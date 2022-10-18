Answer These ‘Friends’ Trivia Questions And Claim Your Expert Status
What is the name of Ross and Monica's maternal grandmother?
Answer: Althea.
What is the name of Phoebe's alter ego?
Answer: Regina Phalange.
Who was Joey's imaginary childhood friend?
Answer: Maurice.
What was the name of Ross' pet monkey?
Answer: Marcel.
According to Monica, a woman has how many erogenous zones?
Answer: Seven.
What is the name of Joey's stuffed penguin?
Answer: Hugsy.
How many sisters does Joey have?
Answer: Seven.
Who was (accidentally) Monica's first kiss?
Answer: Her brother Ross.
Rachel goes on Ross' honeymoon by herself where?
Answer: Athens, Greece.
What was the name of Ross and Monica's dog when they were kids?
Answer: Chi-Chi.
Who is Santa's friend that Ross invents to teach Ben about Hanukkah?
Answer: The Holiday Armadillo.
The Geller Cup was a trophy for which sport?
Answer: Touch football games.
Chandler and Ross helped Joey practice for what game show audition?
Answer: Bamboozled.
How old was Chandler when he first touched a girl's breast?
Answer: 19.
How many total episodes does Gunther appear in?
Answer: 185.
How many seasons of "Friends" are there?
Answer: Ten seasons.
What are the names of Ross and Monica's parents?
Answer: Jack and Judy Geller.
What was the profession of Joey's imaginary friend?
Answer: Space cowboy.
Who mistakingly threw a woman's wooden leg into a fire?
Answer: Joey.
What does Phoebe legally change her name to after her wedding?
Answer: Princess Consulea Banana Hammock.
What form of self-defense does Ross try to teach Rachel and Phoebe?
Answer: Unagi.
What song makes Ross and Rachel's daughter Emma laugh for the first time?
Answer: Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back."
What is the name of Chandler's father's Las Vegas all-male burlesque?
Answer: Viva Las Gaygas.
Phoebe attempts to teach Joey what language?
Answer: French.
Which character famously said, "PIVOT?"
Answer: Ross.
What holiday does Chandler hate?
Answer: Thanksgiving.
How many roses did Ross send Emily?
Answer: 72.
In an effort to get over Richard, Monica started making what?
Answer: Jam.
What are the names of the triplets Phoebe gives birth to?
Answer: Frank Jr. Jr., Leslie and Chandler.
What is the first wedding gift Monica opens?
Answer: A tiny salt shaker.
Which Friend entered a Vanilla Ice lookalike contest and won?
Answer: Chandler.
What is the name of Joey's barcalounger?
Answer: Rosita.
Phoebe created a three-dimensional picture of a woman named?
Answer: Gladys.
Who had a pony and a boat at age 15?
Answer: Rachel.
Who is the youngest "Friend"?
Answer: Rachel.
Phoebe's grandmother said she got her cookie recipe from her grandmother named?
Answer: Nestle Toulouse (AKA Nestlé Toll House).
Who did Monica forget to invite to Rachel's baby shower?
Answer: Rachel's mother Sandra.
Which of Monica's boyfriends wanted to become the Ultimate Fighting Champion?
Answer: Pete (Peter Becker).
Monica and Chandler first got together where?
Answer: London.
Who is older Ross or Monica?
Answer: Ross.
Which Friend had a traumatic swing incident at age 4?
Answer: Rachel.
What is Joey's favorite food?
Answer: Sandwiches.
Which Friend had his/her identity stolen?
Answer: Monica.
Who stole all the insoles out of Chandler's shoes?
Answer: Chandler's roomate Eddie.
What year did the series finale of "Friends" air?
Answer: 2004.
What is Joey's pin number?
Answer: 5639.
What was the name of Chandler's roommate prior to Joey?
Answer: Kip.
What kind of plastic surgery did Rachel have?
Answer: A nose job.
Who was called Sir Limps-a-Lot after losing a toe?
Answer: Chandler.
Who gave birth to Chandler and Monica's twins?
Answer: Erica.
Chandler and Rachel ate cheesecake off the floor from what bakery?
Answer: Mama's Little Bakery.
Who were on "a break"?
Answer: Rachel and Ross.
What award did Bruce Willis earn for his appearance on "Friends" as Paul Stevens?
Answer: An Emmy Award.
In which episode does Winona Ryder make an appearance?
Answer: "The One with Rachel's Big Kiss."
Which actor plays Gunther?
Answer: James Michael Tyler.
Joey played Dr. Drake Ramoray on which soap opera show?
Answer: "Days of Our Lives".
Rachel got a job with which company in Paris?
Answer: "Louis Vuitton".
What was the occupation of Rachel's fiancé Barry Farber?
Answer: Orthodontist.
Who was the maid of honor at Monica's wedding?
Answer: Rachel.
Which Sprouse brother played Ross' son Ben?
