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One of the rare moments when people can fully relax without a care in the world is when they’re asleep. For about 8 hours, they get to peacefully snooze before waking up rested at the end of their slumber. But if you have a partner sleeping next to you or sneaky family members as roommates, you might have to worry about how you’re being perceived, even when you’re in dreamland.   

People have been sharing hilarious photos online of their partners or relatives sleeping in the most bizarre positions, so we’ve gathered their funniest pics below. From curling up in ways that look extremely uncomfortable to exhibiting behavior that makes them look like cartoon characters, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these photos, pandas. And be sure to upvote the ones that make you wonder how in the world someone could fall asleep like that!

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#1

Mine Needs A Minute To Ponder The Situation

Man caught sleeping in a hilarious and unhinged way, lying on a couch with hand resting on his face and eyes closed.

nicole? Report

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    #2

    Mines Riding A Rollercoaster

    Person caught sleeping in a hilarious and unhinged way, stretched out on a couch with arms raised above head.

    🫘 Report

    5points
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    #3

    Mine Saying Is Ok

    Person caught sleeping in an unhinged way with arm awkwardly bent against the wall on a patterned pillow.

    Elena Report

    5points
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    What’s your preferred sleeping position, pandas? Personally, I’m a stomach-sleeper, which I know is controversial. But I just can’t doze off any other way. According to the Sleep Foundation, side-sleeping is actually the most common way to drift off to sleep. But each position has its pros and cons.

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    For example, side sleeping is often helpful for relieving back pain and reducing sleep apnea symptoms. However, back sleeping feels more natural to many people, even though it can lead to more snoring, sleep apnea symptoms, and acid reflux. Meanwhile, stomach sleeping is the least common. This position can minimize snoring, but it may simultaneously put a strain on the person’s neck and lower back.
    #4

    Checking His Pulse???

    Man caught sleeping in hilarious and unhinged way with finger pointing at his chin while resting on a bed pillow.

    Mollzlolz Report

    5points
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    #5

    My Partner Sleeps Like This When Its Cold

    Person caught sleeping wrapped tightly in a blanket on a bed, illustrating hilarious and unhinged sleeping positions.

    foxx <3 Report

    5points
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    #6

    Mine Holds Hands With The Cat

    Person caught sleeping on a bed with a cat resting its paw on their shoulder in a humorous and unhinged way.

    Nadia <3 Report

    5points
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    Considering the fact that we spend about one-third of our lives asleep, it’s important to find a comfortable position that’s not going to have adverse effects on our health. Your sleep posture can impact your quality of sleep, certain health conditions, how your neck and back feel throughout the day, how you breathe during the night, and more.

    So the Sleep Foundation suggests finding a position that promotes healthy spinal alignment. This might be side-sleeping in the fetal position or back-sleeping. But stomach-sleeping or side-sleeping with your hips flat against the bed can cause pain and/or poor sleep. 
    #7

    Mines Apparently Afraid He’s Gonna Blow Away??

    Person caught sleeping in hilarious ways, sprawled across a couch with arms stretched out in an unhinged posture.

    natty🇨🇦 Report

    5points
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    #8

    When Your Boyfriend Falls Asleep Before You And Blesses You

    Person caught sleeping with a hand gently resting on their forehead in a sweet and funny sleeping moment.

    @filippalinnea.k Report

    4points
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    #9

    This Guy Kept His Hand In This Position For More Than 45 Minutes So His Daughter Could Sleep Well

    Woman sleeping with legs curled up on airplane seat while a man’s hand supports her head in a funny sleeping position.

    mohamedkotb7 Report

    4points
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    The position in which you sleep isn’t the only thing that impacts the quality of your slumber, though. The quality of your pillow and bed can also play a significant role in how rested you feel. Dr. Doug Cary, musculoskeletal physiotherapy specialist and sleep educator, told The Guardian that a proper pillow should keep your head and neck aligned with your spine. But choosing the right one depends on which position you tend to sleep in.  
    #10

    My Bus Trip Sleeping Position, Does This Qualify For Accidentally Renissance?

