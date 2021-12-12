The joint project "Heroes" was created on the initiative of five photographers: Sławek Kamiński, Aleksander Majdański, Mirosław Pieślak, Marta Rybicka and Maciej Stanik, who make up the Nanga Pictures collective. It is a tribute to all those who fought and are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protagonists of the photos are employees of five Polish hospitals. These are portraits of medical and non-medical personnel. Among the photographed people there are, among others: room attendants, nurses, cleaners, physiotherapists, doctors, X-ray technicians, and paramedics. Each of the people risked their health to help the sick. And we wanted to thank them in such a simple way for their help and commitment.

A mosaic was created out of all the portraits and hung as a billboard in the center of Warsaw.

