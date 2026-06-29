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Frozen Body Known As “Green Boots” In Mount Everest Finally Identified After 30 Years
Frozen Body Known As “Green Boots” In Mount Everest Finally Identified After 30 Years
Wholesome World, World

Frozen Body Known As “Green Boots” In Mount Everest Finally Identified After 30 Years

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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After thirty years, the family of “Green Boots,” the man who perished in a small limestone cave near the top of Mount Everest, will finally get closure.

Green Boots set out to climb the tallest mountain in the world in 1996. His body was found 350 metres (1,150 feet) from the summit, where it remains today, about 8,500 metres (27,900 feet) above sea level.

Highlights
  • The body of a Mount Everest climber known as Green Boots will be brought to India following a retrieval operation in the coming months.
  • After the body is retrieved, the identity of the climber who lost his life just 350 metres from the summit will be confirmed.
  • Authorities believe Green Boots was part of a group of Indian mountaineers who attempted to climb the tallest mountain on Earth in 1996.

The man is believed to have succumbed to temperatures of -30°C (-22°F) and extremely strong winds during a severe blizzard that year.

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    The body of Mount Everest climber known as “Green Boots” will finally be retrieved after three decades
    Mount Everest, a majestic snow-capped peak, where the frozen body known as Green Boots was finally identified.

    Image credits: shrimpo1967 / Wikipedia

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    Trigger warning: This article contains details that some readers may find distressing.

    For decades, the body of Green Boots, named after his lime-colored Koflach boots, had been linked to Indian climber Tsewang Paljor.

    However, Indian authorities have now challenged that theory, with a recovery plan for the deceased climber’s body identifying him as Dorje Morup.

    Morup, also an Indian national, had taken on the challenge of climbing Everest on the same day as Paljor. Both lost their lives during the expedition, along with a third climber.

    Green Boots frozen body on Mount Everest, partially buried in snow against a rocky alcove, with mountaineering boots visible.

    Image credits: Maxwelljo40 / Wikipedia

    The three were part of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) expedition attempting a historic first Indian ascent of Everest from the north side.

    During that climbing season, 12 people perished trying to reach the summit, making it the most fatal season on Mount Everest at the time.

    The body recovery operation, which authorities hope will solve the mystery of Green Boots’ identity, is expected to cost $150,000. 

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    The $150,000 recovery operation will involve a specialist team of highly experienced Sherpas
    A portrait of a man with a mustache in a suit and tie, identified as the frozen body known as Green Boots on Mount Everest.

    Image credits: Find a Grave

    According to The Guardian, which saw the recovery plan, the expedition will be carried out by a specialist team of at least six Sherpas who have summited Everest multiple times.

    The Sherpas, a Tibetan ethnic group native to the mountainous regions of Nepal, must provide evidence of the mission and transport the body to Delhi by October.

    The Indian government prepared a tender document describing the operation to recover Green Boots’ body and asking companies to bid for the mission.

    A younger man, identified as the frozen body known as Green Boots on Mount Everest, smiling outdoors in a blue V-neck sweater.

    Image credits: Find a Grave

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    The document explicitly identifies Morup as the climber, per The Guardian.

    The identification of Morup “has been confirmed through a prior verification process conducted under an earlier tender/technical assessment”, the document states, without providing further details.

    The document does not clarify why authorities want Green Boots’ body brought down.

    Above 8,000 metres, oxygen levels are so low that every decision becomes dangerousMountaineers in full gear ascending a snowy slope on Mount Everest, a site connected to the frozen body known as Green Boots.

    Image credits: Westend61 / Getty

    Tshiring Jangbu, the founder of Everest Sherpa Expedition who has been involved in numerous body recovery efforts, said the operation will be extremely dangerous, even for a specialized team.

    He explained that decision-making above 8,000 metres is challenging, as rescuers have only a third of the oxygen available at sea level. Helicopters cannot safely fly at such high altitudes.

    Making the recovery operation even more complicated is the weight of Green Boots; a frozen body in climbing gear can reportedly weigh up to 200 kg (440 pounds).

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    Detailed map showing the location of the frozen body known as Green Boots at 8,500 meters on Mount Everest.

    Image credits: Guardian graphic / Google Earth

    According to Jangbu, climbers may have to make the difficult decision to amputate a frozen limb that cannot be bent.

    “There is no choice to do another way,” he said.

    Experts said the team could face difficult choices during the mission, including damaging remains
    Climbers on Mount Everest, an example of the thousands who passed Green Boots, a frozen body, for 30 years.

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    Alan Arnette, US mountaineer and prominent Everest blogger, explained that this decision is especially difficult for the Sherpas, who are predominantly Buddhist and don’t believe in desecrating bodies.

