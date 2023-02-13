There are very few ways to start a fiery discussion as quickly as asking someone if they like cats or dogs more. We have no horse in the game and think that all pets are awesome. But today, we’d love to pay homage to how awesome and derpy cats are.

Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest and wittiest tweets ever written by cat owners—and these are beyond relatable! They’re a reminder of why it’s so wonderful to have a pet who’s always happy to see you (and then ignore you) when you come back home. Don’t forget to upvote your fave tweets, Pandas!

#1

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

Well, go and feed him,.poor wee thing!

#2

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

Isn't there a medieval manuscript (hand written by monks) that a monastery cat peed on only for the monk to annotate it with something like "it was the damn cat". I swear I read something like this.

#3

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

Look, we’d love to rave about dogs all day long, but the Global Cat Council recently informed us that if we give our beloved feline floofs more attention, they might (maybe!) let us pet them more often. There might have also been some talks about being ignored less by the citizens of the Kingdom of Cats, but it’s all hush-hush at the moment, really!

The truth is that there are very few decisions that you can make in life that are better than bringing a pet into your home. If you’re able to provide it with the care and attention that it needs, you’ve got a best friend in life. Congratulations, your family now has a new member.
#4

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

Many cats steal socks, so prob OK with you being skinned alive!

#5

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

My true love is my cat. No time for romance, must feed my baby

#6

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

Just remember that having a pet in your life is not an easy decision to make. You have to take into account the financial costs (shelter, food, toys, medical bills), as well as how much quality attention you’d be able to give the cat.

Don’t just get a pet to ignore it because you’re burning the midnight oil at the office every single day, for months on end. Your pet deserves far, far more!
#7

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

My cat could rip my finger off and I’d still try to pet her tummy :,) anyone else?

#8

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

Japanese woman cuts hem of kimono to avoid waking cat: E2CiVNUXMA...02e746.jpg E2CiVNUXMAI44N2-63e9fb802e746.jpg

#9

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

A while ago, Bored Panda spoke to cat behavior consultant Ingrid Johnson, the founder of Fundamentally Feline, about the dynamic between owners and their pet cats. She explained to us that cats tend to prefer having options available to then, rather than having to deal with forced change.

“Whenever we do things like abruptly change brands of cat litter or change their diet it is always best to offer choices rather than forcing them into things," she told us how much these animals value their freedom.
#10

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

Cats meow in the same range as babies cry because that's what get us to react the fastest and the best. They have been manipulating us since the dawn of time and we think they are less intelligent than dogs because they don't 'sit, beg, roll'.

#11

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

There are also many uses for human such as pillow

#12

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

"Cats also prefer humans that allow the cats to dictate the interactions. They do not like to be smothered. Allow the cat to approach and ask for petting rather than forcing it on them," the cat behaviorist explained.

She noted that cats can sense our moods through the tone of voice that we use. "Animals are very perceptive, not to mention they can smell the chemical changes in our bodies when we are hormonal, sad, angry, sick, etc.," she pointed out.
#13

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

That's not a mistake... That's ART!

#14

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

Anything you can do, I can do better...

#15

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

"Many cats learn that a loud raised voice means bad news and they run to hide. It is ideal to try to minimize such tones in the home as we can be doing a lot to stress out all of our pets even if the discussion is not directed towards them in any way, it can still affect them."

Think about the type of internet content that you love the most, Pandas. No matter your niche individual likes and dislikes, the odds are that many of you think that cat memes and pics are absolutely awesome. You’re not alone.
#16

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

It’s called “love”. I’m right there with you.

#17

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

Accurate. Or should I say: accu-cat?

#18

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

The cat overlord has accepted your offering

Content creator and comedian Trev Lewis, from LA, explained to Bored Panda earlier that the two types of content that have the biggest potential to go viral on the internet are animals and food.

"The two most common types of content that go viral are animals and food. This is what the data shows. No matter how many times algorithms get tweaked, or which platform we're discussing, people remain fixated on nourishment and other creatures. We are quite animalistic in that way," he said.
#19

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

#20

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

Drunken cat mistook it for catnip. Wanted to order more kitty drugs. Is probably disappointed now.

#21

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

Adding a bit of humor into the mix is always a plus. However, it isn’t necessary. What’s far more important is making your posts and tweets relatable. Your audience needs something to reel them in.

"Relatability is a more crucial component because this is the factor that often inspires people to share the content with others. Sharing is the highest form of engagement and the one true path to viral content. All the other forms of engagement will follow it," the content creator said
#22

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

Guest room converted to worship room, bow down to cat

#23

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

#24

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

It’s why cat tweets get the amount of attention that they do: they’re relatable, they’re often humorous, and they’re full of cuteness. Like it or not, people enjoy reading and looking at things that they agree with. We enjoy having others confirm our opinions and life choices.
#25

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

#26

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

#27

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

I just can't let a cat be an outdoor cat anymore. Tooooooo sad when they vanish and we never know what happened.

Which of these cat tweets did you find to be the most relatable, dear Pandas? Which ones made you laugh way harder than you’d care to admit? What’s the pet situation like at home? We’d love to hear all about your cats, so drop by the comment section and tell us all about how wonderful and quirky they are!

Meanwhile, if you'd love to see some more hilariously relatable cat tweets, take a peek at Bored Panda's previous lists right here and over here.
#28

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

"40,000% percent"

#29

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

Who needs a feather duster if you have a cat!

#30

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

#31

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

#32

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

And I'm the elderly nurse, stuck on the balcony.

#33

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

#34

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

#35

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

▽Begs for food ▽Gets fat ▽cripples hooman's hand ▽sleep

#36

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

#37

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

#38

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

#39

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

#40

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

klepto-cat rate is rising

#41

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

Please be careful. So many humans foods are toxic to cats. For example small amounts of garlic can kill a cat.

#42

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

I wish I'd fit in the sink at the dentist!

#43

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

That is Wednesday Addams in cat form.

#44

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

#45

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

I'd have chosen Felicity.

#46

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

#47

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

#48

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

Lol mine runs towards me, not because hes happy to see me, but because he hás an unhealthy attraction to my shoe laces....

#49

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

#50

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

Must. be exhausting, always rooting for the anti hero.

#51

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

#52

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

#53

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

#54

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

Move along please, nothing to see here. Not a secret conference at all.

#55

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

My dog did that with a bee when he was a puppy, and he had to get injections so he wasn't too happy. Luckily, he was fine though. I hope the same for this cat <3

#56

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

#57

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

#58

Funny-Cat-Tweets-Jokes

