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Hungarian illustrator Susan Batori fills her artwork with humor and personality that make even the simplest scene feel like a story waiting to unfold. Her expressive animal characters are charmingly imperfect, endlessly curious, and often caught in wonderfully ridiculous situations. Based in Budapest, Susan studied graphic design at the Hungarian Academy of Fine Arts before working as an art director at DDB Advertising Agency. Eventually, she realized that drawing hilarious characters was far more enjoyable and shifted her attention to children’s books. She has worked as a freelance illustrator since the early 2010s and has contributed to numerous publications, including Dan Brown’s Wild Symphony, a New York Times bestselling picture book that she describes as one of the most memorable and meaningful projects of her career.

Although her finished illustrations are rich in color, texture, and playful details, Susan’s process begins with something much simpler. She gathers inspiration and sketches her characters as loose blobs, circles, and lines, gradually developing them into funny squirrels, dogs, and other expressive creatures. She works digitally in Photoshop and considers the sketching stage the most important part of the process because it establishes the characters' personalities and the book's atmosphere. Her artistic influences include Gustav Klimt, Alphonse Mucha, character designer Carter Goodrich, and the humorous illustrations of Hungarian artist Ferenc Sajdik.

Below, we’ve gathered a collection of Susan’s delightful animal illustrations, so scroll down to explore her colorful world, vote for your favorite creations, and tell us in the comments which charming character captured your heart.

More info: Instagram

Image credits: susanbatori

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#1

Lovable illustrated character of a firefly flying amidst numerous glowing lightbulbs against a blue background.

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    #2

    An illustrated character of a pig in a bubble bath holding a rubber duck, featuring lovable animals.

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    #3

    Lovable illustrated character goose in a field of dandelions, blowing on a dandelion puffball.

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    #4

    Lovable illustrated character of a bear in a red polka dot hat eating watermelon with many small bees around it.

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    #5

    Lovable illustrated characters: a striped bee looking surprised at a ladybug with a heart thought bubble.

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    #6

    Lovable illustrated characters including a barking corgi herding chickens on a farm under a bright sun.

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    #7

    Illustrated character, a fluffy brown dog with a purple scarf, sitting next to a basket in a forest.

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    #8

    Lovable illustrated character of an elephant walking on a tightrope with a small umbrella, portraying animals.

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    #9

    An illustrated character of a corgi looking mischievously at a chicken, showing lovable animals.

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    #10

    Lovable illustrated character of a corgi with a snorkel and chickens, depicting funny animals.

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    #11

    Illustrated characters of two koalas embracing, showcasing lovable animals.

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    #12

    Lovable illustrated characters, four geese sitting in nests in a field of dandelions, looking surprised at a fifth goose.

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    #13

    Lovable illustrated character hamster eating a sunflower seed next to colored pencils and pencil shavings.

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    #14

    Lovable illustrated characters, a hippo, elephant, and pig, eating dessert at a table outdoors.

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    #15

    Illustrated character bear sleeping in a bed under a yellow polka-dotted blanket, with a small teddy bear next to him.

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    #16

    Lovable illustrated character of a bear wearing a bow tie and holding a roll of toilet paper.

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    #17

    Lovable illustrated characters of farm animals: a dog, a corgi, and chickens interacting playfully.

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    #18

    Artist's lovable illustrated characters of raccoons joyfully jumping on a trampoline under a street lamp.

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    #19

    Lovable illustrated character of a rhinoceros eating at a table, created by the artist.

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    #20

    Illustrated character of a lovable dog wearing a red collar and bone tag, drawn by the artist.

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    #21

    Illustrated character of a corgi performing stand-up comedy on stage for an audience of lovable animals.

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    #22

    Lovable illustrated animals at a carnival, a bear watching a raccoon holding a balloon animal, artist's characters.

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    #23

    Illustrated character of a happy bear driving a bumper car, steam billowing, among lovable animals.

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    #24

    Lovable illustrated character of a fox enjoying a triple-scoop ice cream cone, animals transformed.

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    #25

    Illustrated character, a sad hedgehog watches a heart-shaped balloon float away against a blue sky, lovable animals.

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    #26

    A lovable illustrated character of a cat's face pressed against a red Christmas ornament on a tree.

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    #27

    A lovable illustrated character of a wolf and a girl standing under mistletoe in a snowy scene.

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    #28

    A lovable illustrated character of a dog in a life vest struggling to swim.

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    #29

    A lovable illustrated character of a chicken greeting a lazy dog lying in the grass.

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    #30

    A lovable illustrated character of a hippo scratching a mosquito bite with a surprised expression.

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