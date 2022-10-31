As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, artist Amee Wilson recognized that there was room for improvement when talking about queer representation. Wanting to be a part of filling in the gap, Amee creates funny and relatable illustrations about queer chameleons to change the surrounding stereotypes.

In a past interview with Bored Panda, the artist revealed how her Instagram page came about. Wilson explained that she got an idea after receiving a lot of attention on the illustrations where a chameleon was transforming into the colors of the pride flag. That inspired her to do a series about queer identity and sexuality.

If you would like to see more of Amee's works here at Bored Panda, see part 1.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | tiktok.com | lonelykidsclub.com

#1

queeeerchameleon Report

Horten Ho-229 (she/her)
48 minutes ago

Pride chameleon: shut

#2

queeeerchameleon Report

Horten Ho-229 (she/her)
47 minutes ago

watch out watch out WATCH OUT-

#3

queeeerchameleon Report

Papa Het
20 minutes ago

That's kinda sad tho 😔

#4

queeeerchameleon Report

teddybearnotsomean
44 minutes ago

YEAH!!! Hell of a party!

#5

queeeerchameleon Report

Horten Ho-229 (she/her)
46 minutes ago

My brain words.

#6

queeeerchameleon Report

arcane_gamer (they/them)
30 minutes ago

lint

#7

queeeerchameleon Report

Sneaky Little Peach
45 minutes ago

I am sorry for not knowing but what do those specific colours represent?

#8

queeeerchameleon Report

#9

queeeerchameleon Report

Horten Ho-229 (she/her)
42 minutes ago

True. So true.

#10

queeeerchameleon Report

#11

queeeerchameleon Report

#12

queeeerchameleon Report

#13

queeeerchameleon Report

Smorescout
1 hour ago

Yes snacks!

#14

queeeerchameleon Report

#15

queeeerchameleon Report

#16

queeeerchameleon Report

#17

queeeerchameleon Report

#18

queeeerchameleon Report

Raven Sheridan
43 minutes ago

He just can't handle that level of fabulousness.

#19

queeeerchameleon Report

Horten Ho-229 (she/her)
41 minutes ago

Rainbow chameleon is so right

#20

queeeerchameleon Report

#21

queeeerchameleon Report

#22

queeeerchameleon Report

Sardonyx_3
15 minutes ago

YES

#23

queeeerchameleon Report

#24

queeeerchameleon Report

#25

queeeerchameleon Report

•Hazel•
59 minutes ago

really wow

#26

queeeerchameleon Report

Derp2cat
42 minutes ago

THIS

#27

queeeerchameleon Report

#28

queeeerchameleon Report

DJMELON
37 minutes ago

Breakfast and brunch?! Wow 🤩

#29

queeeerchameleon Report

#30

queeeerchameleon Report

#31

queeeerchameleon Report

#32

queeeerchameleon Report

#33

queeeerchameleon Report

#34

queeeerchameleon Report

