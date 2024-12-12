Artist Illustrates Cat Videos In 4-Panel Comics, And The Results Are Hilariously Cute (20 Pics)Interview With Artist
If you love funny cat videos, you’re gonna love these!
The creator behind “The Great Flooflers,” Yan illustrates funny videos from all across the internet of cats and other animals. She usually captures the essence in just four panels, adding a unique charm that the illustrations themselves enhance.
In an interview with Bored Panda, Yan shared what fascinates her as a creator to use cat videos for art: “What I love about basing off real cat scenarios is their effortless ability to evoke unintentional humor and authenticity that make their moments both heartwarming and hilarious. This also creates an instant connection with people.”
So, let’s hop into the post where we accompanied Yan’s illustrations with their original video sources.
Don’t stop won’t stop
We asked Yan to share more about herself, and she wrote: “I have a background in arts, design, and media. During my studies, I developed a foundation in visual communication, technical skills, and creative problem-solving. These fueled through my career as a designer and an artist.”
Respect
Ok that’s enough
We were wondering what initially drew Yan to the world of artistry. The artist responded:
“My deep love for graphic novels and manga as a kid, where I would spend hours being captivated by the illustrations and imaginative storytelling. Later on, with the rise of social platforms, I discovered an unexpected source of creative inspiration and stress relief in the endless stream of cat content.”
Very demure very cutesy
Belly pouch laundry
In regards to the creative process, Yan shared: “My creative process is a blend of observation, inspiration, and spontaneity. My cat, Shelby, whom I adopted 3 years ago, often sneaks his way into my creative work. His presence adds a layer of relatability, especially when I draw moments that resonate with cat owners.”
The dangling legs
Disco fever
As for the audience’s takeaway, Yan wrote: “Hoping everyone could walk away with an appreciation for the humor and joy that cats bring to everyday life, and finding delight in small, unexpected moments.”
And lastly, the artist added: “I hope my art brings a smile or a shared moment of understanding, because, in the end, we’re all in this chaotic but beautiful world together.”
Food inspector
Precious
Peter Pan & shadow
The warm thing is not cooperating
Smooth
If you can’t stop it, munch it
Finley decided to become a hen
He is playing kendama
No uppies?
Boo!!
For me?
Talk to the leg
Cat holder
