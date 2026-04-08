79 People Caught Sleeping In Hilarious And Unhinged Ways
One of the rare moments when people can fully relax without a care in the world is when they’re asleep. For about 8 hours, they get to peacefully snooze before waking up rested at the end of their slumber. But if you have a partner sleeping next to you or sneaky family members as roommates, you might have to worry about how you’re being perceived, even when you’re in dreamland.
People have been sharing hilarious photos online of their partners or relatives sleeping in the most bizarre positions, so we’ve gathered their funniest pics below. From curling up in ways that look extremely uncomfortable to exhibiting behavior that makes them look like cartoon characters, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these photos, pandas. And be sure to upvote the ones that make you wonder how in the world someone could fall asleep like that!
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Mine Needs A Minute To Ponder The Situation
Mines Riding A Rollercoaster
Mine Saying Is Ok
What’s your preferred sleeping position, pandas? Personally, I’m a stomach-sleeper, which I know is controversial. But I just can’t doze off any other way. According to the Sleep Foundation, side-sleeping is actually the most common way to drift off to sleep. But each position has its pros and cons.
For example, side sleeping is often helpful for relieving back pain and reducing sleep apnea symptoms. However, back sleeping feels more natural to many people, even though it can lead to more snoring, sleep apnea symptoms, and acid reflux. Meanwhile, stomach sleeping is the least common. This position can minimize snoring, but it may simultaneously put a strain on the person’s neck and lower back.
Checking His Pulse???
My Partner Sleeps Like This When Its Cold
Mine Holds Hands With The Cat
Considering the fact that we spend about one-third of our lives asleep, it’s important to find a comfortable position that’s not going to have adverse effects on our health. Your sleep posture can impact your quality of sleep, certain health conditions, how your neck and back feel throughout the day, how you breathe during the night, and more.
So the Sleep Foundation suggests finding a position that promotes healthy spinal alignment. This might be side-sleeping in the fetal position or back-sleeping. But stomach-sleeping or side-sleeping with your hips flat against the bed can cause pain and/or poor sleep.
Mines Apparently Afraid He’s Gonna Blow Away??
When Your Boyfriend Falls Asleep Before You And Blesses You
This Guy Kept His Hand In This Position For More Than 45 Minutes So His Daughter Could Sleep Well
The position in which you sleep isn’t the only thing that impacts the quality of your slumber, though. The quality of your pillow and bed can also play a significant role in how rested you feel. Dr. Doug Cary, musculoskeletal physiotherapy specialist and sleep educator, told The Guardian that a proper pillow should keep your head and neck aligned with your spine. But choosing the right one depends on which position you tend to sleep in.
My Bus Trip Sleeping Position, Does This Qualify For Accidentally Renissance?
(Oc) My Husband Insists This Is A Comfortable Sleeping Position
Idk Whatever This Is
Dr. Lindsay Orosz, director of research at the National Spine Health Foundation, told The Guardian that back-sleepers should find a pillow soft enough to leave at least four fingers between their chin and chest while lying on it. Meanwhile, side-sleepers should look for a pillow that’s high enough to keep their neck straight, without being so tall that it pushes the neck to one side. Apparently, a medium-firm pillow is typically ideal.
Meanwhile Mine Plots Various Plans And Also Schemes
Mine Is About To Make A Really Good Point
Then There’s Mine…
Now, if you’re one of the rare stomach-sleepers, the experts say that they’d recommend finding a new sleeping position, period. But if your body can’t fall asleep any other way, a thin pillow under the head and another under the hips might help to stabilize the spine. And once you find the perfect pillow, don’t get too attached to it. Dr. Orosz says you should replace your pillow every 1-2 years to ensure that it’s doing its job properly.
Mine [passed]
Actually
Mine Channels His Inner Baby
Now, your sleeping position may not be the same as your Zodiac sign or Enneagram, but according to the Sleep Foundation, it can still reveal something about you. Per research done by Samuel Dunkell in the 1970s, sleeping in the fetal position is often associated with more anxious and emotional individuals. But if you only sleep in a semi-fetal position, you’re probably a well-adjusted person. Meanwhile, those who sleep in a “log” position, on their side with their entire body straight, are supposedly warm and sociable.
He Lets Me Know He’s Ok
I Apparently Stress My Man Out In His Dreams As Well
Always Watching
If you sleep in the “yearner” position, on your side with one arm extended in front of you and your top knee bent and extended forward, you might be an open yet cynical person. And if you sleep on your back completely straight, in the “soldier” position, you may be a quiet, reserved person with high standards. On the other hand, if you’re a “starfish” sleeper, researchers theorize that you’re a good listener who values strong friendships.
I Think He Was Petting The Cat And Fell Asleep …
Sometimes He Blesses Himself Fr
Mines In The Mood To Dance
Are you impressed by the wild sleeping positions you’ve observed in this list, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly bizarre, and let us know in the comments below how you tend to sleep. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring amusing ways people get their Z's, look no further than right here!