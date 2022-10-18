#1

What is the name of Ross and Monica's maternal grandmother?

Answer: Althea.

#2

What is the name of Phoebe's alter ego?

Answer: Regina Phalange.

#3

Who was Joey's imaginary childhood friend?

Answer: Maurice.

#4

What was the name of Ross' pet monkey?

Answer: Marcel.

#5

According to Monica, a woman has how many erogenous zones?

Answer: Seven.

#6

What is the name of Joey's stuffed penguin?

Answer: Hugsy.

#7

How many sisters does Joey have?

Answer: Seven.

#8

Who was (accidentally) Monica's first kiss?

Answer: Her brother Ross.

#9

Rachel goes on Ross' honeymoon by herself where?

Answer: Athens, Greece.

#10

What was the name of Ross and Monica's dog when they were kids?

Answer: Chi-Chi.

#11

Who is Santa's friend that Ross invents to teach Ben about Hanukkah?

Answer: The Holiday Armadillo.

#12

The Geller Cup was a trophy for which sport?

Answer: Touch football games.

#13

Chandler and Ross helped Joey practice for what game show audition?

Answer: Bamboozled.

#14

How old was Chandler when he first touched a girl's breast?

Answer: 19.

#15

How many total episodes does Gunther appear in?

Answer: 185.

#16

How many seasons of "Friends" are there?

Answer: Ten seasons.

#17

What are the names of Ross and Monica's parents?

Answer: Jack and Judy Geller.

#18

What was the profession of Joey's imaginary friend?

Answer: Space cowboy.

#19

Who mistakingly threw a woman's wooden leg into a fire?

Answer: Joey.

#20

What does Phoebe legally change her name to after her wedding?

Answer: Princess Consulea Banana Hammock.

#21

What form of self-defense does Ross try to teach Rachel and Phoebe?

Answer: Unagi.

#22

What song makes Ross and Rachel's daughter Emma laugh for the first time?

Answer: Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back."

#23

What is the name of Chandler's father's Las Vegas all-male burlesque?

Answer: Viva Las Gaygas.

#24

Phoebe attempts to teach Joey what language?

Answer: French.

#25

Which character famously said, "PIVOT?"

Answer: Ross.

#26

What holiday does Chandler hate?

Answer: Thanksgiving.

#27

How many roses did Ross send Emily?

Answer: 72.

#28

In an effort to get over Richard, Monica started making what?

Answer: Jam.

#29

What are the names of the triplets Phoebe gives birth to?

Answer: Frank Jr. Jr., Leslie and Chandler.

#30

What is the first wedding gift Monica opens?

Answer: A tiny salt shaker.

#31

Which Friend entered a Vanilla Ice lookalike contest and won?

Answer: Chandler.

#32

What is the name of Joey's barcalounger?

Answer: Rosita.

#33

Phoebe created a three-dimensional picture of a woman named?

Answer: Gladys.

#34

Who had a pony and a boat at age 15?

Answer: Rachel.

#35

Who is the youngest "Friend"?

Answer: Rachel.

#36

Phoebe's grandmother said she got her cookie recipe from her grandmother named?

Answer: Nestle Toulouse (AKA Nestlé Toll House).

#37

Who did Monica forget to invite to Rachel's baby shower?

Answer: Rachel's mother Sandra.

#38

Which of Monica's boyfriends wanted to become the Ultimate Fighting Champion?

Answer: Pete (Peter Becker).

#39

Monica and Chandler first got together where?

Answer: London.

#40

Who is older Ross or Monica?

Answer: Ross.

#41

Which Friend had a traumatic swing incident at age 4?

Answer: Rachel.

#42

What is Joey's favorite food?

Answer: Sandwiches.

#43

Which Friend had his/her identity stolen?

Answer: Monica.

#44

Who stole all the insoles out of Chandler's shoes?

Answer: Chandler's roomate Eddie.

#45

What year did the series finale of "Friends" air?

Answer: 2004.

#46

What is Joey's pin number?

