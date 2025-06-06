21 Gifts That Perfectly Sum Up Your Beautifully Unhinged Friendship This Best Friends Day
National Best Friends Day is peeking around the corner on June 8th, and let's be honest, this is the VIP who deserves more than just a heart emoji on their latest Insta story. They're the keeper of your secrets, your emergency contact, the one who knows your Starbucks order by heart, and the only person who can make you snort-laugh in public without an ounce of shame. This is your partner-in-crime, your personal hype-person, and the human embodiment of your favorite comfy hoodie.
So, when it comes to showing them some appreciation, a generic gift card just isn't going to cut it. You need something that screams "I get you on a molecular level," something that reflects all those shared inside jokes and beautifully chaotic memories. We've hunted down a collection of gifts that are less 'hallmark card' and more 'late-night giggling fit,' perfect for the bestie who makes life a whole lot brighter (and weirder).
For The Bestie Who Gets It, This 'Eggplant' Loyalty Card Is Their Hilarious New Pass To The 'If You Know, You Know' Club, Rewarding Their Firm Appreciation For A Good Laugh
Review: "Good Quality, and they're funny. Mailing my boss my I QUIT on one of these LOL." - JackOfAllTrades
Gift Your Bestie Their New Official Spirit Animal For Navigating Adulting, This Adorable Crochet Friendship Possum, Who's Always Down To Play Dead When Things Get Too Real
Review: "I ordered this positive crochet possum for my wife and used her feedback to help me with this review. She collects this sort of "positive potato critters" and she likes this one. She keeps pet rats, and she likes this one because it looks a lot more like a rat than a possum. I'd like to give this little friend 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's extremely cute, the crochet work is well done, it stands on its own, the sign is easy to read and has no errors. The curly tail is very cute! The only reason I was thinking of deducting a star is because it looks MUCH more like a rat than a possum. Since I can't rate it 4.5 stars, I'll give it five stars because it's still so darn cute." - S.W.
Your Bestie's Period Experience Is About To Get A Whole Lot More Surreal And Cuddly With This Menstruation Crustacean Lobster, The Only Shellfish Qualified To Deal With Those Monthly Tides
Review: "Ordered this for my daughter to use during menstruation. She gets horrible cramps. She really likes it and it's cuteness makes her happy. The weight of it is perfect." - Jess Rosenberg
Because Your Friendship Is The Kind That Transcends Space, Time, And Maybe Even The Mortal Coil, Your Bestie Deserves This Delightfully Spooky Ghost Friends Friendship Blanket For When You Can't Physically Be There To Haunt Them With Your Love
Review: "Got it as a gift from my BFF and she loves it!" - Amanda
The Burning Question For Your Bestie Will Be Whether To Light Up This Cute Clay Creature Candle Or Just Let Its Adorable Weirdness Silently Observe Their Life Choices
Review: "This scented candle is so cute and smells sweet. I like it very much." - sharon
Your Home Bar Is About To Get A Hilariously Cheeky Upgrade With This Liquor Dispenser, Where A Tiny Manneken Pis Takes His Job Of 'Pouring' Your Favorite Spirits Very, Very Literally
Review: "Super funny gag gift." - Kendal Gillen
Your Bestie Can Now Let Their Feet Broadcast Their Current Fuel Source, Be It Coffee Or Wine, With These Hilarious Am/Pm Embroidered Slippers That Basically Serve As A Daily Mood Ring For Their Toes
Review: "Had a girls weekend and everyone loved. They are so easy to wash and dry. Very comfortable and true to size." - Lisa Parkhill
Whether your friendship thrives on mutual weirdness, shared obsessions, or just an uncanny ability to finish each other's sentences (and sandwiches), there's plenty more inspiration coming your way to make this Best Friends Day one for the books.
Your Bestie's Drinks Will Now Be Enthusiastically Presented By This Turtle Cup Holder That Literally Pops Its Little Limbs Up And Eyes Open As If To Say 'Your Beverage, Madam!'
