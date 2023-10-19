ADVERTISEMENT

Edas Wong, a street photographer based in Hong Kong and an alumnus of UMIST in Manchester, is known for having a knack for capturing extraordinary moments in ordinary settings of everyday life, especially on the streets of the city.

While many of his photos are candid, they stand out for their compelling visuals. Wong embodies the idea that sometimes, leaving things to chance can yield the best results. Unplanned photos often turn out to be the most amusing images found online (and sometimes even meme material). Though some shots are purely accidental, others require careful planning and patience.

His work has been featured on Bored Panda previously too, so if you are a fan of his photos you can check out the latest post including some more of his fascinating images.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | flickr.com