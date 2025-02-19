ADVERTISEMENT

Animals are the ultimate muses for many artists, and Kelsey, the artist behind Art By Kay Rae, is no exception. She loves illustrating funny animal moments—especially cat photos found on the internet—and turning them into humorous drawings.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Kelsey shared that creating art helps her cope with depression and anxiety. She wrote: “When I create, my brain shuts off a lot of those negative thoughts, so I can focus on what I'm creating. I especially love painting cats because they're such funny animals. The pictures that I draw inspiration from make me smile and giggle, so I'm usually happy the entire time I'm creating. It's a really positive way to spend an hour or two, especially when I want a little escape.”

So, without further ado, we invite you to take a moment and escape your thoughts even if it's just for a few seconds, and enjoy Kelsey’s delightful artwork.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Charming artwork of two guinea pigs sipping juice, inspired by a funny animal photo.

art.by.kay.rae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

We wanted to know more about Kelsey’s background to which she replied: “I grew up and live in metro Detroit Michigan. Since I was a kid, I've loved to make and learn about art. I graduated with my BA in Art History from Grand Valley State University. My full time job is in IT but I hope to become a full time artist soon. I've been making art as an adult and had my art business Art By Kay Rae since 2019. When I'm not working or making art, I love playing cozy games, traveling, and spending time with my partner and our 3 dogs.”
RELATED:
    #2

    Charming artwork of a cat with a carrot on its head, inspired by a funny animal photo.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Charming artwork of a Corgi with face distorted by a glass, inspired by a funny animal photo.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When Kelsey wrote about her interest in the art world, she also shared more about the beginning of Art By Kay Rae.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I started in watercolors but have moved to mostly digital art. I started sharing some of my silly creations in different Facebook groups and received such positive feedback that I ended up creating my own art business.”
    #4

    Charming artwork of a white rodent with a food dish next to a funny photo of the same animal in a cage.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Artist illustrates funny animal photo of a black cat with bread on its head into charming artwork, showcasing humorous transformation.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As for the creative process, Kelsey wrote: “One of my favorite things to paint is cats, so I'm always on the lookout for inspiration. I have a folder of pictures on my phone that I use for inspiration. I also have a running list of fun ideas on my phone. When I get ready to create, I select some of my favorite recent pictures that I've saved or ideas that I've had as a kind of mood board. I throw on my headphones, play my favorite music, and start creating.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I usually make 2-3 paintings at a time since I have a 9-5 that limits when I can make art. The next day, I like to go back and look at what I've made and figure out if I need to make any tweaks. I find that taking some time to "distance" myself from my work and then looking at everything again helps make sure that I'm happy with it. Sometimes, I make something that I'm not super happy with but then I take another look at it a day or two later and really like it. If I'm turning my design into a sticker, I typically make a few test stickers before I share it on my social media.”
    #6

    Charming artwork of a hamster inspired by funny animal photos, featuring multiple cartoon-style illustrations.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Illustrator's charming artwork of a cat on a colorful mat, inspired by a funny animal photo.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Kelsey also shared what she hopes for audiences to take away from her artwork.

    She wrote: “I hope that my art makes people happy! It's my goal to make the world a better place with my art, so hearing that my work makes people smile makes my heart so full. Lately, the world has felt so chaotic, and while I can't fix that, I can provide a little corner of the internet that is filled with love, hope, wholesomeness, and happiness.”
    #8

    Illustrator transforms a funny cat photo on a butterfly rug into charming artwork.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Charming animal artwork depicts two kittens snuggled on a green blanket, inspired by a funny internet photo.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Lastly, Kelsey added: “I'm a children's author and illustrator and have self published several children's book (and writing another one right now!). I was also one of the winners of Michigan's “I Voted” sticker contest (a contest my state held last year to redesign the "I Voted" sticker that voters get when they vote at the polls). I love cats but actually don't have any right now; but I do have 3 dogs that are my whole world!”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Artwork of a cat holding a pastry next to the original funny animal photo.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Charming artwork of a cat with a banana peel on its head, inspired by a funny animal photo.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Charming artwork of a black cat in a purple scarf, inspired by a funny animal photo, sitting in the snow.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Charming artwork of a cat with a "party animal" bandana, inspired by a funny internet animal photo.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Funny animal photo of a cat under a decorated Christmas tree, transformed into charming artwork drawing.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Charming artwork of a funny black and white cat lying down, next to its illustrated version.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Illustrator artwork of a grumpy cat alongside the original funny animal photo.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Charming artwork of a cat hugging a baguette paired with a funny animal photo.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Charming artwork of a cat mimicking photo, using a "Cat Detector" labeled device.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Illustrator transforms a funny animal photo of a fluffy white cat into charming artwork, side by side comparison.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Charming artwork of a funny standing cat next to its original photo in a living room.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Charming artwork of a funny cat eating a burger, inspired by an internet animal photo.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Charming artwork of a cat lounging on a red plaid blanket, inspired by a funny animal photo.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Charming artwork of cat playing pool, inspired by a funny animal photo.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Illustrator creates charming artwork from a funny photo of a fluffy white cat lying on its back, paws in the air.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Illustrator transforms a funny animal photo of a cat in a box labeled "Gay Baby Jail" into charming artwork.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Charming artwork of funny animal photo showing a grumpy cat with a pink headband recreated in illustration form.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Charming artwork of a smiling cat with a Diet Coke can on its head, inspired by a funny animal photo.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Charming artwork of a cat with a red hat next to the original funny animal photo.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Charming artwork of a chubby cat with a gold chain, inspired by a funny animal photo of the same cat lounging.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Charming artwork of a cat inspired by a funny animal photo, featuring an egg on its head.

    art.by.kay.rae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!