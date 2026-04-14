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Ryan Mason’s At Random Comics is back with more of the kind of humor that satisfies that need for dark humor many of us have. If you’ve seen Ryan’s work before, you already know the formula: simple-looking single-panel cartoons, everyday situations, and then a punchline that veers off into the weird, dark, or completely unhinged. It’s the kind of comedy that makes you laugh, stop to process the ridiculousness of it, and then awakens a tiny bit of guilt for finding something so dark so funny.

What makes Ryan’s work so entertaining is how effortlessly he turns ordinary moments into something absurd. A casual conversation, a familiar household scene, or an innocent social situation can spiral into chaos in just one line or visual, and that unpredictability is what keeps these comics so fun to read. His style is clean, his delivery is sharp, and his jokes land with just the right mix of dry wit and discomfort.

Scroll down and see if you laugh… or feel slightly concerned about yourself.

More info: Instagram | atrandomcomics.com | Facebook | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Skin Suit”

“Skin Suit”

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    #2

    “Feeding The Lions”

    “Feeding The Lions”

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dead children are the worst thing one can laugh about. But I can't help it with this kind of jokes. 😐

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    #3

    “Frivolous Risks”

    “Frivolous Risks”

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    #4

    “Short Flight”

    “Short Flight”

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    #5

    “5th-Degree Burn”

    “5th-Degree Burn”

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    #6

    “Luke's New Lightsaber”

    “Luke's New Lightsaber”

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    9points
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    #7

    “Miraculous Mine Rescue”

    “Miraculous Mine Rescue”

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    #8

    “Everlasting Dignity”

    “Everlasting Dignity”

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    #9

    “Benevolent Robot Of Sustenance”

    “Benevolent Robot Of Sustenance”

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    #10

    “Noisy Neighbor”

    “Noisy Neighbor”

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    7points
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    #11

    “Parenting Guidebook”

    “Parenting Guidebook”

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    #12

    “New Parent”

    “New Parent”

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    #13

    “Career Goals”

    “Career Goals”

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    #14

    “Vigilante Superhero”

    “Vigilante Superhero”

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who's the couple? Weren't his parents already k****d?

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    #15

    “Couch Co-Op”

    “Couch Co-Op”

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    “Hidden Talent”

    “Hidden Talent”

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    #17

    “One Bite”

    “One Bite”

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    #18

    “A Widow's Web”

    “A Widow's Web”

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    6points
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    #19

    “Fight Or Flight”

    “Fight Or Flight”

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    #20

    “An Unlikely Thief”

    “An Unlikely Thief”

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    #21

    “Hairless Cat”

    “Hairless Cat”

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    #22

    “A Final Wish”

    “A Final Wish”

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    #23

    “Santa's Visit”

    “Santa's Visit”

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    #24

    “Safe To Swim”

    “Safe To Swim”

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    #25

    “Shapeshifter”

    “Shapeshifter”

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    #26

    “Booby Poster”

    “Booby Poster”

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    #27

    “Hotdog DNA Test”

    “Hotdog DNA Test”

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    #28

    “Seductive Dewlap”

    “Seductive Dewlap”

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    #29

    “Feet First”

    “Feet First”

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    #30

    “Money Mouth”

    “Money Mouth”

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    #31

    “Studio Coffin”

    “Studio Coffin”

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    #32

    “Gift Exchange”

    “Gift Exchange”

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    #33

    “Target Practice”

    “Target Practice”

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    #34

    “Great Date”

    “Great Date”

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    #35

    “Emergency”

    “Emergency”

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    #36

    “A Christmas Wish”

    “A Christmas Wish”

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    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
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    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Personally I'd prefer to have the head exploding powers from Scanners.. :-)

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    #37

    “I Told You So”

    “I Told You So”

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    #38

    “Honey Provider”

    “Honey Provider”

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