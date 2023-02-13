58 Of The Funniest Cat Tweets (New Pics)
There are very few ways to start a fiery discussion as quickly as asking someone if they like cats or dogs more. We have no horse in the game and think that all pets are awesome. But today, we’d love to pay homage to how awesome and derpy cats are.
Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest and wittiest tweets ever written by cat owners—and these are beyond relatable! They’re a reminder of why it’s so wonderful to have a pet who’s always happy to see you (and then ignore you) when you come back home. Don’t forget to upvote your fave tweets, Pandas!
Look, we’d love to rave about dogs all day long, but the Global Cat Council recently informed us that if we give our beloved feline floofs more attention, they might (maybe!) let us pet them more often. There might have also been some talks about being ignored less by the citizens of the Kingdom of Cats, but it’s all hush-hush at the moment, really!
The truth is that there are very few decisions that you can make in life that are better than bringing a pet into your home. If you’re able to provide it with the care and attention that it needs, you’ve got a best friend in life. Congratulations, your family now has a new member.
Just remember that having a pet in your life is not an easy decision to make. You have to take into account the financial costs (shelter, food, toys, medical bills), as well as how much quality attention you’d be able to give the cat.
Don’t just get a pet to ignore it because you’re burning the midnight oil at the office every single day, for months on end. Your pet deserves far, far more!
A while ago, Bored Panda spoke to cat behavior consultant Ingrid Johnson, the founder of Fundamentally Feline, about the dynamic between owners and their pet cats. She explained to us that cats tend to prefer having options available to then, rather than having to deal with forced change.
“Whenever we do things like abruptly change brands of cat litter or change their diet it is always best to offer choices rather than forcing them into things," she told us how much these animals value their freedom.
"Cats also prefer humans that allow the cats to dictate the interactions. They do not like to be smothered. Allow the cat to approach and ask for petting rather than forcing it on them," the cat behaviorist explained.
She noted that cats can sense our moods through the tone of voice that we use. "Animals are very perceptive, not to mention they can smell the chemical changes in our bodies when we are hormonal, sad, angry, sick, etc.," she pointed out.
"Many cats learn that a loud raised voice means bad news and they run to hide. It is ideal to try to minimize such tones in the home as we can be doing a lot to stress out all of our pets even if the discussion is not directed towards them in any way, it can still affect them."
Think about the type of internet content that you love the most, Pandas. No matter your niche individual likes and dislikes, the odds are that many of you think that cat memes and pics are absolutely awesome. You’re not alone.
Content creator and comedian Trev Lewis, from LA, explained to Bored Panda earlier that the two types of content that have the biggest potential to go viral on the internet are animals and food.
"The two most common types of content that go viral are animals and food. This is what the data shows. No matter how many times algorithms get tweaked, or which platform we're discussing, people remain fixated on nourishment and other creatures. We are quite animalistic in that way," he said.
Adding a bit of humor into the mix is always a plus. However, it isn’t necessary. What’s far more important is making your posts and tweets relatable. Your audience needs something to reel them in.
"Relatability is a more crucial component because this is the factor that often inspires people to share the content with others. Sharing is the highest form of engagement and the one true path to viral content. All the other forms of engagement will follow it," the content creator said
It’s why cat tweets get the amount of attention that they do: they’re relatable, they’re often humorous, and they’re full of cuteness. Like it or not, people enjoy reading and looking at things that they agree with. We enjoy having others confirm our opinions and life choices.