Answer: Cole.
True or false, Rachel kissed all of her Friends (male and female) on the show?
Answer: True.
What is Chandler Bing's middle name?
Answer: Muriel.
Who pees on Monica after she is stung by a jellyfish?
Answer: Chandler.
What is the name of Phoebe's twin sister?
Answer: Ursula.
Ross says whose name at the altar in London?
Answer: Rachel.
Which member of the British royal family appeared on "Friends"?
Answer: Sarah Ferguson/Duchess of York.
Brad Pitt and David Schwimmer's characters cofounded what club in high school?
Answer: The "I Hate Rachel Green Club."
What does Rachel guess Chandler's job is?
Answer: A transponster.
Who is Joey's agent?
Answer: Estelle.
What was the name of Chandler and Ross' college band?
Answer: "Way, No Way".
Monica categorizes her towels into how many categories?
Answer: 11.
Joey and Chandler's TV guide is addressed to who?
Answer: Miss Chanandler Bong.
What caused the fire at Rachel and Phoebe's apartment?
Answer: Rachel's hair straightener.
Joey doesn't share what?
Answer: Food.
What do Monica and Chandler name their twins?
Answer: Erica and Jack.
Ross' first wife Carol leaves him for who?
Answer: Susan Bunch.
Chick Jr. and Duck Jr. got stuck in what?
Answer: A foosball table.
Who was married to a supposedly gay Canadian ice dancer named Duncan?
Answer: Phoebe.
What are the names of Rachel's sisters?
Answer: Jill and Amy Greene.
Phoebe finds what in her soda can?
Answer: A human thumb.
Who was Rachel's prom date?
Answer: Chip Matthews.
How many pages was Rachel's letter to Ross?
Answer: Eighteen pages (front and back).
What year did "Friends" first premiere?
Answer: 1994.
What was the name of the game Chandler made up to give Joey money?
Answer: Cups.
What fruit is Ross allergic to?
Answer: Kiwi.
What was the name of Ross and Rachel's male nanny?
Answer: Sandy.
Who came on to who in "The One With The Videotape"?
Answer: Rachel came on to Ross.
What was Joey's nickname when he was working at Alessandro's?
Answer: Dragon.
What was Rachel's bra size?
Answer: 32C.
Ross worked as a professor at what school?
Answer: New York University.
What word did Rachel misspell on her resume?
Answer: Computer.
What ingredient did Rachel mistakingly put in her Thanksgiving trifle?
Answer: Beef.
Who was the last Friend to find out about Monica and Chandler's relationship?
Answer: Ross.
What did Monica want from Phoebe as an engagement present?
Answer: Her grandmother's cookie recipe.
Phoebe said something was wrong with the right or the left phalange of Rachel's plane?
Answer: The left.
Who introduced Phoebe and Mike?
Answer: Joey.
Joey's stalker Erika Ford was played by which actress?
Answer: Brooke Shields.
What was the name of the lipstick brand for men that Joey starred in a Japanese commercial for?
Answer: Ichiban.
The handcuffs that were found in Rachel's former room belonged to who?
Answer: Monica and Ross' Nana (grandmother).
What does Chandler call the Paris of Oklahoma?
Answer: Tulsa.
What food caused Ross to get sick on Space Mountain?
Answer: Tacos.
What is actually Rachel's favorite movie?
Answer: "Weekend at Bernie's".
Which Friend didn't go to London for Ross' wedding?
Answer: Phoebe.
What kind of bed did the Mattress King deliver to Monica?
Answer: A racecar bed.
Ross created a comic book called what?
Answer: "Science Boy".
What is Monica's biggest pet peeve?
Answer: Animals dressed as humans.
Joey doesn't read which book without making sure there is plenty of room in the freezer?
Answer: "The Shining".
Joey was cast as the butt double for which actor?
Answer: Al Pacino.
What is the name of Rachel and Monica's building superintendent?
Answer: Mr. Treeger.
What was the last state that Ross couldn't remember?
Answer: Delaware.
Whose idea was it to get married in Vegas, Rachel or Ross'?
Answer: Rachel.
What was the name of Monica's imaginary boyfriend?
Answer: Jared.
What was the name of Rachel's hairless cat?
Answer: Mrs. Whiskerson.
Which Friend once mugged Ross?
Answer: Phoebe.
Monica, Ross and Rachel attended what high school?
Answer: Lincoln High School.
What was the name of Monica's senior prom date?
Answer: Roy Gublik.
Ross was jealous of who at Rachel's job?
Answer: Mark.
What was the name of the hot girl from the Xerox place?
Answer: Chloe.
What did Rachel get a tattoo of?
Answer: A heart.
Who is the first "Friend" to speak on the show?
Answer: Monica.
Who sings the "Friends" theme song "I'll Be There for You"?
Answer: The Rembrandts.
