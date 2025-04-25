ADVERTISEMENT

Accidental photography relies heavily on the observer—and in this case, that observer is Edas Wong, who continues to capture incredible everyday moments that reveal themselves to those who are truly looking. As Edas once shared, inspiration comes from focused observation: “When the mind is empty and highly concentrated, creativity will then boom.”

Of course, as we all know, concentration and attention—though incredibly valuable—are easily distracted by almost anything. Staying focused is like a muscle; it needs regular training. “Continuous creation is possible if the focus is on observation during photography,” Edas explains.

So, to celebrate the power of focus and concentration, we invite you to explore a selection of Edas’s recent shots. And for deeper insight into his creative process and challenges, check out the full interview below.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | flickr.com | brownie.com.hk

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Person wearing a striped shirt and backpack, with a funny coincidence of fruit aligning with backpack design.

edaswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

First of all, Edas shared how he can stay focused for a prolonged time while he’s out and taking photos. He wrote: “It is very difficult to stay focused. Like most people, I spend a lot of time distracted, thinking about work, family, and other matters. However, I try to be aware and to bring my scattered thoughts back to a focused state. Yes, it is hard and takes time to develop this skill.”
RELATED:
    #2

    A woman stands aligned with a large poster, creating a perfectly timed optical illusion.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Man perfectly aligned with ceiling light on subway, creating a halo effect.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We were wondering if Edas is prone to visiting new places for his shots or coming back to the same ones.

    He responded: “I like to return to the same places to take photos. If a place becomes too familiar, it is harder to stay focused. Therefore, revisiting the same location to take photos is a good way to train your concentration.”
    #4

    Person in a black and white striped shirt blending with a striped floor, creating a lucky coincidence effect.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Bald man stands in front of a mural, with a starburst effect creating a perfectly timed picture by Edas Wong.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As for traveling to different countries, we asked if Edas noticed his photos change depending on where he is.

    Edas wrote: “Yes, the environment changes my way of observing and offers different opportunities. For example, romantic shots are often taken in Japan's sub-urban environment, I don’t know why…”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Two people in matching striped shirts walk on a street, creating a lucky coincidence with traffic cones.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Man using phone perfectly aligned with poster, creating illusion of woman tailoring his jacket; example of lucky coincidences.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Previously, Edas also disclosed whether he has sometimes ended up empty-handed while waiting for a perfect shot.

    He shared: “Capturing a good street photo is very complicated. You need creative ideas and coincidental moments. Sometimes, if I have a new idea but feel tired and don't want to walk, I could stop and try to wait for that coincidental/magic moment. However, the probability of success is normally very low. The answer is that it is NOT impossible to ever happen and completely depends on luck!”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Perfectly timed photo by Edas Wong of blue cones aligning with pavement lines.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Person walking indoors, aligned with an ad behind them that shows animal ears, creating a perfectly timed coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Woman walking past an elephant statue in a perfectly timed picture by Edas Wong.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Person with a scarf perfectly timed over face in Hang Hau station, showcasing a lucky coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Man standing in front of a billboard, perfectly aligned with the image of a leopard, creating a lucky coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Perfectly timed photo of two people walking by a billboard, aligning their legs with the image.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Man relaxing on a bench in the park, with sunlight enhancing the perfectly timed coincidence behind him.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Man in orange vest seemingly pulling blue stripes from truck, creating an illusion of perfectly timed coincidences.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Statue of a Buddha head perfectly framed by blooming cherry blossoms, showcasing a lucky coincidence in nature.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Night scene of a person running across a lit street, captured at a perfectly timed moment.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    A person in a brown dress looks at a phone, creating a funny coincidence with a child's head in front.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    A couple stands by the waterfront at sunset with a heart-shaped cloud above, showcasing a perfectly timed picture.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Person on a bench in a red outfit, with perfectly timed lines creating a visually interesting scene.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Man in blue sportswear walking past a blue sculpture with stripes, mimicry creating a perfectly timed coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Person walking past an advertisement, creating a perfectly timed optical illusion of a robotic arm as their real arm.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    A face wearing glasses peeks through dense green leaves, creating a perfectly timed picture by Edas Wong.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Person on a subway holding a phone, with perfectly timed sign making it look like they have Mickey Mouse ears.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Man standing near security cameras, creating a lucky coincidence of perfectly timed alignment.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Children in uniform walk in line carrying instruments, showcasing a lucky coincidence in this perfectly timed photo.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Workers holding large circular pipes, forming a perfect coincidence with orange cones in a construction site.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    A man in a green jacket looks at his phone, standing beside a wall with optical illusion patterns creating a perfectly timed picture.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    A smiling man walks with a woman; perfectly timed lights create an accidental halo effect above his head.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Two people perfectly aligned with a ceiling structure, creating a visual illusion in this lucky coincidence photo by Edas Wong.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    People on a poster appear behind a metal fence, creating a perfectly timed visual illusion.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    A perfectly timed photo by Edas Wong shows a person’s head aligned with a transparent balloon, creating a surreal effect.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    A perfectly timed photo captures a hoodie on a person's back, resembling a surprised face, in a subway walkway.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Man with white earbuds appearing aligned with a dotted line on a red wall, creating a lucky coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    People walk past a wall with butterfly designs, creating a perfectly timed coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Children playing on a large, white inflatable surface under a clear sky, capturing a perfect coincidence.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Two people sitting, one using a phone, with a billboard showing a man, creating a lucky coincidence illusion.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Passengers in a subway car with lucky coincidences; circles on the window align with interior elements, creating a unique effect.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Woman in beige coat coincidentally aligned with glass stripes, creating a lucky visual trick in a public setting.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Person dining behind a mesh screen, with light forming a halo effect, showcasing a perfectly timed picture by Edas Wong.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Man in blue shirt at a street food stall, showcasing lucky coincidences with a perfectly timed photo.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    A man sits by a tree, with branches appearing as antlers, in this perfectly timed photo by Edas Wong.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Woman standing beside a pole, creating a perfectly timed coincidence with the image on the poster behind her.

    edaswong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!