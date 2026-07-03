ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Ogden is a writer and illustrator who splits his time between creative work and life in Maryland’s countryside, where he enjoys spending time outdoors with his family. His background in game development and storytelling often shines through in the way he approaches his art, giving his work a playful and thoughtful tone.

He also creates a comic series featuring a cheerful little girl and her tiny “fire-breathing dragon” who insists he’s anything but adorable. Their adventures are filled with witty conversations and playful misunderstandings.

Scroll down to enjoy a selection of these wonderfully funny comics we’ve chosen for you today.

More info: steveogden.com | Facebook