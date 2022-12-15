141 Fun Things To Do At Sleepovers If You’re Getting Bored
What do you get when you mix a bunch of friends, a sleepover party, and no responsible adult supervision? A whole lot of fun! At least most of the time.
Sleepovers are one of the best parts of being a kid. You’re free to stay up late, get into almost as much trouble as you can think of, and even eat all of your favorite junk food. But when you’ve played “Would you rather?” for the millionth time and rewatched all your favorite movies, it can be hard to find new things to do.
Are you tired of the same old slumber party ideas? Sick of telling ghost stories and watching cheesy movies until you fall asleep? Wondering what to do at a sleepover to prevent the night from becoming a snoozefest? It’s time to mix things up and add excitement to your next slumber party!
At Bored Panda, we’re all about fighting boredom — so here’s our list of fun things to do at sleepovers that will keep everyone entertained and prevent people from snoozing way too soon! From DIY spa treatments to scavenger hunts and more, we’ve rounded up the most fun and unique sleepover activities to keep you and your friends entertained all night long. So, grab your pajamas and your besties, and get ready for the ultimate slumber party experience! With these sleepover ideas, you will never have to worry about boredom again.
This post may include affiliate links.
Make hot chocolate.
Google yourselves.
Have a movie marathon.
Watch funny compilations on YouTube.
Board games.
Video games.
Play each other’s Spotify playlists.
Try a YouTube workout.
Have breakfast foods for dinner.
Make s’mores.
Make popcorn to eat while you binge a show.
Make some cocktails/smoothies.
Try on all your clothes.
Stargaze.
Have a pillow fight/Build a fort.
Go on a walk at night.
Design a pillowcase.
Google your favourite art and try to recreate.
Bake hand-shaped cookies and give them a "manicure".
Make lists about what you want, by writing down each thing on a post-it note.
Stay up for an astronomical event.
Braid feathers into each other's hair.
Show each other your must have apps.
Take a virtual ghost house tour.
Do a blind taste test game.
See who can get the funniest responses from Siri/Google Assistant.
Use bodypaint to make your arms look like a specific animal.
Make homemade Starbucks drinks.
Make glitter tattoos.
Make a commercial and try to sell an item to the other team.
Binge TV shows.
Card games.
Lip-sync to a song.
Sing some karaoke.
Create a collage.
Make your own pizza.
Make homemade cookies/mug cake.
Have an indoor picnic.
Do each other’s hair.
Give each other facials.
Change your hair color.
Have a total makeover.
At-home fashion show.
Get dressed up and have a photoshoot.
Wardrobe clean-out.
Late-night heart-to-heart talk.
Tell each other stories.
Get your beauty sleep.
Try out a new type of hair braid.
Watch a scary movie.
DIY a photobooth.
Play fortune telling games.
Do manicures.
Make pancakes.
Watch old movies.
DIY slushies.
Pitch up a tent and sleep out in the yard.
Make temporary tattoo braclets.
Rearrange the room/house.
Make different-flavoured marshmallows.
Make gemstones.
Make shoe charms.
Get a tape measure and learn your body shape.
Do a book exchange.
Build a sugar cube castle.
Job hunt together.
Look through old pictures.
Plan a double or a group date.
Brainstorm a business plan.
Go on a virtual museum tour.
DIY phone popsockets.
Take a metal detector out to the woods.
Set up a midnight waffle bar.
Make yogurt sundaes.
Go for a ride on skateboards.
Get into cozy pyjamas.
Play "hide-and-seek".
Play "truth or dare".
Play "would you rather?".
Have a water baloon fight.
Play charades.
Have a Jenga tournament.
Have piggyback races.
Make a BFF playlist.
Make jewelry.
Do a DIY project.
Do a scavenger hunt.
Late night snacks.
Set up an ice cream bar.
Decorate cupcakes.
Recreate viral recipes.
Do each other’s nails.
Watch the sunset/sunrise.
Pitch a tent.
Gossip.
Indoor camping.
Make a paper plane and see whose fly the farthest.
Make blacklight bubbles.
Play movie bingo.
Play night games.
Play "Spin the Bottle".
Play a game and draw up the rules yourselves.
Do a dance contest.
Host a glow stick dinner.
Wash each other's cars.
Make personalised keychains.
Set up an outdoor hangout spot.
Explore and find each other's colours.
Take your dogs to the park for a group walk.
Give each other chopstick hairstyles.
Listen to a podcast.
Blindly do each other's makeups.
Plan a trip together.
Create a new soda flavour.
Take funny selfies with props.
Answer questions about yourselves.
Decorate each other's note books.
Set up an escape room.
DIY bath bombs.
Make your own sleeping masks.
DIY face masks.
Start a sleepover journal.
Put on blindolds and try to draw each other.
Document the sleepover with pictures.
Make a bucket list for the upcoming year.
Write down anything hilarious that was said to a "quote book".
Watch each other's favourite YouTube channel.
Make a movie.
Serve your favourite "kids food" for breakfast.
Get cozy fuzzy slippers.
Bake a cake.
Make an epic cheese board.
Make friendship pins.
Make an indoor obstacle course.
Party games.
Do a viral challenge.
Learn a TikTok dance.
Create TikToks together.
Online yoga class.
Take an online Zumba class/belly dancing class/hip-hop workout class.
Assemble watermelon "pizzas".
In this age of Covid and the more recent RSV surges, maybe we shouldn’t let our kids have sleepovers… XD
In this age of Covid and the more recent RSV surges, maybe we shouldn’t let our kids have sleepovers… XD