Review: "At first it was a pain to put together, but I did it. This is the cutest coaster ever and a fun conversation piece. Everyone I've showed smiled and said it was cute." - Leslie Sutton
This 'D*ck Pics In Nature' Calendar Is Proof That The Only Unsolicited Pics Your Bestie Actually Wants Are The Ones Where Mother Nature Got A Little Cheeky With Her Landscaping
Review: "Beautiful pictures, great quality, good writing space." - Angela
Your Bestie Can Now Telegraph Their Undeniable Awesomeness In The Chicest, Most Low-Key Way Possible With This Morse Code Bracelet That Spells Out 'Badass' For The World To Decode (Or Just Admire)
Review: "My friend loved the bracelet!! It is an awesome and unique gift idea, for sure!!!" - Tina Del Real
Your Bestie Can Fuel Their Glorious, Chaotic Main Character Moments With These Brat Affirmation Cards That Speak Their Language Of Unapologetic Fabulousness
Review: "This was a super niche gift, but my friend loved it. We both laughed so hard when I gave it to her and she really enjoys it! Just a fun small little gift." - Katherine Hardenbrook
Since Actual Payment For Their Stellar Listening Skills Is Probably Out Of Budget, This 'Thank You For Being My Unpaid Therapist' Candle Is The Next Best Thing For Your Bestie And It Smells Way Better Than Your Last Crisis
Review: "What better way to she your boss at work you appreciate them and have a laugh at the same time! It’s a great gift and it smells amazing!" - Tashia shaw
Let Your Bestie Unroll A Little Paper Hug From You 60 Times Over With These Hugs & Joy Friendship Capsules In A Bottle That Are Basically A Tiny, Adorable Serotonin Boost On Demand
Review: "I think it's a very cute, unique and unusual. I have been friends with my friend for so long that I no longer know what kind of gift I can surprise her with.And accidentally, I found this jar for a friend. I think it's nice. Now about quality, everything looks good for me. Box is nice, jar quality is good, lid closes nicely, size is just right, and actual capsules also. I think it's a good value. Overall I like it a lot." - NatKa
For The Bestie You'd Trust With Your Netflix Password, Your Deepest Secrets, And Possibly Even An Alibi, These 'Partners In Crime' Handcuff Bracelets Are A Stylish Little Symbol Of Your Unbreakable (And Slightly Unhinged) Bond
Review: "Absolutely beautiful i got this for me and my best friend about 2ish month ago and we never take it off. Still in perfect condition too 10/10💕." - Kyra
Alright, so you've seen a few contenders that are probably already making you picture your bestie's reaction. But the quest for the ultimate token of your legendary friendship continues. Let's dive into even more finds that are guaranteed to elicit anything from a knowing smirk to a full-blown cackle, because celebrating your number one deserves something truly special.
Your Bestie Can Now Have A Dedicated Shrine To All The Specific, Hilarious, And Slightly Unhinged Reasons They're Your Number One, Thanks To This 'Why You're My Bestie' Book That You Get To Fill With All The Deets
Review: "Super cute. Perfect for my daughter and her best friend to fill out while on vacation. It is super easy to write in and fun for them to share with each other!" - Kasey Anne
For The Mom Bestie Who Occasionally Wonders If She's Doing It All Wrong, "There Are Moms Way Worse Than You" Book Provides Hilarious, Comforting Proof That She's Not Even A Contender For The 'Worst Mom' Award
Review: "Loved the book. Great as a gift or just a reminder not to be so hard on yourself." - Christine
Your Bestie's Favorite Beverage Can Now Make Its Most Audaciously False Claim Yet With This 'I Identify As Water' Drink Sleeve That's Peak Ironic Chic
Review: "Good quality! Made for a fun gift!" - Regina
For The One Who Turns A Category 5 Hurricane Of To-Do Lists Into A Merely Chaotic Breeze, This 'Chaos Coordinator' Glass Tumbler Is Their Daily Trophy For Surviving The Beautiful Madness
Review: "Was the perfect gift for my boss. Great quality." - Mauricio
Gift Your Bestie A Daily Reminder Of Your Beautifully Synchronized Disdain For... Well, Lots Of Things, With These Besties Throwing Middle Fingers Keychains That Are Basically Your Friendship In Its Purest, Most Judgmental Form
Review: "Fun key chains. Bought as a gag gift." - freak2679
Your Bestie Can Now Channel Their Inner Artist And Their Inner Sailor Simultaneously With This Maybe Swearing Will Help Adult Coloring Book That Understands Some Feelings Just Need To Be Colorfully Cursed Out
Review: "Funny Stuff! My husband wanted to give it to me for grins and giggles. And it worked!" - Amazon Customer
Prepare For Those Game Nights Where The Air Gets Thick With Laughter And A Delightful Dash Of 'Oh No They Didn't' Thanks To Cards Against Humanity: Nasty Bundle, Because Sometimes 'Horrible People' Need Even More Horrible Options
Review: "Sooooo much fun - ADULTS ONLY!!" - Jean B.