    Person caught sleeping unhinged on a bus floor, leaning against seats with a phone nearby in a bright sunlit setting.

    Different_Turnip8815 Report

    4points
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    #11

    (Oc) My Husband Insists This Is A Comfortable Sleeping Position

    Person caught sleeping in an unhinged way, lying on a bed partially covered with white sheets in a cozy room.

    KiddoTwo Report

    4points
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    #12

    Idk Whatever This Is

    Person sleeping in hilarious and unhinged ways sprawled on a bed wearing casual clothes and a beanie hat.

    Lyric Report

    4points
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    Dr. Lindsay Orosz, director of research at the National Spine Health Foundation, told The Guardian that back-sleepers should find a pillow soft enough to leave at least four fingers between their chin and chest while lying on it. Meanwhile, side-sleepers should look for a pillow that’s high enough to keep their neck straight, without being so tall that it pushes the neck to one side. Apparently, a medium-firm pillow is typically ideal. 

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    #13

    Meanwhile Mine Plots Various Plans And Also Schemes

    Person caught sleeping in a bed with hands resting on a patterned blanket, showing a hilarious and unhinged sleeping position.

    Ambs Report

    4points
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    #14

    Mine Is About To Make A Really Good Point

    Man caught sleeping in a hilarious and unhinged way on a couch with a finger resting near his mouth

    Krieg Waifu Report

    4points
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    #15

    Then There’s Mine…

    Person caught sleeping with glasses and a phone balanced on their face in a hilarious and unhinged way.

    itskylichew Report

    4points
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    Now, if you’re one of the rare stomach-sleepers, the experts say that they’d recommend finding a new sleeping position, period. But if your body can’t fall asleep any other way, a thin pillow under the head and another under the hips might help to stabilize the spine. And once you find the perfect pillow, don’t get too attached to it. Dr. Orosz says you should replace your pillow every 1-2 years to ensure that it’s doing its job properly. 

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    #16

    Mine [passed]

    Man caught sleeping in a hilarious and unhinged way, lying with hands folded on chest on a couch.

    Kasia Report

    4points
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    #17

    Actually

    Young man caught sleeping in a funny position with arm bent under the head on a dark green pillow and red blanket nearby

    Sorina.Gabriela Report

    4points
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    #18

    Mine Channels His Inner Baby

    Person sleeping uncomfortably on a couch curled around pillows in one of the most hilarious and unhinged ways.

    jenna Report

    4points
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    Now, your sleeping position may not be the same as your Zodiac sign or Enneagram, but according to the Sleep Foundation, it can still reveal something about you. Per research done by Samuel Dunkell in the 1970s, sleeping in the fetal position is often associated with more anxious and emotional individuals. But if you only sleep in a semi-fetal position, you’re probably a well-adjusted person. Meanwhile, those who sleep in a “log” position, on their side with their entire body straight, are supposedly warm and sociable.   
    #19

    He Lets Me Know He’s Ok

    Man sleeping hugging a colorful plush toy in a funny and unhinged way on a black bed with patterned sheets.

    vixxy |-/ Report

    4points
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    #20

    I Apparently Stress My Man Out In His Dreams As Well

    Young man caught sleeping in a hilarious way on a couch, wearing a green Von Dutch shirt and a gold chain necklace.

    Jesse Report

    4points
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    #21

    Always Watching

    Man caught sleeping on couch with cap over eyes, showcasing one of the hilarious and unhinged ways people sleep.

    Logan Mines Report

    4points
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    If you sleep in the “yearner” position, on your side with one arm extended in front of you and your top knee bent and extended forward, you might be an open yet cynical person. And if you sleep on your back completely straight, in the “soldier” position, you may be a quiet, reserved person with high standards. On the other hand, if you’re a “starfish” sleeper, researchers theorize that you’re a good listener who values strong friendships.
    #22

    I Think He Was Petting The Cat And Fell Asleep …

    Person caught sleeping in an unhinged position with head on bed and knees on floor next to a black cat on the couch.

