The joint project "Heroes" was created on the initiative of five photographers: Sławek Kamiński, Aleksander Majdański, Mirosław Pieślak, Marta Rybicka and Maciej Stanik, who make up the Nanga Pictures collective. It is a tribute to all those who fought and are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protagonists of the photos are employees of five Polish hospitals. These are portraits of medical and non-medical personnel. Among the photographed people there are, among others: room attendants, nurses, cleaners, physiotherapists, doctors, X-ray technicians, and paramedics. Each of the people risked their health to help the sick. And we wanted to thank them in such a simple way for their help and commitment.

A mosaic was created out of all the portraits and hung as a billboard in the center of Warsaw.

More info: nangapictures.com | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wiktoria - Nurse

Wiktoria - Nurse

Report

26points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
Kona Pake
Kona Pake
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Give the money to the health care workers instead.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#2

Tomasz - Paramedic

Tomasz - Paramedic

Report

24points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
dia patil
dia patil
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and people still don't wear masks...

2
2points
reply
#3

Zofia - Nurse

Zofia - Nurse

Report

22points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
Eve Roling
Eve Roling
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dziękuję, danke, thank you! 💝

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#4

Ewa - Electroradiologist

Ewa - Electroradiologist

Report

22points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
#5

Andrzej - Physiotherapist

Andrzej - Physiotherapist

Report

20points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
#6

Ewa - Medical Guardian

Ewa - Medical Guardian

Report

20points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
dia patil
dia patil
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is insane y'all. COVID IS REAL!!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#7

Joanna - Nurse

Joanna - Nurse

Report

20points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
#8

Jolanta - Cleaner

Jolanta - Cleaner

Report

20points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
Pym Cat
Pym Cat
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

thank you for your hard work

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

Joanna - Psychiatric Nurse

Joanna - Psychiatric Nurse

Report

20points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
dia patil
dia patil
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

imagine the stress she's under. (no pun intended)

2
2points
reply
#10

Mykhailo - Paramedic

Mykhailo - Paramedic

Report

20points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
#11

Arkadiusz - Covid-19 Coordinator

Arkadiusz - Covid-19 Coordinator

Report

18points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
#12

Izabela - Nurse Swab Collection Point

Izabela - Nurse Swab Collection Point

Report

17points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
#13

Fr. Arkadiusz - Hospital Chaplain

Fr. Arkadiusz - Hospital Chaplain

Report

17points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
Eve Roling
Eve Roling
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dziękuję Fr. Arkadiusz 💝 Thank you!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

Maciej - Paramedic

Maciej - Paramedic

Report

17points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
#15

Jolanta - Cleaner

Jolanta - Cleaner

Report

17points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
Eve Roling
Eve Roling
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dziękuję Jolanta, thank you! 💝

4
4points
reply
#16

Małgorzata - Nurse

Małgorzata - Nurse

Report

17points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
#17

Oksana - Cleaner

Oksana - Cleaner

Report

17points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
#18

Anna - Nurse

Anna - Nurse

Report

16points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
#19

Bożena - Radiologist Technician

Bożena - Radiologist Technician

Report

16points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
#20

Kamila - Doctor

Kamila - Doctor

Report

16points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Marek - Rehabilitator

Marek - Rehabilitator

Report

16points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
#22

Patrycja - Cleaner

Patrycja - Cleaner

Report

16points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
Gunner_535
Gunner_535
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you for the amazing work your doing at a amazing risk!

1
1point
reply
#23

Arkadiusz - Hospital Transport

Arkadiusz - Hospital Transport

Report

14points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
#24

Elżbieta - Nurse

Elżbieta - Nurse

Report

14points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
#25

Iryna - Cleaner

Iryna - Cleaner

Report

14points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
Eve Roling
Eve Roling
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dziękuję Iryna, danke, thank you! 💝

2
2points
reply
#26

Zygmunt - Service of Medical Gases and Technical Devices

Zygmunt - Service of Medical Gases and Technical Devices

Report

14points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
#27

Jolanta - Medical Guardian

Jolanta - Medical Guardian

Report

14points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
#28

Monika - Medical Secretary

Monika - Medical Secretary

Report

14points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
#29

Bernadette - Maintenance Worker

Bernadette - Maintenance Worker

Report

13points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
#30

Ewa - Nurse

Ewa - Nurse

Report

13points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Jolanta - Medical Guardian

Jolanta - Medical Guardian

Report

13points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
#32

Jacek - Soldier, Volunteer Smear Collection Point

Jacek - Soldier, Volunteer Smear Collection Point

Report

13points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
View more comments
#33

Liudmyla - Doctor

Liudmyla - Doctor

Report

13points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
#34

Piotr - Conservator, Department of Medical Equipment

Piotr - Conservator, Department of Medical Equipment

Report

13points
Aleksander Majdański
POST
#35

Monika - Maintenance Worker

Monika - Maintenance Worker

Report

12points
Aleksander Majdański
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!