectant in everyday life situations.

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    #3

    Comic panels illustrating funny everyday life with relationships and privacy shown through interactions between a woman and her cat.

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    #4

    Comic illustrating relationships and everyday life with humor, featuring exaggerated emotions and playful interaction between characters.

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    #5

    Comic illustration showing a woman reflecting on relationships and life under the stars with humorous thoughts.

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    #6

    Comic illustration depicts relationships and everyday life changes with humorous bedtime scenes including a couple and a cat.

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    #7

    Comic illustrating funny relationship scenarios with everyday life moments using playful, humorous illustrations and storytelling.

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    #8

    Comic illustrating relationships and everyday life with a diver humorously jumping into conclusions in a funny situation.

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    #9

    Comic strip illustrating everyday life and relationships with a humorous take on pets mimicking owners' personalities.

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    #10

    Comic illustration showing a humorous everyday life scene about relationships and eating pasta at the table.

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    #11

    Comic illustrating relationships, everyday life, and funny situations from 2016 to 2024 with colorful characters.

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    #12

    Illustration of a woman interacting with sadness in a comic style depicting everyday life and relationships.

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    #13

    Comic strip showing an artist illustrating funny everyday life and relationships with a cat mimicking its owner.

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    #14

    Comic illustration showing a woman humorously depicting relationships and everyday life struggles with anxiety and sleep deprivation.

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    #15

    Comic illustration showing an artist humorously depicting everyday life and relationships through funny situations.

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    #16

    Comic strip illustrating funny everyday life and relationship moments with a woman, man, pizza, and wine in a cozy setting.

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    #17

    Comic illustrating funny everyday life and relationships moments, including avoiding family reunions in four colorful panels.

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    #18

    Comic illustration of a woman showing strength while weightlifting, part of artist's everyday life and funny situations series.

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    #19

    Comic illustrating everyday life and funny situations with a woman ordering a toy and reacting to her cat’s mischief.

    average_girl_webcomic Report

    #20

    Comic strip illustrating everyday life and funny situations with a female character enjoying spring and nature.

    average_girl_webcomic Report

