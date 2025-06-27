64 Bold And Hilarious Comics That Might Get A Bit Naughty, As Created By This Artist (New Pics)
Brace yourselves for more laughter and chaos moments — because The RedDot is back on Bored Panda with a brand new batch of comics that only grown-ups will truly appreciate.
Known for hilariously unfiltered takes on everyday life, awkward truths, and the messy beauty of adulthood, Kim Winder pushes all the right buttons — often in the most twisted way possible.
If you’ve been here before, you know what to expect. And if not — welcome to the wild world of The RedDot, where adulting is a joke and we’re all laughing at it.
Scroll down, giggle (or gasp), and enjoy!
More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | thereddotcomics.com | youtube.com
I don't know about bold or hilarious, but the art is really, really bad.
