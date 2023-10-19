ADVERTISEMENT

Edas Wong, a street photographer based in Hong Kong and an alumnus of UMIST in Manchester, is known for having a knack for capturing extraordinary moments in ordinary settings of everyday life, especially on the streets of the city. 

While many of his photos are candid, they stand out for their compelling visuals. Wong embodies the idea that sometimes, leaving things to chance can yield the best results. Unplanned photos often turn out to be the most amusing images found online (and sometimes even meme material). Though some shots are purely accidental, others require careful planning and patience.

His work has been featured on Bored Panda previously too, so if you are a fan of his photos you can check out the latest post including some more of his fascinating images.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | flickr.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
anneli-koitmae avatar
Anneli Koitmäe
Anneli Koitmäe
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They tried to put me on the cover of Vogue but my legs were too long

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Street Photography With A Twist: 31 New Clever Photos By Edas Wong Shares stats

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!