Brace yourselves for more laughter and chaos moments — because The RedDot is back on Bored Panda with a brand new batch of comics that only grown-ups will truly appreciate.

Known for hilariously unfiltered takes on everyday life, awkward truths, and the messy beauty of adulthood, Kim Winder pushes all the right buttons — often in the most twisted way possible.

If you’ve been here before, you know what to expect. And if not — welcome to the wild world of The RedDot, where adulting is a joke and we’re all laughing at it.

Scroll down, giggle (or gasp), and enjoy!

#1

Two women in a gym setting share bold and hilarious comic moments about fitness and unexpected abs laughs.

the__reddot Report

    #2

    Comic strip featuring a woman and man in bed with a bold and hilarious naughty joke about bacne.

    the__reddot Report

    #3

    Four-panel bold and hilarious comic featuring a monster and a girl teasing with a naughty twist.

    the__reddot Report

    #4

    Comic strip featuring a humorous and bold depiction of Jesus returning, blending naughty and funny themes.

    the__reddot Report

    #5

    Four-panel comic showing bold and hilarious costumes and witty dialogue about princesses and accessories at a party.

    the__reddot Report

    #6

    Comic panels featuring a woman narrating a decision and a humorous twist with a bear in a bold and hilarious naughty comic style.

    the__reddot Report

    #7

    Bold and hilarious comic panels depict a woman, a 2025 figure, and a satirical political message necklace.

    the__reddot Report

    #8

    Four-panel bold and hilarious comic depicting a woman drawing while interacting with her dog in a creative workspace.

    the__reddot Report

    #9

    Comic strip featuring a couple discussing a plan and a parking spot in a bold and hilarious naughty comic style.

    the__reddot Report

    #10

    Animated comic panels featuring a bold and hilarious cartoon woman at a carnival with a corn dog vendor.

    the__reddot Report

    #11

    Cartoon woman with red hair pushing a stroller, interacting with others in a bold and hilarious comic style.

    the__reddot Report

    #12

    Hand with salt shaker pouring salt with annoyed pepper shaker character in hilarious comic style illustration.

    the__reddot Report

    #13

    Four-panel bold and hilarious comic showing soldiers facing monsters and a Medusa art sale with a naughty twist.

    the__reddot Report

    #14

    Comic panels showing a woman chased by a garbage truck, illustrating a bold and hilarious naughty comic scene.

    the__reddot Report

    #15

    Comic featuring a bearded man and woman in bed with a humorous dialogue, showcasing bold and hilarious comics by the artist.

    the__reddot Report

    #16

    Bold and hilarious comic panels featuring witty dialogue between two women at a social event with a humorous twist.

    the__reddot Report

    #17

    Comic strip featuring a woman awkwardly holding a red cup, illustrating bold and hilarious naughty comics by the artist.

    the__reddot Report

    #18

    Comic strip of a woman drinking coffee and humorously delaying a SWAT team’s bomb detonation, bold and hilarious comics style.

    the__reddot Report

    #19

    Comic strip with bold and hilarious naughty humor showing a character making a porthole in a bed to sleep comfortably.

    the__reddot Report

    #20

    Comic strip featuring two women humorously discussing introversion and social awkwardness with bold and hilarious style.

    the__reddot Report

    #21

    Comic panels with skeletons and a chiropractor, featuring bold and hilarious naughty humor by the artist.

    the__reddot Report

    #22

    Comic artist resisting distractions while working, featured in bold and hilarious comics with a bit of naughty humor.

    the__reddot Report

    #23

    Comic strip featuring a man betting with a worm, then Satan appears, showcasing bold and hilarious comic humor.

    the__reddot Report

    #24

    Four-panel comic by artist showing friends at a bar with a humorous twist on the old ball and chain joke.

    the__reddot Report

    #25

    Couple nervously discussing first class at improv classes in a bold and hilarious comic style.

    the__reddot Report

    #26

    Comic panels depicting a humorous and slightly naughty comic about life, love, and minor inconveniences.

    the__reddot Report

    #27

    Two-panel comic showing a child warned to behave and an adult saying I told you so, in a bold hilarious comic style.

    the__reddot Report

    #28

    Bold and hilarious comics featuring age-related jokes and witty dialogue in a colorful cartoon style.

    the__reddot Report

    #29

    Comic featuring a bold and hilarious artist discussing authenticity with a woman in a colorful, playful setting.

    the__reddot Report

    #30

    Animated comic panel showing a tied-up woman with long hair surrounded by tentacles and a humorous speech bubble.

    the__reddot Report

    #31

    Comic panels showing a dark queen and magical mirror with humorous and bold dialogue in a playful, naughty comic style.

