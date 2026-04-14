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Ryan Mason’s At Random Comics is back with more of the kind of humor that satisfies that need for dark humor many of us have. If you’ve seen Ryan’s work before, you already know the formula: simple-looking single-panel cartoons, everyday situations, and then a punchline that veers off into the weird, dark, or completely unhinged. It’s the kind of comedy that makes you laugh, stop to process the ridiculousness of it, and then awakens a tiny bit of guilt for finding something so dark so funny.

What makes Ryan’s work so entertaining is how effortlessly he turns ordinary moments into something absurd. A casual conversation, a familiar household scene, or an innocent social situation can spiral into chaos in just one line or visual, and that unpredictability is what keeps these comics so fun to read. His style is clean, his delivery is sharp, and his jokes land with just the right mix of dry wit and discomfort.

Scroll down and see if you laugh… or feel slightly concerned about yourself.

More info: Instagram | atrandomcomics.com | Facebook | patreon.com