Animals are the ultimate muses for many artists, and Kelsey, the artist behind Art By Kay Rae, is no exception. She loves illustrating funny animal moments—especially cat photos found on the internet—and turning them into humorous drawings.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Kelsey shared that creating art helps her cope with depression and anxiety. She wrote: “When I create, my brain shuts off a lot of those negative thoughts, so I can focus on what I'm creating. I especially love painting cats because they're such funny animals. The pictures that I draw inspiration from make me smile and giggle, so I'm usually happy the entire time I'm creating. It's a really positive way to spend an hour or two, especially when I want a little escape.”

So, without further ado, we invite you to take a moment and escape your thoughts even if it's just for a few seconds, and enjoy Kelsey’s delightful artwork.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | patreon.com