    Anna Report

    4points
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    #23

    Sometimes He Blesses Himself Fr

    Man caught sleeping in hilarious way on couch with checkered blanket and gray hoodie resting hand on head.

    Kozy Kat Report

    4points
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    #24

    Mines In The Mood To Dance

    Person caught sleeping in hilarious and unhinged way, sprawled on bed with teddy bear and casual clothes.

    Jackson Report

    4points
    POST
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    Are you impressed by the wild sleeping positions you’ve observed in this list, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly bizarre, and let us know in the comments below how you tend to sleep. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring amusing ways people get their Z's, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Mine Does The Pledge Of Allegiance

    Young man sleeping sideways with hand on chest, showcasing one of the hilarious and unhinged ways people sleep.

    Ashley<3 Report

    4points
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    #26

    Mine Starts Praying

    Young man caught sleeping in hilarious and unhinged ways, resting with hands clasped on a couch with a blanket.

    Ariana Report

    4points
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    #27

    Mines Just A Pretty Lil Princess

    Young man caught sleeping in an unhinged way, resting head on hands with eyes closed on a beige couch.

    julia Report

    4points
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    #28

    "Life Imitates Art Far More Than Art Imitates Life"

    Man sleeping unhinged on a couch with an arm raised, accompanied by a small dog resting beside him.

    Ok Report

    4points
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    #29

    Mine Is Clutching His Pearls

    Man caught sleeping in hilarious and unhinged ways, lying on bed with floral pillow and blanket covering part of his body.

    🥀 Report

    4points
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    #30

    Mine Is Just Done

    Person caught sleeping in hilarious and unhinged way, lying face down in pajamas on a colorful blanket.

    ugh, no Report

    4points
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    #31

    Ine Got A Little Hungry

    Person caught sleeping while holding a slice of pizza on a black bed with a plate and phone nearby under a blue blanket

    riley m Report

    4points
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    #32

    Mine Looks Like He’s Blasting Off Into Space Or Something With Those Arms Locked Innnn

    Man caught sleeping in hilarious and unhinged ways, lying sideways on a couch with phone nearby in a modern living room.

    Amber Report

    4points
    POST
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    #33

    Weird Comfortable Positions! Anyone Else Out There Got Hypermobile Joints? (Boyfriend Took This Photo Of Me Sleeping Last Night)

    Person sleeping in a plaid shirt with arms wrapped around their head in a funny and unhinged sleeping position on a bed.

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Blessing Me Nightly

    Person caught sleeping with a hand awkwardly placed on their forehead on a bed, showing a hilarious and unhinged sleep moment.

    Ivy_Reds Report

    3points
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    #35

    Mine Prefers Unusual Places

    Person caught sleeping hilariously face down across kitchen counter and stove in an unhinged and unexpected way.

    ronja | momtobe Report

    3points
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    #36

    Mine’s Tryna Summon Domain Expansion

    Person caught sleeping in a bed with tattoos on arms, lying under white bedding in a relaxed and unhinged pose.

    Chi Report

    3points
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    #37

    Idk, Counting?

    Person caught sleeping in hilarious and unhinged pose lying on their side with arm bent awkwardly against the wall.

    Rebeca Cabanillas Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Mine Is Stressed And Possibly A Little Confused…

    Young man caught sleeping in a dark room with hand on forehead, one of the hilarious and unhinged sleeping moments captured.

    lillian Report

    3points
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    #39

    Mines In A Dance Number??!

    Man caught sleeping on a couch in a relaxed position with colorful blanket nearby, showcasing hilarious and unhinged sleeping ways.

