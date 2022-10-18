#1 What is the name of Ross and Monica's maternal grandmother?



Answer: Althea.

#2 What is the name of Phoebe's alter ego?



Answer: Regina Phalange.

#3 Who was Joey's imaginary childhood friend?



Answer: Maurice.

#4 What was the name of Ross' pet monkey?



Answer: Marcel.

#5 According to Monica, a woman has how many erogenous zones?



Answer: Seven.

#6 What is the name of Joey's stuffed penguin?



Answer: Hugsy.

#7 How many sisters does Joey have?



Answer: Seven.

#8 Who was (accidentally) Monica's first kiss?



Answer: Her brother Ross.

#9 Rachel goes on Ross' honeymoon by herself where?



Answer: Athens, Greece.

#10 What was the name of Ross and Monica's dog when they were kids?



Answer: Chi-Chi.

#11 Who is Santa's friend that Ross invents to teach Ben about Hanukkah?



Answer: The Holiday Armadillo.

#12 The Geller Cup was a trophy for which sport?



Answer: Touch football games.

#13 Chandler and Ross helped Joey practice for what game show audition?



Answer: Bamboozled.

#14 How old was Chandler when he first touched a girl's breast?



Answer: 19.

#15 How many total episodes does Gunther appear in?



Answer: 185.

#16 How many seasons of "Friends" are there?



Answer: Ten seasons.

#17 What are the names of Ross and Monica's parents?



Answer: Jack and Judy Geller.

#18 What was the profession of Joey's imaginary friend?



Answer: Space cowboy.

#19 Who mistakingly threw a woman's wooden leg into a fire?



Answer: Joey.

#20 What does Phoebe legally change her name to after her wedding?



Answer: Princess Consulea Banana Hammock.

#21 What form of self-defense does Ross try to teach Rachel and Phoebe?



Answer: Unagi.

#22 What song makes Ross and Rachel's daughter Emma laugh for the first time?



Answer: Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back."

#23 What is the name of Chandler's father's Las Vegas all-male burlesque?



Answer: Viva Las Gaygas.

#24 Phoebe attempts to teach Joey what language?



Answer: French.

#25 Which character famously said, "PIVOT?"



Answer: Ross.

#26 What holiday does Chandler hate?



Answer: Thanksgiving.

#27 How many roses did Ross send Emily?



Answer: 72.

#28 In an effort to get over Richard, Monica started making what?



Answer: Jam.

#29 What are the names of the triplets Phoebe gives birth to?



Answer: Frank Jr. Jr., Leslie and Chandler.

#30 What is the first wedding gift Monica opens?



Answer: A tiny salt shaker.

#31 Which Friend entered a Vanilla Ice lookalike contest and won?



Answer: Chandler.

#32 What is the name of Joey's barcalounger?



Answer: Rosita.

#33 Phoebe created a three-dimensional picture of a woman named?



Answer: Gladys.

#34 Who had a pony and a boat at age 15?



Answer: Rachel.

#35 Who is the youngest "Friend"?



Answer: Rachel.

#36 Phoebe's grandmother said she got her cookie recipe from her grandmother named?



Answer: Nestle Toulouse (AKA Nestlé Toll House).

#37 Who did Monica forget to invite to Rachel's baby shower?



Answer: Rachel's mother Sandra.

#38 Which of Monica's boyfriends wanted to become the Ultimate Fighting Champion?



Answer: Pete (Peter Becker).

#39 Monica and Chandler first got together where?



Answer: London.

#40 Who is older Ross or Monica?



Answer: Ross.

#41 Which Friend had a traumatic swing incident at age 4?



Answer: Rachel.

#42 What is Joey's favorite food?



Answer: Sandwiches.

#43 Which Friend had his/her identity stolen?



Answer: Monica.

#44 Who stole all the insoles out of Chandler's shoes?



Answer: Chandler's roomate Eddie.

#45 What year did the series finale of "Friends" air?



