Comeback refers to a quick reply to a critical remark which basically shuts down the critic immediately. The best comebacks are always a step ahead in restoring karma, defending the accused ones, and making that snap which is entertaining to anyone who witnesses it.

And since experiencing a real-life clapback which is both fun and witty is somewhat rare, we turn to the internet, or this Twitter page, to be precise, to give ourselves a masterclass in savage comebacks.

Named “Clever Comebacks,” the page is busy sharing exactly what it promises in the title and from 75.5k followers, it seems like it’s doing a pretty good job. More masterclass comebacks from the same account can be found in our previous feature right here!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

56points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Call the fire department, thats is not a burn, thats a frikking forest fire....

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

54points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HAAAHAAAAA GET REKT BISH 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🖕🖕🖕

17
17points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

51points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i think he’s hacking the ENTIRE system

12
12points
reply
View more comments

In a previous interview, Bored Panda spoke with Abigail Paul, an actress, standup comedian and improviser who has been giving seminars on incorporating theatre techniques for purposes beyond the stage to schools, businesses and organizations.

Abigail argues that the secret to any comeback is connection. “If you are really listening to (and connecting with) another person, you are taking them in fully, aware of who they are, the context in which you are dealing with this person,” she said.
#4

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

48points
POST
View more comments
#5

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

47points
POST
Hotdogking
Hotdogking
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My granddad died of Parkinson’s so it would be a slap in the face for me if a cure is discovered now

15
15points
reply
View more comments
#6

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

47points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

Moreover, according to the comedian, people do this assessment unconsciously. In fact, we aren't even always aware that we are always sizing up other people. “This is too often because we are so focused on ourselves.” A great comeback feels great because it was earned, Abigail argues. “It was spontaneous. The commenter was probably really listening. It was unique to that moment, set of people, situation,” she told us some time ago.
#7

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

47points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also why would they? What is the reasoning FOR women taking a man's last name?

15
15points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

meghamohan Report

45points
POST
View more comments
#9

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

44points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol, apply líquid nitrogen to the calcinated área....

3
3points
reply
View more comments

One of the biggest challenges in saying a comeback is making sure it doesn’t sound mean. But Abigail reminds us that a comeback is not a clapback. The latter one “is generally sarcastic, but a clapback might be fun among friends.”

At the same time, the context of a situation always matters. “In working on status exercises in improv, we try to get people to see that the easiest way to raise another person's status is to lower their own. We see that in standup comedy too. Usually it works best if the comic is the butt of the joke, not the audience. (There are plenty of exceptions.)”
#10

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

41points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the dishwasher is a scary thing, nearly as terrifying as the microwave

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

41points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what if you’re a disabled werewolf

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

41points
POST
View more comments

While you don’t need to be too self-effacing for a good comeback, if it can lift other people up, the job is done. “When it works well and gains the speaker a laugh and cements the bond that says, we are in this together,” Abigail explained.

While comebacks can be used as an excellent communication tool, listening skills are the most important thing. “Paying attention, making accurate observations about the people in the room, and how they feel—these are the tools that will make a comeback really shine,” Abigail explained.
#13

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

40points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The other day some guy knocked at the door trying to convince us (a muslim family) to go to church. ugh

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

40points
POST
The lesbian knitting panda
The lesbian knitting panda
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

certainly played a part in my communism love story comrade

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

39points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The audacity of the first person though 💀

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

38points
POST
Rowlie
Rowlie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These brands are like a pets fast food- it tastes great so pets love it but there is no real nutrition value.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#17

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

38points
POST
The lesbian knitting panda
The lesbian knitting panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

if the shoes are long enough that takes care of social distancing

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#18

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

36points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i don’t know what my body is but it has a lot of cat hair

15
15points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

33points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Plus that would be awful to sleep in

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

33points
POST
Marleinah Smith
Marleinah Smith
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True beauty comes from the inside. This new gf must be a better person than the ex.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#21

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

33points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If all women protected their virginities ( I am cringing at this sentence by the way) how would all these studs of men, these players, get their end away?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

32points
POST
The lesbian knitting panda
The lesbian knitting panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well it involves a time machine, some ballpoint pens and a whole lot of dumplings. Who's with me?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

32points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’d make a quip about this, maybe later

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

30points
POST
Jaaawn
Jaaawn
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Members of the Church of Satan are some of the most charitable and humane people around! It's only feared because of the name.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#25

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

29points
POST
N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Okayden" slays me every time

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

29points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jenni is going places and she has my vote. What a gutsy intelligent young lady.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#27

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

28points
POST
View more comments
#28

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

27points
POST
View more comments
#29

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

27points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

through the ROOF like a REAL man

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

27points
POST
Hotdogking
Hotdogking
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

CEOs: what is this thing you call a “living wage”

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#31

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

27points
POST
The lesbian knitting panda
The lesbian knitting panda
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

do. not. put. the. salmon. in. the. wet. towels. and. then. the. microwave.

3
3points
reply
#32

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

RobbySlowik Report

26points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

did the pandemic teach you NOTHING

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

andrwfhenderson Report

25points
POST
Lace Neil
Lace Neil
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Spongebob Squarepants! Who died in the oil spill caused by BP?

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

25points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

literally a f*****g apple

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

23points
POST
Autistic apricot
Autistic apricot
Community Member
52 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I get so mad at this, if the rest of the clothes turned back, why didn’t the shoe? And also if the shoe didn’t turn back when it fell off, why didn’t she take off other things so they would stay?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#36

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

23points
POST
The lesbian knitting panda
The lesbian knitting panda
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and PASSPORTS! EVERY COUNTRY YOU'VE BEEN TO HAD THOSE!! THE HORRORR

4
4points
reply
#37

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

23points
POST
#38

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

22points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Women getting tattoos is disgraceful, what next? They'll be getting the vote?

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

21points
POST
Looks
Looks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta appreciate the honesty

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#40

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

21points
POST
Hotdogking
Hotdogking
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or when anti-vaxxers tweet that they’re pro-life!...... too soon?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#41

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

20points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

20points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We AlL KnoW mORe gUnS MaKE uS SAfeR FrOM GuN vioLENce tHAt iS WhY UsA Is thE SaFESt CoUNtrY iN thE WOrlD.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

19points
POST
The lesbian knitting panda
The lesbian knitting panda
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean... It was an effective move by the PR department

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#44

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

19points
POST
Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who wrote that headline? Cromwell?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#45

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

19points
POST
The lesbian knitting panda
The lesbian knitting panda
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

young lady that water is practically translucent

2
2points
reply
#46

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

19points
POST
Hotdogking
Hotdogking
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still cracks me up no matter how many times I read it

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#47

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

19points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does it matter if a mind is changed when it never gets used anyway?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#48

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

18points
POST
#49

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

17points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that the 37 years i took training a cat army were put to good use?

6
6points
reply
#50

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

16points
POST
#51

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#52

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

14points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

13points
POST
Anna Ekberg
Anna Ekberg
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ha! Loved this one seriously though I hope she burns in hell.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#54

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#55

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

12points
POST
Maxi
Maxi
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so sad...

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#56

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

11points
POST
#57

Funny-Clever-Comebacks-Tweets

Clever Comebacks Report

11points
POST