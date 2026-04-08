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One of the rare moments when people can fully relax without a care in the world is when they’re asleep. For about 8 hours, they get to peacefully snooze before waking up rested at the end of their slumber. But if you have a partner sleeping next to you or sneaky family members as roommates, you might have to worry about how you’re being perceived, even when you’re in dreamland.

People have been sharing hilarious photos online of their partners or relatives sleeping in the most bizarre positions, so we’ve gathered their funniest pics below. From curling up in ways that look extremely uncomfortable to exhibiting behavior that makes them look like cartoon characters, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these photos, pandas. And be sure to upvote the ones that make you wonder how in the world someone could fall asleep like that!