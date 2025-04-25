ADVERTISEMENT

Accidental photography relies heavily on the observer—and in this case, that observer is Edas Wong, who continues to capture incredible everyday moments that reveal themselves to those who are truly looking. As Edas once shared, inspiration comes from focused observation: “When the mind is empty and highly concentrated, creativity will then boom.”

Of course, as we all know, concentration and attention—though incredibly valuable—are easily distracted by almost anything. Staying focused is like a muscle; it needs regular training. “Continuous creation is possible if the focus is on observation during photography,” Edas explains.

So, to celebrate the power of focus and concentration, we invite you to explore a selection of Edas’s recent shots. And for deeper insight into his creative process and challenges, check out the full interview below.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | flickr.com | brownie.com.hk