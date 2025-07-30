ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Ogden is a Baltimore-based artist, writer, and musician who loves creating comics. While he admits the process can sometimes be frustrating, making comics is something that truly makes him happy.

As Steve shared with Bored Panda during our last interview: "I've occasionally gotten frustrated at the lack of interest some of my comics have received and have backed away from them. But on balance, I'd rather make comics than not, because on the occasions I have stopped, I have been much less happy!"

Scroll down to check out some of Steve’s latest comics, filled with humor and heart. Also, if you’d like to explore his earlier strips, make sure to check out our previous post.

More info: Facebook | steveogden.com | steveogden.com