Adorable Friendship Between A Capybara And This Animal-Loving Brazilian

Capybaras are famous for being the friendliest animal in the world. From turtles to dogs, and even crocodiles, no one can resist the capybaras. This trait extends to their relationship with humans as well. Agenor Tupinambá, a Brazilian agronomy student, has a pet capybara named Filó and their adorable friendship is captivating the internet.

With over 94,000 followers on Instagram and over 640,000 followers on TikTok, Agenor’s latest video featuring his daily life with Filó has received nearly 30 million views. This immense success started as a simple effort in 2019 when Tupinambá decided to share videos of his routine in Autazes, Brazil, and quickly took over social media.

Meet internet stars Agenor and Filó from Brazil, who share the most beautiful friendship

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Agenor, an avid lover of nature and animals, is studying agronomy in the city

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Agenor is a very gentle soul, which is why he gets along so well with animals. Here is what he wrote about himself. “I’m from Autazes, and I’m 23 years old. I’m very adventurous, a free spirit. I love nature, and I’m gay.

Getting here wasn’t easy. I thought about giving up several times. I already suffered from anxiety and depression, and to all of this, I found the cure in animals and nature.

In addition to working with animals, I also have other hobbies. I like to cook, draw, and paint. I like the simple things in life. I am passionate about cultures; in fact, I show that we can be happy with the little that we have.”

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

However, during the weekends, he dedicates all his time to the farm and its animals

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Besides living with animals and his other interests, Agenor shared what he is up to. “I’ve always lived in the countryside, and I only go to the city to study. At the moment, I’m on vacation, but in general, during the week, I study agronomy, and on weekends, I come back to the farm. I really enjoy being in the woods.”

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

He shared: “Animals are amazing beings that can awaken love in anyone, I believe it is the duty and obligation of people to love and care for them. Nature is so perfect.”

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

There is no doubt that this love goes both ways. Agenor shared how it feels to be loved by so many animals and what it requires for animals to love you back. “It is very satisfying to give love and be rewarded with love in return, first step trust, respect, then captivate them.”

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Filó, a 5-month-old capybara, is now living a joyous life, but the journey to this happiness was not an easy one

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

We were wondering more about Filó and how she came into his life. Agenor shared: “Filó is 5 months old. I always liked animals. I think it runs in the family. My father always taught me to love and respect animals.”

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Agenor’s cousin lived near an indigenous village where residents had caught a pregnant capybara, which turned out to be Filó’s mother

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

“When they cut into the belly, Filó was born and managed to survive, the Indians gave her to my cousin, and he gave her to me,” Agenor shared

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Agenor, with his passion for animals and nature, provided the perfect living conditions for the capybara to live freely in the wild

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

“I live on a farm in the interior of the Amazon, here Filó lives free in nature, in addition to eating her natural food, grass, and she drinks milk. I take care of ticks every day.”

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Agenor wrote: “It’s a farm in the interior of Autazes, located in Paraná, near the Acara-Miriam lake. I have always lived in the countryside, and this is my place of peace”

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

“I think that every place has its beauty, it has its simplicity, it’s up to people to observe it and know how to see it.”

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Agenor has been sharing the goings-on of his farm on the internet since 2019, and it quickly gained popularity as he started sharing his daily routine

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Agenor’s content took the internet by storm, and we were curious whether he had ever imagined such popularity. Agenor shared: “Wow, I started recording in 2019, I started posting about my day-to-day routine and culture, and I always posted the animals. I would never have imagined that I would get this far. I always had the support of my parents, and my brother, and I must owe all this to them.”

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Luckily, Filó is now a part of this beautiful family too

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba

Image credits: agenor.tupinamba