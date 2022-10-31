As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, artist Amee Wilson recognized that there was room for improvement when talking about queer representation. Wanting to be a part of filling in the gap, Amee creates funny and relatable illustrations about queer chameleons to change the surrounding stereotypes.

In a past interview with Bored Panda, the artist revealed how her Instagram page came about. Wilson explained that she got an idea after receiving a lot of attention on the illustrations where a chameleon was transforming into the colors of the pride flag. That inspired her to do a series about queer identity and sexuality.

If you would like to see more of Amee's works here at Bored Panda, see part 1.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | tiktok.com | lonelykidsclub.com