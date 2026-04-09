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If you love cats (and really, who doesn’t?) and haven’t yet discovered ‘Meowed,’ now’s the time to change that. This Instagram page shares hilarious, heart-melting cat content and has grown into one of the biggest cat communities online, featuring everything from goofy memes to adorable feline antics.

‘Meowed’ curates the kind of content cat lovers adore – funny and relatable memes, wholesome (and often hilarious) photos, and viral videos. It’s a guaranteed mood booster for when you need a pick-me-up.

So, if you’re in need of some uplifting content, we’ve got you covered. We’ve put together a selection of our favorite posts from the page, so scroll down and enjoy!