Lucky Coincidences: 43 Perfectly Timed Pictures Taken By Edas Wong (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Accidental photography relies heavily on the observer—and in this case, that observer is Edas Wong, who continues to capture incredible everyday moments that reveal themselves to those who are truly looking. As Edas once shared, inspiration comes from focused observation: “When the mind is empty and highly concentrated, creativity will then boom.”
Of course, as we all know, concentration and attention—though incredibly valuable—are easily distracted by almost anything. Staying focused is like a muscle; it needs regular training. “Continuous creation is possible if the focus is on observation during photography,” Edas explains.
So, to celebrate the power of focus and concentration, we invite you to explore a selection of Edas’s recent shots. And for deeper insight into his creative process and challenges, check out the full interview below.
First of all, Edas shared how he can stay focused for a prolonged time while he’s out and taking photos. He wrote: “It is very difficult to stay focused. Like most people, I spend a lot of time distracted, thinking about work, family, and other matters. However, I try to be aware and to bring my scattered thoughts back to a focused state. Yes, it is hard and takes time to develop this skill.”
We were wondering if Edas is prone to visiting new places for his shots or coming back to the same ones.
He responded: “I like to return to the same places to take photos. If a place becomes too familiar, it is harder to stay focused. Therefore, revisiting the same location to take photos is a good way to train your concentration.”
As for traveling to different countries, we asked if Edas noticed his photos change depending on where he is.
Edas wrote: “Yes, the environment changes my way of observing and offers different opportunities. For example, romantic shots are often taken in Japan's sub-urban environment, I don’t know why…”
Previously, Edas also disclosed whether he has sometimes ended up empty-handed while waiting for a perfect shot.
He shared: “Capturing a good street photo is very complicated. You need creative ideas and coincidental moments. Sometimes, if I have a new idea but feel tired and don't want to walk, I could stop and try to wait for that coincidental/magic moment. However, the probability of success is normally very low. The answer is that it is NOT impossible to ever happen and completely depends on luck!”