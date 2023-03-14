Artist Illustrates Funny And Sometimes Awkward Life Situations Featuring An Exaggerated Version Of Himself (33 New Comics) Interview With Artist
Mesut Kaya is back on Bored Panda with even more fun comics featuring a bald, pointy-nosed man with a big mustache. From awkward encounters in a supermarket to random street dance battles, the little guy finds himself in all sorts of funny, absurd and sometimes embarrassing life situations.
"I like to tell stories. The challenge for me is to tell them in four panels. It's an arbitrary rule, like a haiku, but the limitation is what makes it fun. I also love the process. I take my time, rewrite the story and test several ways to tell it. It's meditative and lots of fun. I only post once a week, which gives me the time to reflect on my work and the stories I want to tell. Sometimes I 'waste' a post for a stupid gag nobody gets, and sometimes it's quite wholesome," Mesut previously shared with Bored Panda.
Bored Panda reached out to Mesut Kaya again to learn more about him! The artist has been creating comics for quite some time, so we got curious whether he has noticed some changes in his creative process. "I used to give myself as much time as I needed, which led to me being stuck with an idea that wouldn't work, no matter how much time I would spend to make it work. With a schedule and feedback, I can move on quicker and spend more time coming up with new ideas. I also started playing around with 3D elements, which is super fun," Mesut shared.
Speaking about the best part of the creative process, the artist shared that he likes coming up with unique ways to tell relatable stories. "You might have to read the comic a second time, but I want the reader to think about what they've just read. I also love coming up with funny facial expressions."
While artists face various reactions from their audience, Mesut shared that his followers leave mostly positive responses. "I love reading their comments and discussions. I almost never partake in discussions, cause I feel like I made my point with the comic. No need to make comments about me."
The artist shared that for the time being he is working on animations and he also started streaming on Twitch! You can check out his streams here.
If you're someone aspiring to be a comic creator one day, Mesut has some advice for you! "Don't think about who's going to read your comic. Make them for yourself. Then show them to the people you want to make laugh. Those people will be your test group. And then just post everywhere. Have a schedule. Be consistent and have fun."