Which celebrity appearances were cut from the special and instead used as bonus clips?
Answer: James Burrows and Bob Newhart.
In 2002, what Emmy did the show win?
Answer: "Outstanding Comedy Series".
How many Primetime Emmy Awards does the show have?
Answer: Six.
On what network did "Friends" air?
Answer: NBC.
What is the name of the character Aisha Tyler portrays on "Friends"?
Answer: Charlie Wheeler.
Which actor plays the stripper who's hired for Pheobe's bachelorette party?
Answer: Danny DeVito.
What is the name of the director Jeff Goldblum plays in Season 9?
Answer: Leonard Hayes.
Which character does Helen Hunt play in the episode "Mad About You"?
Answer: Jamie Buchman.
Which celebrity plays Parker, Phoebe's enthusiastic friend?
Answer: Alec Baldwin.
Who does Gabrielle Union play on "Friends"?
Answer: Rachel Leigh.
What character does Reese Witherspoon portray on "Friends"?
Answer: Jill Green, one of Rachel's sisters.
Which character performs as a drag queen?
Answer: Helena Handbasket.
Which character does Cole Sprouse play on "Friends"?
Answer: Ben Geller.
In which season is it revealed that Gunther has a crush on Rachel?
Answer: Season 3.
In which episode does Gunther first appear?
Answer: "The One with the Sonogram at the End."
What is Gunther's job?
Answer: He is the manager of Central Perk.
How many times did Ross get divorced?
Answer: Three.
What store does Phoebe hate?
Answer: Pottery Barn.
Phoebe's scientist boyfriend David worked in what city?
Answer: Minsk.
Monica dated an ophthalmologist named?
Answer: Richard.
Which of Joey's sisters did Chandler fool around with?
Answer: Mary Angela.
What was Monica's nickname when she was a field hockey goalie?
Answer: Big Fat Goalie.
What is Richard's daughter's name?
Answer: Michelle.
Ross and Rachel's wedding dinner was held where in Vegas?
Answer: A Pizza Hut.
Phoebe is a surrogate for who?
Answer: Her half-brother Frank Jr. and his wife Alice.
What color is Monica's apartment?
Answer: Purple.
Rachel was in which sorority?
Answer: Kappa Kappa Delta.
What actor played Phoebe's husband Mike Hannigan?
Answer: Paul Rudd.
Where did Ross and Rachel have their first date?
Answer: The planetarium.
Joey's Cabbage Patch Kid is named what?
Answer: Alicia May Emory.
What is Rachel's favorite flower?
Answer: Lillies.
Monica worked as a waitress at what diner?
Answer: Moondance Diner.
Who said, "See, he's her lobster!"
Answer: Phoebe.
What city is "Friends" set in?
Answer: New York City.
Rachel's sister Amy decides she wants to become what after babysitting Emma?
Answer: A baby stylist.
Ross and Carol were busted having sex on which Disney ride?
Answer: It's a Small World.
True or false, Monica ate macaroni off a jewelry box she made.
Answer: True.
Phoebe thought "Kenny the Copy Guy" was who?
Answer: Ralph Lauren.
Who dated a college student named Elizabeth Stevens?
Answer: Ross.
Monica could not tell time until what age?
Answer: 13.
Chandler and Joey both dated an actress named?
Answer: Kathy.
Chandler told Janice he was moving where to avoid seeing her again?
Answer: Yemen.
Ross, Susan and Phoebe got stuck where before Ben's birth?
Answer: A closet.
Who gave Phoebe away at her wedding?
Answer: Chandler.
Ross and Rachel's daughter Emma would have turned 18 what year?
Answer: 2020.
Emma's first birthday cake was supposed to be shaped like what?
Answer: A bunny.
What is Chandler's surname?
Answer: Bing.
Who gave Rachel and Ross the name "Emma" for their daughter?
Answer: Monica.
Which balloon got away during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Season 1?
Answer: Underdog.
What "People's Choice Award" did "Friends: The Reunion" win?
Answer: "The Pop Special of 2021".
What year did "Friends: The Reunion" come out?
Answer: 2021.
Who hosted "Friends: The Reunion"?
Answer: James Corden.
In what year did Friends earn the "People's Choice Award for Favorite New Television Comedy Series"?
Answer: 1995.
In 2000, which actor won the "Funniest Supporting Female Performer in a Television Series"?
Answer: Lisa Kudrow.
Who created the show "Friends"?
Answer: David Crane and Marta Kauffman.
What episode does Julia Roberts make an appearance in?
Answer: "The One After the Superbowl: Part 2."
What character did Adam Goldberg play in Season 2 of "Friends"?
Answer: Eddie Menuek.
Helena Handbasket is the parent of which main character?
Answer: Chandler.
In the episode "The One Where Everybody Finds Out," whose apartment did Ross get?
Answer: The apartment belonging to the ugly naked guy.