Answer: 2004.

#46 What is Joey's pin number?



Answer: 5639.

#47 What was the name of Chandler's roommate prior to Joey?



Answer: Kip.

#48 What kind of plastic surgery did Rachel have?



Answer: A nose job.

#49 Who was called Sir Limps-a-Lot after losing a toe?



Answer: Chandler.

#50 Who gave birth to Chandler and Monica's twins?



Answer: Erica.

#51 Chandler and Rachel ate cheesecake off the floor from what bakery?



Answer: Mama's Little Bakery.

#52 Who were on "a break"?



Answer: Rachel and Ross.

#53 What award did Bruce Willis earn for his appearance on "Friends" as Paul Stevens?



Answer: An Emmy Award.

#54 In which episode does Winona Ryder make an appearance?



Answer: "The One with Rachel's Big Kiss."

#55 Which actor plays Gunther?



Answer: James Michael Tyler.

#56 Joey played Dr. Drake Ramoray on which soap opera show?



Answer: "Days of Our Lives".

#57 Rachel got a job with which company in Paris?



Answer: "Louis Vuitton".

#58 What was the occupation of Rachel's fiancé Barry Farber?



Answer: Orthodontist.

#59 Who was the maid of honor at Monica's wedding?



Answer: Rachel.

#60 Which Sprouse brother played Ross' son Ben?



Answer: Cole.

#61 True or false, Rachel kissed all of her Friends (male and female) on the show?



Answer: True.

#62 What is Chandler Bing's middle name?



Answer: Muriel.

#63 Who pees on Monica after she is stung by a jellyfish?



Answer: Chandler.

#64 What is the name of Phoebe's twin sister?



Answer: Ursula.

#65 Ross says whose name at the altar in London?



Answer: Rachel.

#66 Which member of the British royal family appeared on "Friends"?



Answer: Sarah Ferguson/Duchess of York.

#67 Brad Pitt and David Schwimmer's characters cofounded what club in high school?



Answer: The "I Hate Rachel Green Club."

#68 What does Rachel guess Chandler's job is?



Answer: A transponster.

#69 Who is Joey's agent?



Answer: Estelle.

#70 What was the name of Chandler and Ross' college band?



Answer: "Way, No Way".

#71 Monica categorizes her towels into how many categories?



Answer: 11.

#72 Joey and Chandler's TV guide is addressed to who?



Answer: Miss Chanandler Bong.

#73 What caused the fire at Rachel and Phoebe's apartment?



Answer: Rachel's hair straightener.

#74 Joey doesn't share what?



Answer: Food.

#75 What do Monica and Chandler name their twins?



Answer: Erica and Jack.

#76 Ross' first wife Carol leaves him for who?



Answer: Susan Bunch.

#77 Chick Jr. and Duck Jr. got stuck in what?



Answer: A foosball table.

#78 Who was married to a supposedly gay Canadian ice dancer named Duncan?



Answer: Phoebe.

#79 What are the names of Rachel's sisters?



Answer: Jill and Amy Greene.

#80 Phoebe finds what in her soda can?



Answer: A human thumb.

#81 Who was Rachel's prom date?



Answer: Chip Matthews.

#82 How many pages was Rachel's letter to Ross?



Answer: Eighteen pages (front and back).

#83 What year did "Friends" first premiere?



Answer: 1994.

#84 What was the name of the game Chandler made up to give Joey money?



Answer: Cups.

#85 What fruit is Ross allergic to?



Answer: Kiwi.

#86 What was the name of Ross and Rachel's male nanny?



Answer: Sandy.

#87 Who came on to who in "The One With The Videotape"?



Answer: Rachel came on to Ross.

#88 What was Joey's nickname when he was working at Alessandro's?



Answer: Dragon.

#89 What was Rachel's bra size?



Answer: 32C.

#90 Ross worked as a professor at what school?



Answer: New York University.

#91 What word did Rachel misspell on her resume?



Answer: Computer.

