Artist Illustrates Cat Videos In 4-Panel Comics, And The Results Are Hilariously Cute (20 Pics)
Artist Illustrates Cat Videos In 4-Panel Comics, And The Results Are Hilariously Cute (20 Pics)

If you love funny cat videos, you’re gonna love these!

The creator behind “The Great Flooflers,” Yan illustrates funny videos from all across the internet of cats and other animals. She usually captures the essence in just four panels, adding a unique charm that the illustrations themselves enhance.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Yan shared what fascinates her as a creator to use cat videos for art: “What I love about basing off real cat scenarios is their effortless ability to evoke unintentional humor and authenticity that make their moments both heartwarming and hilarious. This also creates an instant connection with people.”

So, let’s hop into the post where we accompanied Yan’s illustrations with their original video sources.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Floofers.carrd.co | Patreon | Ko-fi

Don’t stop won’t stop

Cat unrolling toilet paper in 4-panel comic, artistically depicted, with a speech bubble saying "STOP!" Hilariously cute scene.

Image credits: flooflers

@samanthaartist74♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

We asked Yan to share more about herself, and she wrote: “I have a background in arts, design, and media. During my studies, I developed a foundation in visual communication, technical skills, and creative problem-solving. These fueled through my career as a designer and an artist.”

Respect

Comic illustration of a cat sitting on fabric, as a person cuts around it with scissors, creating a heart shape.

Image credits: flooflers

@xuramuvv3au♬ оригинальный звук – Стихия воды

Ok that’s enough

4-panel comic of a cat rolling over playfully, then angrily stopping, illustrating cat video humor.

Image credits: flooflers

@kovcsklaudia1♬ Meow meow meow meow – “(ᏟႮͲᏆᎬՏ)”

We were wondering what initially drew Yan to the world of artistry. The artist responded:

“My deep love for graphic novels and manga as a kid, where I would spend hours being captivated by the illustrations and imaginative storytelling. Later on, with the rise of social platforms, I discovered an unexpected source of creative inspiration and stress relief in the endless stream of cat content.”

Very demure very cutesy

Cat video comic with cat trying to push a door and giving up, illustrated humorously in four panels.

Image credits: flooflers

@melisaxmendezHe doesn’t understand how doors work😅♬ original sound – Mel

Belly pouch laundry

4-panel comic of a cute cat humorously sliding across a surface.

Image credits: flooflers

@heyyomauapa si buncittt 🤏🏻🤏🏻🤏🏻 #catsoftiktok ♬ 原聲 – PetPal Boutique

In regards to the creative process, Yan shared: “My creative process is a blend of observation, inspiration, and spontaneity. My cat, Shelby, whom I adopted 3 years ago, often sneaks his way into my creative work. His presence adds a layer of relatability, especially when I draw moments that resonate with cat owners.”

The dangling legs

4-panel comic of a cute cat playfully hanging on a pole, showcasing hilariously cute moments.

Image credits: flooflers

@amandaforson She does what she wants, when she wants #fyp #catsoftiktok #cats #animalsoftiktok #animals ♬ Frolic (Theme from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” TV Show) – Luciano Michelini

Disco fever

Four-panel comic of a cat playing with a disco ball, showcasing hilariously cute illustrations.

Image credits: flooflers

@sproutandhank Hank has disco fever 😹🪩 #cutecat #kitty #catsoftiktok #kittensoftiktok #funnycat #fyp #disco #kittycat #silly ♬ Cute Circus – Tsundere Twintails

As for the audience’s takeaway, Yan wrote: “Hoping everyone could walk away with an appreciation for the humor and joy that cats bring to everyday life, and finding delight in small, unexpected moments.”

And lastly, the artist added: “I hope my art brings a smile or a shared moment of understanding, because, in the end, we’re all in this chaotic but beautiful world together.”

Food inspector

4-panel comic of a cute cat inspecting a dish, humorously deciding "No.

Image credits: flooflers

@vitalie76♬ Comedy – Embun Senja

Precious

4-panel comic of cats playing with a toy, illustrating their cute interactions.

Image credits: flooflers

@twcsiblings Watch this if you want to smile 🥹 #catsoftiktok #catsanddogs #cattok #dogsandcats #petsoftiktok #petlover #petmoms #cutepets #fyp #viral ♬ original sound – NOFEELINGS.

Peter Pan & shadow

Four-panel comic of a cat playing, shadow mimics, creating hilarious and cute moments.

Image credits: flooflers

@sheavdnieuwelaar She is so intellegent #cat #catsoftiktok #lookatmyson #fyp #voorjou #kat #cats ♬ Dear Theodosia – Leslie Odom Jr. & Lin-Manuel Miranda

The warm thing is not cooperating

Cute cat illustrated in a 4-panel comic, playfully interacting with a laptop.

Image credits: flooflers

@kaowuhbungaw #catsoftiktok #cats #calicocats ♬ nintendo wii (mii channel) song – julie on the internet

Smooth

Two cats walking side by side in a 4-panel comic, illustrating a cute and funny moment.

Image credits: flooflers

@finleighjoy 🥺🥹 #catsoftiktok #catfriends #fyp ♬ Toy Story: You’ve Got A Friend In Me – Geek Music

If you can’t stop it, munch it

4-panel comic illustrating cats playfully interacting, showcasing hilariously cute moments from cat videos.

Image credits: flooflers

Finley decided to become a hen

Artist's 4-panel comic of playful cats, illustrating cute and funny feline antics.

Image credits: flooflers

@furreverpurrsFinley and foster kitty Chip!♬ original sound – Chip and Finn

He is playing kendama

Cute cat illustrated in a 4-panel comic playing with a toy, showcasing hilarious expressions and actions.

Image credits: flooflers

@abugslife_3 His newest hobby 🤪 #catsoftiktok #cat #cats #catlover #cattok #funnycat #funnycats #funnycatsoftiktok #funnycatvideo #funnycatvideos #purr ♬ Funny Song – Funny Song Studio & Sounds Reel

No uppies?

Cat video illustrated in a 4-panel comic, showing a kitten mimicking a baby calling for mom.

Image credits: flooflers

@mclainfowlerWHY IS SHE DOING THAT DJFJFKD♬ original sound – McLain

Boo!!

4-panel comic of a cat video illustration. A curious cat gets startled by another cat with a playful "Boo!".

Image credits: flooflers

@user2143560960268 にゃん太くんのイタズラ#保護猫 #三毛猫 #茶トラ ♬ オリジナル楽曲 – 今日から猫と、

For me?

Cat illustration in a 4-panel comic. Adorable feline antics with hearts and humor. Hilariously cute cat comic art.

Image credits: flooflers

@hazelzxg7go #tabbycat #catsoftiktok #clevercats ♬ original sound – ChattyHaze

Talk to the leg

4-panel comic illustrating cats playfully interacting, capturing cute and funny moments from cat videos.

Image credits: flooflers

@nurseukieeeee ?.? #냥집사 #추천 #추천뜨면알려주세요 #고양이영상 #졸귀탱 #cat #foru ♬ Buttercup – Cooper Lee

Cat holder

Cat video inspired comic in 4 panels, showing a cute cat contentedly fitting into a small hole, with hearts above its head.

Image credits: flooflers

Ieva Midveryte

Ieva Midveryte

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

Read less »
Ieva Midveryte

Ieva Midveryte

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

Read less »