Answer: 5639.

#47

What was the name of Chandler's roommate prior to Joey?

Answer: Kip.

#48

What kind of plastic surgery did Rachel have?

Answer: A nose job.

#49

Who was called Sir Limps-a-Lot after losing a toe?

Answer: Chandler.

#50

Who gave birth to Chandler and Monica's twins?

Answer: Erica.

#51

Chandler and Rachel ate cheesecake off the floor from what bakery?

Answer: Mama's Little Bakery.

#52

Who were on "a break"?

Answer: Rachel and Ross.

#53

What award did Bruce Willis earn for his appearance on "Friends" as Paul Stevens?

Answer: An Emmy Award.

#54

In which episode does Winona Ryder make an appearance?

Answer: "The One with Rachel's Big Kiss."

#55

Which actor plays Gunther?

Answer: James Michael Tyler.

#56

Joey played Dr. Drake Ramoray on which soap opera show?

Answer: "Days of Our Lives".

#57

Rachel got a job with which company in Paris?

Answer: "Louis Vuitton".

#58

What was the occupation of Rachel's fiancé Barry Farber?

Answer: Orthodontist.

#59

Who was the maid of honor at Monica's wedding?

Answer: Rachel.

#60

Which Sprouse brother played Ross' son Ben?

Answer: Cole.

#61

True or false, Rachel kissed all of her Friends (male and female) on the show?

Answer: True.

#62

What is Chandler Bing's middle name?

Answer: Muriel.

#63

Who pees on Monica after she is stung by a jellyfish?

Answer: Chandler.

#64

What is the name of Phoebe's twin sister?

Answer: Ursula.

#65

Ross says whose name at the altar in London?

Answer: Rachel.

#66

Which member of the British royal family appeared on "Friends"?

Answer: Sarah Ferguson/Duchess of York.

#67

Brad Pitt and David Schwimmer's characters cofounded what club in high school?

Answer: The "I Hate Rachel Green Club."

#68

What does Rachel guess Chandler's job is?

Answer: A transponster.

#69

Who is Joey's agent?

Answer: Estelle.

#70

What was the name of Chandler and Ross' college band?

Answer: "Way, No Way".

#71

Monica categorizes her towels into how many categories?

Answer: 11.

#72

Joey and Chandler's TV guide is addressed to who?

Answer: Miss Chanandler Bong.

#73

What caused the fire at Rachel and Phoebe's apartment?

Answer: Rachel's hair straightener.

#74

Joey doesn't share what?

Answer: Food.

#75

What do Monica and Chandler name their twins?

Answer: Erica and Jack.

#76

Ross' first wife Carol leaves him for who?

Answer: Susan Bunch.

#77

Chick Jr. and Duck Jr. got stuck in what?

Answer: A foosball table.

#78

Who was married to a supposedly gay Canadian ice dancer named Duncan?

Answer: Phoebe.

#79

What are the names of Rachel's sisters?

Answer: Jill and Amy Greene.

#80

Phoebe finds what in her soda can?

Answer: A human thumb.

#81

Who was Rachel's prom date?

Answer: Chip Matthews.

#82

How many pages was Rachel's letter to Ross?

Answer: Eighteen pages (front and back).

#83

What year did "Friends" first premiere?

Answer: 1994.

#84

What was the name of the game Chandler made up to give Joey money?

Answer: Cups.

#85

What fruit is Ross allergic to?

Answer: Kiwi.

#86

What was the name of Ross and Rachel's male nanny?

Answer: Sandy.

#87

Who came on to who in "The One With The Videotape"?

Answer: Rachel came on to Ross.

#88

What was Joey's nickname when he was working at Alessandro's?

Answer: Dragon.

#89

What was Rachel's bra size?

Answer: 32C.

#90

Ross worked as a professor at what school?

Answer: New York University.

#91

What word did Rachel misspell on her resume?

Answer: Computer.

#92

What ingredient did Rachel mistakingly put in her Thanksgiving trifle?

