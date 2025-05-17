70 Times People Overheard New Yorkers And Couldn’t Believe Their Ears (New Posts)
This post may include affiliate links.
Girl: Oh, I haven’t heard of her, is she an influencer or some other star?
NY embraces you and takes it to a whole new level of prime assholiciousness.
Partying? Is that when the kids go out and my wife and I blanket up, roll into a warm cannoli and watch a movie we fall asleep in the middle of?
And if you still want to complain about seats, I also have no shïts to give either.
Same thing with staring, just looking at the pup.