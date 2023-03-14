Mesut Kaya is back on Bored Panda with even more fun comics featuring a bald, pointy-nosed man with a big mustache. From awkward encounters in a supermarket to random street dance battles, the little guy finds himself in all sorts of funny, absurd and sometimes embarrassing life situations.

"I like to tell stories. The challenge for me is to tell them in four panels. It's an arbitrary rule, like a haiku, but the limitation is what makes it fun. I also love the process. I take my time, rewrite the story and test several ways to tell it. It's meditative and lots of fun. I only post once a week, which gives me the time to reflect on my work and the stories I want to tell. Sometimes I 'waste' a post for a stupid gag nobody gets, and sometimes it's quite wholesome," Mesut previously shared with Bored Panda.

Check out our previous post for more uplifting comics by Mesut Kaya here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | twitter.com | youtube.com | webtoons.com