#92 What ingredient did Rachel mistakingly put in her Thanksgiving trifle?



Answer: Beef.

#93 Who was the last Friend to find out about Monica and Chandler's relationship?



Answer: Ross.

#94 What did Monica want from Phoebe as an engagement present?



Answer: Her grandmother's cookie recipe.

#95 Phoebe said something was wrong with the right or the left phalange of Rachel's plane?



Answer: The left.

#96 Who introduced Phoebe and Mike?



Answer: Joey.

#97 Joey's stalker Erika Ford was played by which actress?



Answer: Brooke Shields.

#98 What was the name of the lipstick brand for men that Joey starred in a Japanese commercial for?



Answer: Ichiban.

#99 The handcuffs that were found in Rachel's former room belonged to who?



Answer: Monica and Ross' Nana (grandmother).

#100 What does Chandler call the Paris of Oklahoma?



Answer: Tulsa.

#101 What food caused Ross to get sick on Space Mountain?



Answer: Tacos.

#102 What is actually Rachel's favorite movie?



Answer: "Weekend at Bernie's".

#103 Which Friend didn't go to London for Ross' wedding?



Answer: Phoebe.

#104 What kind of bed did the Mattress King deliver to Monica?



Answer: A racecar bed.

#105 Ross created a comic book called what?



Answer: "Science Boy".

#106 What is Monica's biggest pet peeve?



Answer: Animals dressed as humans.

#107 Joey doesn't read which book without making sure there is plenty of room in the freezer?



Answer: "The Shining".

#108 Joey was cast as the butt double for which actor?



Answer: Al Pacino.

#109 What is the name of Rachel and Monica's building superintendent?



Answer: Mr. Treeger.

#110 What was the last state that Ross couldn't remember?



Answer: Delaware.

#111 Whose idea was it to get married in Vegas, Rachel or Ross'?



Answer: Rachel.

#112 What was the name of Monica's imaginary boyfriend?



Answer: Jared.

#113 What was the name of Rachel's hairless cat?



Answer: Mrs. Whiskerson.

#114 Which Friend once mugged Ross?



Answer: Phoebe.

#115 Monica, Ross and Rachel attended what high school?



Answer: Lincoln High School.

#116 What was the name of Monica's senior prom date?



Answer: Roy Gublik.

#117 Ross was jealous of who at Rachel's job?



Answer: Mark.

#118 What was the name of the hot girl from the Xerox place?



Answer: Chloe.

#119 What did Rachel get a tattoo of?



Answer: A heart.

#120 Who is the first "Friend" to speak on the show?



Answer: Monica.

#121 Who sings the "Friends" theme song "I'll Be There for You"?



Answer: The Rembrandts.

#122 Which celebrity appearances were cut from the special and instead used as bonus clips?



Answer: James Burrows and Bob Newhart.

#123 In 2002, what Emmy did the show win?



Answer: "Outstanding Comedy Series".

#124 How many Primetime Emmy Awards does the show have?



Answer: Six.

#125 On what network did "Friends" air?



Answer: NBC.

#126 What is the name of the character Aisha Tyler portrays on "Friends"?



Answer: Charlie Wheeler.

#127 Which actor plays the stripper who's hired for Pheobe's bachelorette party?



Answer: Danny DeVito.

#128 What is the name of the director Jeff Goldblum plays in Season 9?



Answer: Leonard Hayes.

#129 Which character does Helen Hunt play in the episode "Mad About You"?



Answer: Jamie Buchman.

#130 Which celebrity plays Parker, Phoebe's enthusiastic friend?



Answer: Alec Baldwin.

#131 Who does Gabrielle Union play on "Friends"?



Answer: Rachel Leigh.

#132 What character does Reese Witherspoon portray on "Friends"?



Answer: Jill Green, one of Rachel's sisters.

#133 Which character performs as a drag queen?



Answer: Helena Handbasket.

#134 Which character does Cole Sprouse play on "Friends"?