    B🫧 Report

    3points
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    #40

    Mine Holds My Ear So Idfk

    Person caught sleeping in a relaxed position, smiling softly while resting with a hand gently touching their face.

    clitastica Report

    3points
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    #41

    Getting Blessed By The Dog

    Young man and dog caught sleeping together in a cozy bed, showcasing funny and unhinged sleeping moments.

    abby m Report

    3points
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    #42

    Mine Playing The Guitar

    Man caught sleeping shirtless in bed with hand near face covered by a blanket in hilarious and unhinged ways.

    Nunn-Ya Report

    3points
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    #43

    Mine Does Whatever This Is With The Blanket

    Two people caught sleeping in unhinged ways, one with a blanket covering their face and the other smiling nearby.

    Peyton Report

    3points
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    #44

    Baby In The Womb

    Person sleeping on floor curled up in a fetal position showing one of the hilarious and unhinged ways people caught sleeping.

    n o i r Report

    3points
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    #45

    Mine Disappeared

    Person caught sleeping wrapped entirely in camouflage blanket and hood on a couch in an indoor setting.

    aman_duhh_plzzzz Report

    3points
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    #46

    Bro Idk Mine Is Praying

    Close-up of hands clasped together in a sleeping setting, illustrating people caught sleeping in hilarious ways.

    🇵🇱 Report

    3points
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    #47

    Mine Becomes Patriotic

    Young man with tattoos caught sleeping in an unusual and hilarious way under warm red lighting.

    Beleeen Report

    3points
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    #48

    Mine Looks Like Harry Styles…thats About All Though

    Young man caught sleeping in an unhinged way, lying on black bedding near a sunlit window in a bedroom.

    a d*mn joke Report

    3points
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    #49

    Mine Makes A Fish Impression

    Two people caught sleeping in hilarious and unhinged ways, one smiling with piercings and the other with lips puckered.

    asher Report

    3points
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    #50

    Mines Just Angry

    Person caught sleeping on a bed with arms crossed under vibrant pink lighting in a relaxed and unhinged manner.

    🤍 Report

    3points
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    #51

    Mine Is A Ballerina

    Man caught sleeping in hilarious and unhinged ways, sprawled awkwardly on a couch with one arm raised and leg crossed.

    emkat 🩷 Report

    3points
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    #52

    Holding His Own Hand

    Man with tattoos sleeping in bed with hands clasped, caught sleeping in hilarious and unhinged ways.

    Faith Stone Report

    3points
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    #53

    Found My Boyfriend Looking Like He Was In An Important Business Meeting

    Person sleeping on a blue couch in a relaxed pose, captured among hilarious and unhinged sleeping moments.

    crab.theft.auto Report

    3points
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    #54

    Mine Is Bored In His Sleep

    Person caught sleeping wrapped in a blanket with head resting on hand in a bedroom setting, relaxing comfortably in bed

    tail or Report

    3points
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    #55

    Showed The Comments To My Man And He Sent Me This

    Person and three cats caught sleeping in hilarious and unhinged ways sprawled across a bed with blankets and pillows.

    Obsidian Report

    3points
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    #56

    Mines Thinkin Hard

    Teen caught sleeping in hilarious and unhinged way with finger resting on cheek, lying on striped pillow and holding a plush toy.

    Emma Report

    3points
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    #57

    Mine Is Stressed

    Man caught sleeping in a funny way, resting with arm over face under a blanket in soft morning light near a window.

    zoeyrewis490 Report

    3points
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    #58

    This Is My Husband LOL

    Person caught sleeping in a humorous position with phone held to ear, covered by a patterned blanket in bedroom setting.

    magrooroo18 Report

    3points
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    #59

    My Husband Captures Any Cat Near Him If I’m Not Laying With Him Lmao

    Person and cat caught sleeping in hilarious and unhinged ways, lying closely together on a cozy blanket.

