ADVERTISEMENT

John Atkinson’s “Wrong Hands” comics have a way of making everyday ideas feel just a little more unhinged. His jokes often start with something familiar, before taking a sharp turn into wonderfully strange territory. Part of the fun is never knowing where the joke will go next. One comic might lean on a subtle visual gag, another on a groan-worthy pun, and the next on a surreal idea that somehow makes perfect sense by the end. It’s that mix of wit, randomness, and imagination that keeps Atkinson’s humor feeling fresh.

Previously, we featured a batch of Atkinson’s clever and offbeat cartoons, and this new collection shows once again why his work has connected with so many readers. With sharp wordplay, absurd twists, and a talent for turning simple setups into unexpected punchlines, “Wrong Hands” manages to feel both smart and completely ridiculous in the best way.

Scroll down to enjoy the comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | wronghands1.com | x.com | ko-fi.com