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John Atkinson’s “Wrong Hands” comics have a way of making everyday ideas feel just a little more unhinged. His jokes often start with something familiar, before taking a sharp turn into wonderfully strange territory. Part of the fun is never knowing where the joke will go next. One comic might lean on a subtle visual gag, another on a groan-worthy pun, and the next on a surreal idea that somehow makes perfect sense by the end. It’s that mix of wit, randomness, and imagination that keeps Atkinson’s humor feeling fresh.

Previously, we featured a batch of Atkinson’s clever and offbeat cartoons, and this new collection shows once again why his work has connected with so many readers. With sharp wordplay, absurd twists, and a talent for turning simple setups into unexpected punchlines, “Wrong Hands” manages to feel both smart and completely ridiculous in the best way.

Scroll down to enjoy the comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | wronghands1.com | x.com | ko-fi.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

30 Clever Cartoons By Wrong Hands That Take Everyday Logic And Turn It Completely Upside Down

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Premium 56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My moms fish fingers had the darkest side ever

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    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Possessing Snow globes is the more heinous crime

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    David Paterson
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Lego Titus Andronicus", yes please.

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    David Paterson
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For birdwatchers, LBB is officially "little brown bird". Really!

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    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Apollonius of Rhodes" is "Jason and the Argonauts"!

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I DO like "a calamity of stupid people."

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd happily listen to the Arguing with Pigeons!

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know a fruitcake who would be more useful in those applications.

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