Answer: Ben Geller.

#135 In which season is it revealed that Gunther has a crush on Rachel?



Answer: Season 3.

#136 In which episode does Gunther first appear?



Answer: "The One with the Sonogram at the End."

#137 What is Gunther's job?



Answer: He is the manager of Central Perk.

#138 How many times did Ross get divorced?



Answer: Three.

#139 What store does Phoebe hate?



Answer: Pottery Barn.

#140 Phoebe's scientist boyfriend David worked in what city?



Answer: Minsk.

#141 Monica dated an ophthalmologist named?



Answer: Richard.

#142 Which of Joey's sisters did Chandler fool around with?



Answer: Mary Angela.

#143 What was Monica's nickname when she was a field hockey goalie?



Answer: Big Fat Goalie.

#144 What is Richard's daughter's name?



Answer: Michelle.

#145 Ross and Rachel's wedding dinner was held where in Vegas?



Answer: A Pizza Hut.

#146 Phoebe is a surrogate for who?



Answer: Her half-brother Frank Jr. and his wife Alice.

#147 What color is Monica's apartment?



Answer: Purple.

#148 Rachel was in which sorority?



Answer: Kappa Kappa Delta.

#149 What actor played Phoebe's husband Mike Hannigan?



Answer: Paul Rudd.

#150 Where did Ross and Rachel have their first date?



Answer: The planetarium.

#151 Joey's Cabbage Patch Kid is named what?



Answer: Alicia May Emory.

#152 What is Rachel's favorite flower?



Answer: Lillies.

#153 Monica worked as a waitress at what diner?



Answer: Moondance Diner.

#154 Who said, "See, he's her lobster!"



Answer: Phoebe.

#155 What city is "Friends" set in?



Answer: New York City.

#156 Rachel's sister Amy decides she wants to become what after babysitting Emma?



Answer: A baby stylist.

#157 Ross and Carol were busted having sex on which Disney ride?



Answer: It's a Small World.

#158 True or false, Monica ate macaroni off a jewelry box she made.



Answer: True.

#159 Phoebe thought "Kenny the Copy Guy" was who?



Answer: Ralph Lauren.

#160 Who dated a college student named Elizabeth Stevens?



Answer: Ross.

#161 Monica could not tell time until what age?



Answer: 13.

#162 Chandler and Joey both dated an actress named?



Answer: Kathy.

#163 Chandler told Janice he was moving where to avoid seeing her again?



Answer: Yemen.

#164 Ross, Susan and Phoebe got stuck where before Ben's birth?



Answer: A closet.

#165 Who gave Phoebe away at her wedding?



Answer: Chandler.

#166 Ross and Rachel's daughter Emma would have turned 18 what year?



Answer: 2020.

#167 Emma's first birthday cake was supposed to be shaped like what?



Answer: A bunny.

#168 What is Chandler's surname?



Answer: Bing.

#169 Who gave Rachel and Ross the name "Emma" for their daughter?



Answer: Monica.

#170 Which balloon got away during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Season 1?



Answer: Underdog.

#171 What "People's Choice Award" did "Friends: The Reunion" win?



Answer: "The Pop Special of 2021".

#172 What year did "Friends: The Reunion" come out?



Answer: 2021.

#173 Who hosted "Friends: The Reunion"?



Answer: James Corden.

#174 In what year did Friends earn the "People's Choice Award for Favorite New Television Comedy Series"?



Answer: 1995.

#175 In 2000, which actor won the "Funniest Supporting Female Performer in a Television Series"?



Answer: Lisa Kudrow.

#176 Who created the show "Friends"?



Answer: David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

#177 What episode does Julia Roberts make an appearance in?



Answer: "The One After the Superbowl: Part 2."

#178 What character did Adam Goldberg play in Season 2 of "Friends"?



Answer: Eddie Menuek.

#179 Helena Handbasket is the parent of which main character?



Answer: Chandler.