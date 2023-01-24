Unlike most people, cats are not camera shy nor do they try posing for images. And we do love having images of them on our phones because cats are just simply aesthetically pleasing, cute, and entertaining. Especially if it is your baby, then it is just the same as having a photo album of your child’s pictures - hundreds of images that no one else, except you, wants to see.

However, some photos turn out so bizarre and hilarious that we don’t mind you sharing them with us. Some of those are blurry pictures of cats. On the subreddit r/blurrypicturesofcats, there are hundreds of cats captured in action doing something malicious, weird, or stupid, and all of them are absolutely comical. Therefore, we have collected our favorites in this list for you to enjoy a chuckle or two.

Let us know in the comments which one was your favorite.