Brace yourselves for more laughter and chaos moments — because The RedDot is back on Bored Panda with a brand new batch of comics that only grown-ups will truly appreciate.

Known for hilariously unfiltered takes on everyday life, awkward truths, and the messy beauty of adulthood, Kim Winder pushes all the right buttons — often in the most twisted way possible.

If you’ve been here before, you know what to expect. And if not — welcome to the wild world of The RedDot, where adulting is a joke and we’re all laughing at it.

Scroll down, giggle (or gasp), and enjoy!