    the__reddot Report

    #32

    Comic-style underwater scene with a blue fish saying OH I LOVE BOBA in a bold and hilarious naughty comic style.

    the__reddot Report

    #33

    Comic panels showing a humorous and slightly naughty cartoon scene between a mom and her child featuring playful dialogue.

    the__reddot Report

    #34

    Bold and hilarious comic panels featuring a woman speaking to a crowd in a dark, candlelit setting.

    the__reddot Report

    #35

    Cartoon illustrating a DoorDash face ID order verification featuring a humorous, bold comic style by the artist.

    the__reddot Report

    #36

    Comic strip featuring a playful conversation between a couple, showcasing bold and hilarious naughty humor by the artist.

    the__reddot Report

    #37

    Cartoon comic panels featuring a USPS mailman and humorous, slightly naughty interaction by the artist.

    the__reddot Report

    #38

    Woman with long hair in bed shown in four-panel comic, depicting a playful and humorous moment in bold comics.

    the__reddot Report

    #39

    Two-panel comic with characters at a party, showcasing bold and hilarious comics with a slightly naughty twist.

    the__reddot Report

    #40

    Comic panels showing a woman and man discussing video games in a bold and hilarious cartoon style.

    the__reddot Report

    #41

    Four-panel comic showing a tired woman dealing with illness and funny dialogue with death and devil characters.

    the__reddot Report

    #42

    Four-panel bold and hilarious comic featuring a woman and a girl having a funny conversation in a piercing shop.

    the__reddot Report

    #43

    Comic-style illustration of a bold, humorous pirate woman holding a flag at sunset, highlighting naughty comics by an artist.

    the__reddot Report

    #44

    Four-panel comic featuring a woman with red hair and humorous scenes, part of bold and hilarious comics collection.

    the__reddot Report

    #45

    Comic panels featuring a bold and hilarious cartoon angel delivering a cheeky message about autonomy and valentines.

    the__reddot Report

    #46

    Cartoon comic featuring a confident woman in a floral dress interacting at a restaurant, bold and hilarious comic style.

    the__reddot Report

    #47

    Comic panels showing a funny interaction between a mother and daughter about wearing capes, from bold and hilarious comics.

    the__reddot Report

    #48

    Couple in a funny comic scene showing morning routine and sleepy reactions in a bold and hilarious comic style.

    the__reddot Report

    #49

    Comic panels showing scientists scanning a woman’s brain, illustrating bold and hilarious comics by this artist.

    the__reddot Report

    #50

    Comic strip featuring a man humorously trying a bidet for the first time in a bold and hilarious comic style.

    the__reddot Report

    #51

    Bold and hilarious comic depicting three women accusing another with swords labeled sagging, gray, and cellulite in a funny style.

    the__reddot Report

    #52

    Comic strip featuring bold and hilarious characters at a party, showcasing naughty humor and quirky dialogue by the artist.

    the__reddot Report

    #53

    Bold and hilarious comics depicting quirky characters in whimsical scenes, showcasing the artist’s naughty humor style.

    the__reddot Report

    #54

    Bold and hilarious comic featuring a woman humorously interacting with a giant man's legs in a naughty style.

    the__reddot Report

    #55

    Comic panels showing two women talking, highlighting bold and hilarious humor with a slightly naughty twist.

    the__reddot Report

    #56

    Comic strip featuring bold and hilarious characters at a party, with a humorous take on therapy and open mic stand-up.

    the__reddot Report

    #57

    Bold and hilarious comic panels featuring lifeguards with a naughty poolside joke at an annual pool party event.

    the__reddot Report

    #58

    Comic panels showing a father and son interaction with a phone screen displaying funny manifesting name ideas in bold hilarious comics.

    the__reddot Report

    #59

    Comic panels featuring bold and hilarious characters debating witchcraft and magical potions in a humorous style.

    the__reddot Report

    #60

    Comic strip showing a humorous conversation between two characters with a cat, illustrating bold and hilarious comic art.

    the__reddot Report

    #61

    Comic panels showing a woman hilariously struggling and finally succeeding with wrapping a Christmas gift in a bold and naughty style.

    the__reddot Report

    #62

    Comic strip showing a woman and a talking butterfly discussing anxiety in a bold and hilarious comic style.

    the__reddot Report

    #63

    Comic strip featuring a bold and hilarious woman calling out a man for staring in a humorous and slightly naughty scene.

    the__reddot Report

    #64

    Four-panel comic strip showing a woman at a grocery store with humorous and slightly naughty scenes.

    the__reddot Report