    “I’m glad that they’re bringing him down [but] it’s going to be a gruesome task,” Arnette said.

    The mountaineer added, “That’s kind of a mystery to me, why all of a sudden the identity has changed.”

    Weather conditions could further complicate the operation to bring Green Boots’ body home, as heavier snowfall typically occurs between June and October, according to Nepal-based company Makalu Adventure.

    The company estimates the mission could take a total of 40 days.

    Around 200 bodies remain on Mount Everest, which is the highest mountain in the world

    Guy Cotter, a New Zealand climber who coordinated the retrieval of a climber who perished on Everest the same year as Morup and Paljor, highlighted the moral dilemma posed by such treacherous missions.

    “It would have been a good thing to have done a long time before now,” Cotter said.

    “For families to have a body returned from the mountain brings closure, as long as it’s not putting other people at undue risk. There have been situations with body recoveries where more people have d*ed. It’s a very thin line.”

    An estimated 200 bodies remain on Everest.

    Graph illustrating the historical deaths on Mount Everest, including those attributed to the frozen body known as Green Boots.

    Image credits: Guardian graphic

    2024 was the first year Nepali authorities set a goal of retrieving five bodies from the so-called “d*ath zone,” above an altitude of 8,000 meters, where wind speeds often exceed 100 km/h.

    That year, rescuers retrieved four bodies after a 54-day operation that concluded in June.

    Retrievals in the zone above 8,000 meters can stretch on for weeks
    Crowd of climbers on a narrow ridge of Mount Everest, a common sight past the frozen body of Green Boots.

    Image credits: picture alliance / Getty

    Many people cannot afford to retrieve the bodies of relatives who have perished on the mountain.

    In some cases, families have the financial means to cover the significant costs, but private companies refuse to retrieve the bodies due to the dangerous conditions at high altitude, including altitude sickness, strong winds, and avalanche hazards.

    “Many such spirited mountaineers lie there waiting for their bodies to be laid to rest,” one person wrote
    Tweet discussing the tragic inhumanity of a frozen body, Green Boots, remaining on Mount Everest for 30 years.

    Image credits: THEB1GFAM

    A tweet about the frozen body known as Green Boots on Mount Everest, discussing the dangers of recovery and photo ops.

    Image credits: MillerTalk_Pod

    A tweet questioning what hikers will use as a landmark once the frozen body known as Green Boots is removed from Mount Everest.

    Image credits: LKononden

    A tweet suggesting the frozen body known as Green Boots should remain on Mount Everest as a landmark rather than being brought home.

    Image credits: CannedDock

    A tweet stating the frozen body known as Green Boots should rest in the place he loved on Mount Everest.

    Image credits: ProudHin

    A tweet acknowledging many spirited mountaineers' frozen bodies await rest on Mount Everest, referencing Green Boots.

    Image credits: pilot_baba77

    A tweet by VINI reads, A heartbreaking mystery solved, referencing the identified frozen body Green Boots in Mount Everest.

    Image credits: _Attitude_Vini

    A tweet by Attraction asks about the satisfaction of mountain climbing, relating to the frozen body Green Boots in Mount Everest.

    Image credits: AttractiveEdge

    A tweet by Cory discusses the difficulty of retrieving the frozen body Green Boots near Mount Everest's summit.

    Image credits: LivindreaminSK

    A tweet by UseCodeNSB asks how tests were done, in reference to identifying the frozen body Green Boots in Mount Everest.

    Image credits: UseCodeNSB

    A tweet by C.Dickey comments on the frozen body Green Boots becoming part of Mount Everest, a poignant monument.

    Image credits: C_Dickey_

    A tweet about the dangers of retrieving a frozen body from Mount Everest altitude, related to Green Boots.

    Image credits: neyurrr

    A tweet suggesting no government should retrieve bodies from Mount Everest, relevant to Green Boots identification.

    Image credits: NiftyBlizzard

    A tweet expressing surprise an Indian soldier's frozen body on Mount Everest, Green Boots, was unidentified for so long.

    Image credits: yadavmayank

    A tweet marveling at the intact clothes of the frozen body, Green Boots, on Mount Everest after 30 years.

    Image credits: robie474

    A tweet hoping DNA identification of the frozen body, Green Boots, on Mount Everest brings him home.

    Image credits: Toma_web3

    A social media post with the main SEO keyword Frozen Body Mount Everest

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They've got a serious problem up on Everest - global warming is defrosting the bodies. Apparently during the summer you can now smell Everest if you're downwind and it is not pleasant.

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They've got a serious problem up on Everest - global warming is defrosting the bodies. Apparently during the summer you can now smell Everest if you're downwind and it is not pleasant.

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