If Dry Humor And Absurd Twists Are Your Thing, These 38 New Ryan Mason Comics Might Deliver
Ryan Mason’s At Random Comics is back with more of the kind of humor that satisfies that need for dark humor many of us have. If you’ve seen Ryan’s work before, you already know the formula: simple-looking single-panel cartoons, everyday situations, and then a punchline that veers off into the weird, dark, or completely unhinged. It’s the kind of comedy that makes you laugh, stop to process the ridiculousness of it, and then awakens a tiny bit of guilt for finding something so dark so funny.
What makes Ryan’s work so entertaining is how effortlessly he turns ordinary moments into something absurd. A casual conversation, a familiar household scene, or an innocent social situation can spiral into chaos in just one line or visual, and that unpredictability is what keeps these comics so fun to read. His style is clean, his delivery is sharp, and his jokes land with just the right mix of dry wit and discomfort.
Scroll down and see if you laugh… or feel slightly concerned about yourself.
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“Skin Suit”
“Feeding The Lions”
Dead children are the worst thing one can laugh about. But I can't help it with this kind of jokes. 😐
“Frivolous Risks”
“Short Flight”
“5th-Degree Burn”
“Luke's New Lightsaber”
“Miraculous Mine Rescue”
“Everlasting Dignity”
“Benevolent Robot Of Sustenance”
“Noisy Neighbor”
“Parenting Guidebook”
“New Parent”
“Career Goals”
“Vigilante Superhero”
“Couch Co-Op”
“Hidden Talent”
“One Bite”
“A Widow's Web”
“Fight Or Flight”
“An Unlikely Thief”
“Hairless Cat”
“A Final Wish”
“Santa's Visit”
“Safe To Swim”
“Shapeshifter”
“Booby Poster”
“Hotdog DNA Test”
“Seductive Dewlap”
“Feet First”
“Money Mouth”
“Studio Coffin”
“Gift Exchange”
“Target Practice”
“Great Date”
“Emergency”
“A Christmas Wish”
Personally I'd prefer to have the head exploding powers from Scanners.. :-)