Answer: Beef.

#93

Who was the last Friend to find out about Monica and Chandler's relationship?

Answer: Ross.

#94

What did Monica want from Phoebe as an engagement present?

Answer: Her grandmother's cookie recipe.

#95

Phoebe said something was wrong with the right or the left phalange of Rachel's plane?

Answer: The left.

#96

Who introduced Phoebe and Mike?

Answer: Joey.

#97

Joey's stalker Erika Ford was played by which actress?

Answer: Brooke Shields.

#98

What was the name of the lipstick brand for men that Joey starred in a Japanese commercial for?

Answer: Ichiban.

#99

The handcuffs that were found in Rachel's former room belonged to who?

Answer: Monica and Ross' Nana (grandmother).

#100

What does Chandler call the Paris of Oklahoma?

Answer: Tulsa.

#101

What food caused Ross to get sick on Space Mountain?

Answer: Tacos.

#102

What is actually Rachel's favorite movie?

Answer: "Weekend at Bernie's".

#103

Which Friend didn't go to London for Ross' wedding?

Answer: Phoebe.

#104

What kind of bed did the Mattress King deliver to Monica?

Answer: A racecar bed.

#105

Ross created a comic book called what?

Answer: "Science Boy".

#106

What is Monica's biggest pet peeve?

Answer: Animals dressed as humans.

#107

Joey doesn't read which book without making sure there is plenty of room in the freezer?

Answer: "The Shining".

#108

Joey was cast as the butt double for which actor?

Answer: Al Pacino.

#109

What is the name of Rachel and Monica's building superintendent?

Answer: Mr. Treeger.

#110

What was the last state that Ross couldn't remember?

Answer: Delaware.

#111

Whose idea was it to get married in Vegas, Rachel or Ross'?

Answer: Rachel.

#112

What was the name of Monica's imaginary boyfriend?

Answer: Jared.

#113

What was the name of Rachel's hairless cat?

Answer: Mrs. Whiskerson.

#114

Which Friend once mugged Ross?

Answer: Phoebe.

#115

Monica, Ross and Rachel attended what high school?

Answer: Lincoln High School.

#116

What was the name of Monica's senior prom date?

Answer: Roy Gublik.

#117

Ross was jealous of who at Rachel's job?

Answer: Mark.

#118

What was the name of the hot girl from the Xerox place?

Answer: Chloe.

#119

What did Rachel get a tattoo of?

Answer: A heart.

#120

Who is the first "Friend" to speak on the show?

Answer: Monica.

#121

Who sings the "Friends" theme song "I'll Be There for You"?

Answer: The Rembrandts.

#122

Which celebrity appearances were cut from the special and instead used as bonus clips?

Answer: James Burrows and Bob Newhart.

#123

In 2002, what Emmy did the show win?

Answer: "Outstanding Comedy Series".

#124

How many Primetime Emmy Awards does the show have?

Answer: Six.

#125

On what network did "Friends" air?

Answer: NBC.

#126

What is the name of the character Aisha Tyler portrays on "Friends"?

Answer: Charlie Wheeler.

#127

Which actor plays the stripper who's hired for Pheobe's bachelorette party?

Answer: Danny DeVito.

#128

What is the name of the director Jeff Goldblum plays in Season 9?

Answer: Leonard Hayes.

#129

Which character does Helen Hunt play in the episode "Mad About You"?

Answer: Jamie Buchman.

#130

Which celebrity plays Parker, Phoebe's enthusiastic friend?

Answer: Alec Baldwin.

#131

Who does Gabrielle Union play on "Friends"?

Answer: Rachel Leigh.

#132

What character does Reese Witherspoon portray on "Friends"?

Answer: Jill Green, one of Rachel's sisters.

#133

Which character performs as a drag queen?

Answer: Helena Handbasket.

#134

Which character does Cole Sprouse play on "Friends"?

Answer: Ben Geller.

#135

In which season is it revealed that Gunther has a crush on Rachel?

