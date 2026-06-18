31 Clever And Absurd Comics By John Atkinson That Put A Weird Spin On Random Everyday Thoughts
John Atkinson’s “Wrong Hands” comics have a way of making everyday ideas feel just a little more unhinged. His jokes often start with something familiar, before taking a sharp turn into wonderfully strange territory. Part of the fun is never knowing where the joke will go next. One comic might lean on a subtle visual gag, another on a groan-worthy pun, and the next on a surreal idea that somehow makes perfect sense by the end. It’s that mix of wit, randomness, and imagination that keeps Atkinson’s humor feeling fresh.
Previously, we featured a batch of Atkinson’s clever and offbeat cartoons, and this new collection shows once again why his work has connected with so many readers. With sharp wordplay, absurd twists, and a talent for turning simple setups into unexpected punchlines, “Wrong Hands” manages to feel both smart and completely ridiculous in the best way.
Scroll down to enjoy the comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | wronghands1.com | x.com | ko-fi.com
This post may include affiliate links.
For birdwatchers, LBB is officially "little brown bird". Really!
"Apollonius of Rhodes" is "Jason and the Argonauts"!
I know a fruitcake who would be more useful in those applications.
Intelligent comics, good. I don't understand the "postmodern" ones. To me, postmodernism is combining the "best" features of all previous eras, rather than questioning the fundamental nature of reality.
Intelligent comics, good. I don't understand the "postmodern" ones. To me, postmodernism is combining the "best" features of all previous eras, rather than questioning the fundamental nature of reality.