    Arielvp Report

    3points
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    #60

    Bro Has His Eyes Always Open

    Young man caught sleeping in a funny position with arm over his face and a stuffed bear in the background.

    monia Report

    3points
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    #61

    Idk What This Is

    Person caught sleeping on a couch covered with a pink blanket, hands raised, next to a fan and exercise equipment indoors.

    🤎Kăŷłÿñņ_Ķňį🤎 Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Well.. Mine Thinks

    Person sleeping with hand on chin in a humorous pose, one of the 79 people caught sleeping in hilarious ways

    ️Chlo Report

    3points
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    #63

    Mine Sleeps Like Someones Nana In A Armchair

    Person caught sleeping wrapped in a blanket and wearing a bonnet and glasses under pink lighting indoors.

    Yazmyne Report

    3points
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    #64

    I've Got… Um A Caterpillar?

    Person caught sleeping wrapped in a colorful blanket on a bed with white pillows, showcasing hilarious and unhinged sleeping ways.

    JC Report

    3points
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    #65

    Like A Victorian Child

    Man sleeping with cat lying on his face in one of the funniest people caught sleeping in hilarious ways.

    ✨mlep✨ Report

    3points
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    #66

    Mine Is About To Make A Very Important Phone Call

    A man caught sleeping hilariously on a bed while holding a phone, showcasing unhinged sleeping positions.

    jadalynn_lusby Report

    3points
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    #67

    This Is How My Cat Sits On Mine

    Cat sitting unbothered on a person sleeping on a bed, one of the hilarious and unhinged sleeping moments caught.

    AJ-47 Report

    3points
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    #68

    Mine Was Cold ?

    Person caught sleeping wrapped tightly in a blanket on a colorful bed, showcasing hilarious and unhinged sleeping ways.

    Kaitlyn Robeson Report

    3points
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    #69

    Mine Eats Cheese

    Man caught sleeping in hilarious and unhinged ways, holding a chip bag while lying on a festive pillow and covered with a blanket.

    Hannah:) Report

    3points
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    #70

    Mine Is Posing For Vogue Possibly ?

    Person caught sleeping wearing a tie-dye hoodie with a cat lying on their chest under a gray blanket in a bed.

    chey 🌙 Report

    3points
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    #71

    Mine Likes To Nap In Odd Positions LOL

    Person napping in an unhinged way on a recliner covered with a blue and white blanket in a casual living room.

    Christina Report

    3points
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    #72

    Mines Thinking Up Something

    A man caught sleeping in a relaxed pose with arm behind head, covered by green bedding in a dimly lit room.

    alterdbyabba Report

    3points
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    #73

    Mines Anchored So As Not To Fly Away

    Young man caught sleeping in hilarious and unhinged ways with arms raised, surrounded by soft blankets and pillows on a couch.

    hazenpearson Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    Umm Mine Idk What He’s Doing

    Tattooed person caught sleeping with hands clasped under white blanket in a dark room showing hilarious unhinged sleeping pose.

    Amber Report

    2points
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    #75

    Mine Is Fine You Guys

    Man sleeping on bed wrapped in blanket with arms crossed, caught in a hilarious and unhinged sleeping position.

    Nik Report

    2points
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    #76

    Mine Does This

    Person caught sleeping in a bed with patterned pillows and a green camouflage blanket, hand resting visibly with tattoos.

    _texy__ Report

    2points
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    #77

    Mines Pleading For His Life In His Sleep

    Person caught sleeping with hands clasped on chest, resting peacefully with a decorative tapestry in the background.

    ari. Report

    2points
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    #78

    Mines A Kitty Cuddler

    Person and cat caught sleeping in hilarious and unhinged ways on a couch covered with a dark blanket and colorful pillows.

    𝕁𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕔𝕖♡ Report

    2points
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    #79

    Fell Asleep Mid Dinner

    Man with a beard and cap caught sleeping in an unhinged way, slumped over a table behind black chairs indoors

    Audry Burnett Report

    2points
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