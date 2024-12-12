Artist Illustrates Cat Videos In 4-Panel Comics, And The Results Are Hilariously Cute (20 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

If you love funny cat videos, you’re gonna love these!

The creator behind “The Great Flooflers,” Yan illustrates funny videos from all across the internet of cats and other animals. She usually captures the essence in just four panels, adding a unique charm that the illustrations themselves enhance.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Yan shared what fascinates her as a creator to use cat videos for art: “What I love about basing off real cat scenarios is their effortless ability to evoke unintentional humor and authenticity that make their moments both heartwarming and hilarious. This also creates an instant connection with people.”

So, let’s hop into the post where we accompanied Yan’s illustrations with their original video sources.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Floofers.carrd.co | Patreon | Ko-fi

Don’t stop won’t stop

Image credits: flooflers

We asked Yan to share more about herself, and she wrote: “I have a background in arts, design, and media. During my studies, I developed a foundation in visual communication, technical skills, and creative problem-solving. These fueled through my career as a designer and an artist.”

Respect

Ok that’s enough

We were wondering what initially drew Yan to the world of artistry. The artist responded:

“My deep love for graphic novels and manga as a kid, where I would spend hours being captivated by the illustrations and imaginative storytelling. Later on, with the rise of social platforms, I discovered an unexpected source of creative inspiration and stress relief in the endless stream of cat content.”

Very demure very cutesy

Belly pouch laundry

In regards to the creative process, Yan shared: “My creative process is a blend of observation, inspiration, and spontaneity. My cat, Shelby, whom I adopted 3 years ago, often sneaks his way into my creative work. His presence adds a layer of relatability, especially when I draw moments that resonate with cat owners.”

The dangling legs

Disco fever

As for the audience’s takeaway, Yan wrote: “Hoping everyone could walk away with an appreciation for the humor and joy that cats bring to everyday life, and finding delight in small, unexpected moments.”

And lastly, the artist added: “I hope my art brings a smile or a shared moment of understanding, because, in the end, we’re all in this chaotic but beautiful world together.”

Food inspector

Precious

Peter Pan & shadow

The warm thing is not cooperating

Smooth

If you can’t stop it, munch it

Finley decided to become a hen

He is playing kendama

No uppies?

Boo!!

For me?

Talk to the leg

Cat holder

