53 Times People Spotted A “Final Boss” In Real Life And Had To Share It (New Pics)
If you’ve played video games, you’ll know that at the end of the game or an important section, you will have to overcome a challenge. The music will swell, you’ll be in some dramatic environment and have to come face to face with what is very clearly a “boss.” But did you know that you can run into them in real life as well?
We’ve gathered the best posts from a group dedicated to gathering the best, most interesting and unhinged examples of “final bosses” spotted in the wild. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and even stories in the comments section below.
Lockdown Woman, Hater Of People, Fan Of Lockdowns
Stomp, The Stomper Of Girlfriends
The Last Transformer
This is the most nonfictional science fiction-y thing I've ever seen.
It’s not just video games that feature “boss fights,” they are a staple part of martial arts films (or most action cinema in general), table top roleplaying and, if you really stretch it, a key part of the hero’s journey. Humans just have an understanding of the world where “winning” or achieving something does mean you have to “beat” some sort of major challenge.
Of course, this idea is probably the most prominent in video games. However, as you may have noticed, “boss fight” is a term that is mostly gaming-exclusive. We wouldn’t call Rocky fighting Ivan Drago his “boss fight” even if it fits the form. In general, the best explanation for this term comes from the games popular in the 80s and 90s, where the final “boss” would be “in charge” of the other characters.
Old Man, 21st Century Odin
Sisyphus, The Boundless
Sisyphus wins again... but given how his past times beating gods worked out for him, is this really a victory?
Hot Satans The Fallen Lustful Brothers
All in all, games make sure the player understands that the opponent they face isn’t “normal,” that this is a bigger challenge with, hopefully, bigger rewards. Typically, this will be communicated with musical stings (or even theme music, which is also common in films) to make sure the person playing knows what is happening.
Fighters Who Always Fight
The Arcane Deer, Scurge Of The Dark Lands
The Circuit Masters, Keepers Of The Grid
The main thing, as in video games and these pictures, is that whatever is in front of you isn’t typical. It’s bigger, scarier, more impressive. It has, as gen Z slang would say, an unmistakable “aura” that sets it apart from anything else. Just take a look at some of the entries here, if you put your mind to it, it’s not hard to imagine the soundtrack that is playing.
Turkraken Kitchen Experiment Gone Powerful
Bruce, The Berry Annihilator
Mary The Golden Guardian Of Basilica
This drama is an important part of visual and audial storytelling in games, films and really any non-written media. How do you know that something is important? It’s got spikier armor, it’s bigger, there are flames coming out of it or, at the very least, you see other folks clearly in awe of it.
Frehnieggy, The One True Solver Of Mysteries
The Question Is, “Who” Is The Boss In This Picture
In non-gaming circles, this might be generally called the “big bad,” the primary antagonist. The aforementioned Ivan Drago, for example, would qualify for this term. It originated, surprisingly, with Buffy the Vampire Slayer, in the episode "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered," but can be used these days for any antagonist that isn’t a minor character.
Big Truckin Goth Farmer
Man-Made, False God
Muscle Priest With Max Str Statatus
Of course, all this rhetoric makes it sound like everyone here is some sort of supervillain, when in most cases it’s just a cool image, or, at worst, an interesting person. Indeed, in some cases, these are downright cool people. However, if you happen to be an artist and designer and need some inspiration, I’m sure there is something useful in this list.
Trinity Of Assassin Guild
Giant Kangaroozilla, Against Of Bushfires
Ultimately, what makes any of these images memorable is that they have the aforementioned “aura,” just a sort of energy to them that is both impressive and interesting. It catches your eye, it intimidates, it maybe even inspires you. It has an, well, “it factor” that can’t be easily described, but you definitely know it when you see it.
The Stubby Legged Wolf Of Terror And Dispair
Yi Long Maa CEO Of China Tech
The Clipsmith, Armorer Of The Fae
Real Life Square Root, The Last Math Challenge
Rythaze The Beast Master, Caller Of The Avian Titans
Archangel Pringlei, The First Ophanim
Japanese Emperor Caterpillar, Ruler Of Japan
Estonian, Commander Of The Season, Defender Of Ships
The One Who Walked On Fours
The Four Elder Gods Of The Ancient Youtube Civilisation
"Hey, You Over There"
Chadus Maximus, Medium Of Masculinity Itself. Has All The B**ches
J. Udge He Is The Senate
The Beast The Winter Brings - Elves Devourer
The only reason i'd ever want kids...to do insane stuff like this and warp their little minds. Gotta have something to tell their therapist.