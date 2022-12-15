What do you get when you mix a bunch of friends, a sleepover party, and no responsible adult supervision? A whole lot of fun! At least most of the time.

Sleepovers are one of the best parts of being a kid. You’re free to stay up late, get into almost as much trouble as you can think of, and even eat all of your favorite junk food. But when you’ve played “Would you rather?” for the millionth time and rewatched all your favorite movies, it can be hard to find new things to do.

Are you tired of the same old slumber party ideas? Sick of telling ghost stories and watching cheesy movies until you fall asleep? Wondering what to do at a sleepover to prevent the night from becoming a snoozefest? It’s time to mix things up and add excitement to your next slumber party!

At Bored Panda, we’re all about fighting boredom — so here’s our list of fun things to do at sleepovers that will keep everyone entertained and prevent people from snoozing way too soon! From DIY spa treatments to scavenger hunts and more, we’ve rounded up the most fun and unique sleepover activities to keep you and your friends entertained all night long. So, grab your pajamas and your besties, and get ready for the ultimate slumber party experience! With these sleepover ideas, you will never have to worry about boredom again.