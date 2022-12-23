In Colombia, there are many stories about the eccentricities of drug trafficker Pablo Escobar (active between 1970 and 1991). Many have to do with Christmas: Laura Escobar recounted that every Christmas, she gave the Child Jesus of Atoche a red velvet bag with a gold coin, a stone, a golden object and a scapegoat to ask him for protection in his criminal career.



While the list of murders by his criminal group amounted to 15,000 people, he gave as a gift 50 soccer fields spread throughout the country and 200 houses for the poor in the old Moravian garbage dump, each decorated with a Christmas tree.



The former head of his hitmen, Jairo Velázquez, said that one Christmas, his daughter asked him for a unicorn as a gift. Escobar ordered a white thoroughbred and had a bull's horn inserted on its head and paper wings on its sides. A few days later, the horse died of an infection from the glue with which the horn was inserted and glued on. Escobar's widow says it was a myth.



What was not a myth was the lavish party that he threw inside the prison of "La Catedral" where, to celebrate Christmas in 1991, he imported all kinds of wine to his cell with a gym, heliport and waterfall. To make fun of his situation, he ordered the construction of a paper cell where he took a photo with a Russian hat that became an icon of impunity and organized crime.