Answer: Season 3.

#136

In which episode does Gunther first appear?

Answer: "The One with the Sonogram at the End."

#137

What is Gunther's job?

Answer: He is the manager of Central Perk.

#138

How many times did Ross get divorced?

Answer: Three.

#139

What store does Phoebe hate?

Answer: Pottery Barn.

#140

Phoebe's scientist boyfriend David worked in what city?

Answer: Minsk.

#141

Monica dated an ophthalmologist named?

Answer: Richard.

#142

Which of Joey's sisters did Chandler fool around with?

Answer: Mary Angela.

#143

What was Monica's nickname when she was a field hockey goalie?

Answer: Big Fat Goalie.

#144

What is Richard's daughter's name?

Answer: Michelle.

#145

Ross and Rachel's wedding dinner was held where in Vegas?

Answer: A Pizza Hut.

#146

Phoebe is a surrogate for who?

Answer: Her half-brother Frank Jr. and his wife Alice.

#147

What color is Monica's apartment?

Answer: Purple.

#148

Rachel was in which sorority?

Answer: Kappa Kappa Delta.

#149

What actor played Phoebe's husband Mike Hannigan?

Answer: Paul Rudd.

#150

Where did Ross and Rachel have their first date?

Answer: The planetarium.

#151

Joey's Cabbage Patch Kid is named what?

Answer: Alicia May Emory.

#152

What is Rachel's favorite flower?

Answer: Lillies.

#153

Monica worked as a waitress at what diner?

Answer: Moondance Diner.

#154

Who said, "See, he's her lobster!"

Answer: Phoebe.

#155

What city is "Friends" set in?

Answer: New York City.

#156

Rachel's sister Amy decides she wants to become what after babysitting Emma?

Answer: A baby stylist.

#157

Ross and Carol were busted having sex on which Disney ride?

Answer: It's a Small World.

#158

True or false, Monica ate macaroni off a jewelry box she made.

Answer: True.

#159

Phoebe thought "Kenny the Copy Guy" was who?

Answer: Ralph Lauren.

#160

Who dated a college student named Elizabeth Stevens?

Answer: Ross.

#161

Monica could not tell time until what age?

Answer: 13.

#162

Chandler and Joey both dated an actress named?

Answer: Kathy.

#163

Chandler told Janice he was moving where to avoid seeing her again?

Answer: Yemen.

#164

Ross, Susan and Phoebe got stuck where before Ben's birth?

Answer: A closet.

#165

Who gave Phoebe away at her wedding?

Answer: Chandler.

#166

Ross and Rachel's daughter Emma would have turned 18 what year?

Answer: 2020.

#167

Emma's first birthday cake was supposed to be shaped like what?

Answer: A bunny.

#168

What is Chandler's surname?

Answer: Bing.

#169

Who gave Rachel and Ross the name "Emma" for their daughter?

Answer: Monica.

#170

Which balloon got away during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Season 1?

Answer: Underdog.

#171

What "People's Choice Award" did "Friends: The Reunion" win?

Answer: "The Pop Special of 2021".

#172

What year did "Friends: The Reunion" come out?

Answer: 2021.

#173

Who hosted "Friends: The Reunion"?

Answer: James Corden.

#174

In what year did Friends earn the "People's Choice Award for Favorite New Television Comedy Series"?

Answer: 1995.

#175

In 2000, which actor won the "Funniest Supporting Female Performer in a Television Series"?

Answer: Lisa Kudrow.

#176

Who created the show "Friends"?

Answer: David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

#177

What episode does Julia Roberts make an appearance in?

Answer: "The One After the Superbowl: Part 2."

#178

What character did Adam Goldberg play in Season 2 of "Friends"?

Answer: Eddie Menuek.

#179

Helena Handbasket is the parent of which main character?

Answer: Chandler.

#180

In the episode "The One Where Everybody Finds Out," whose apartment did Ross get?

Answer: The apartment belonging to the ugly naked guy.

