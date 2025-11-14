Friend Doesn’t Understand Why She Can’t Bring Her Clingy Children On Vacation: “I Don’t Care For Kids”

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a girl gang is the best: they’re your cheerleaders, your partners in crime, and the ones who lift you up when life gets messy. They help you survive heartbreaks and make even boring days feel special. So, naturally, a girls’ trip sounds like a perfect plan…until kids crash the party.

One woman shared how what was supposed to be a relaxing getaway turned into drama and guilt trips when her friend refused to leave her kids behind. Keep reading to see the full story!

RELATED:

Having a close gang of friends to share secrets and vent your frustrations with can make life way more fun and manageable

Woman sitting on couch looking stressed and contemplative, reflecting on clingy children and vacation struggles.

Share icon

Image credits: innalunavlasova/Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman shared how her plan for a carefree, drink-filled girls’ night went sideways when a friend insisted on bringing her child along

Text excerpt about a friend’s clingy children with anxiety issues affecting vacation plans and travel decisions.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post describing a frustrating vacation experience with clingy children and feeling mentally drained.

Text describing a friend not understanding why clingy children cannot be brought on vacation due to not caring for kids.

Smiling woman and her daughter sitting closely together, illustrating clingy children and family vacation challenges.

Share icon

Image credits: vladimirpolikarpov/Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a friend complaining about her kids and husband during quarantine, highlighting clingy children.

Text excerpt about a friend not understanding why she can't bring her clingy children on vacation, mentioning life choices and kids.

Text excerpt discussing choice of not having kids and advice to start making new choices if unhappy in a conversation about clingy children on vacation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a friend’s reasoning involving money and children, reflecting on clingy children and vacation issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing vacation condos with private beach and fire pit, relating to clingy children on vacation.

Text message discussing a vacation plan and a friend who doesn’t care for kids and dislikes clingy children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a friend unable to bring clingy children on vacation due to lack of childcare and COVID-19 concerns.

Share icon

Text excerpt discussing a friend’s refusal to watch clingy children during vacation and family dynamics.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Man with beard and cap sitting on a couch looking away thoughtfully, representing a friend who doesn’t understand clingy children.

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message conversation about friend not allowing clingy children on vacation and deciding to text another friend.

Text message about a condo getaway plans interrupted because the friend couldn’t bring clingy children on vacation.

Text excerpt highlighting a friend frustrated about not being able to bring her clingy children on vacation.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a friend upset about not bringing clingy children on vacation, highlighting tension over kids.

Share icon

Text on screen describing ignoring a clingy friend to enjoy a solo moment on the back deck, reflecting on friendship challenges.

Share icon

The author later shared an update about her friend’s husband’s ridiculous “babysitting” offer

Text message discussing a friend arranging childcare to avoid bringing clingy children on vacation.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post about a friend not understanding why she can’t bring her clingy children on vacation, sharing a coffee moment.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

White mug with a cartoon cat and text on a patio table, reflecting a friend who doesn't understand clingy children on vacation.

Share icon

Image credits: millineumf**kn

She also answered a few questions from readers who were curious about how the situation unfolded

Screenshot of an online discussion about a friend not understanding why she can’t bring her clingy children on vacation.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit post describing a friend who is clingy with her children and causes social tension.

Share icon

Screenshot of a social media post discussing a friend who doesn't understand why she can't bring her clingy children on vacation.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Online discussion about a friend who doesn’t understand why she can’t bring her clingy children on vacation.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user discusses ending friendship with clingy children friend who doesn’t understand vacation boundaries.

Share icon

Screenshot of an online discussion about a friend not understanding why clingy children are not allowed on a vacation trip.

Share icon

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a friend who doesn’t care for kids and clingy children on vacation.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation about a friend not understanding why she can't bring clingy children on vacation who doesn't care for kids.

Share icon

Screenshot of an online discussion about a friend not understanding why she can't bring her clingy children on vacation.

Share icon

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about friendship and misunderstandings involving clingy children on vacation.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum discussion about parenting challenges and attitudes towards clingy children on vacation.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online forum discussion about a friend who doesn’t understand why she can’t bring her clingy children on vacation.

Share icon

Screenshot of an online discussion about a friend not understanding why she can’t bring her clingy children on vacation.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Setting a budget for any trip is crucial, no one wants awkward money squabbles ruining the vibe

Suitcase packed with clothes and sunglasses for vacation, illustrating a friend who doesn’t understand clingy children.

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

Traveling with friends is always a mix of excitement, chaos, and unforgettable memories. Especially on a girls’ trip! You’ll laugh, bond, and probably argue a little but that’s all part of the fun. Whether it’s a weekend getaway or a week-long vacation, friends make the experience unforgettable. Just remember: expectations set the tone. Communicate and plan together so everyone has a blast!

ADVERTISEMENT

Money talk isn’t glamorous, but it’s crucial. Everyone should agree on a budget before booking hotels, activities, or meals. Nothing kills the vibe faster than someone feeling stressed over overspending. If one friend ends up paying more than others, resentment can sneak in. So split costs evenly or assign responsibilities: maybe one handles meals, another transport. After all, vacations are for fun, not financial drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone wants the same thing on vacation, and that’s okay! Maybe one friend dreams of a spa day while another craves hiking or surfing. Planning a mix of activities ensures everyone gets what they want. Rotate priorities, compromise when needed, and schedule a balance of chill and adventure. This keeps the trip exciting and avoids anyone feeling left out.

It’s easy to assume a vacation means sticking together 24/7 but you don’t have to. Solo moments are healthy and fun. Some may want to nap on the beach, others may explore the town alone. Respecting this freedom reduces stress and lets everyone recharge. You’ll come back to the group energized and ready to make more memories. A few hours apart won’t ruin the trip, it can actually enhance it.

Vacations are not just about sightseeing, they’re about enjoying local food and happiness! Plan meals, snacks, and rest breaks. Ensure everyone gets enough sleep, especially after long days of exploration or nightlife. Even small adjustments like breakfast schedules or afternoon naps might make a huge difference. So, don’t let hangry moods ruin an amazing day. Take care of your basics so you can focus on creating memories instead of surviving exhaustion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Resolving conflicts quickly is key to keeping the trip fun and ensuring small disagreements don’t spoil the mood for everyone

Woman expressing frustration while talking to a man, illustrating a friend who doesn't understand clingy children on vacation.

Share icon

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Arguments are inevitable, especially on group trips. Maybe someone wants to sleep in while others want early sightseeing. These tiny conflicts can snowball if ignored. Address disagreements calmly and quickly, and compromise when possible. A simple conversation often fixes misunderstandings. Remember, the goal is fun, not winning arguments. Trust us, your friendships will survive the occasional drama.

Matching outfits, themed shirts, or coordinated colors might seem silly but they’re Instagram gold. Dressing up together creates memorable photos, boosts team spirit, and adds an extra layer of fun. Even small touches like matching accessories or color palettes count. You might even start a tradition for every girls’ trip. Fashion and friendship? Yes, please. Coordinate a little, laugh a lot, and snap those picture-perfect memories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t forget to research scenic spots, cute cafes, and hidden gems before you go. It avoids the stress of wandering aimlessly and ensures your photo ops are epic. Snap photos, capture candid moments, and plan a few surprises. Planning doesn’t mean over-scheduling, just a little prep ensures you get the best shots. Think of it as part of the adventure. Adventure and aesthetics can coexist beautifully.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fun doesn’t have to mean reckless. If you’re planning late-night drinks, adventurous activities, or long drives, make a safety plan. Know who’s designated as driver, keep emergency contacts handy, and check the area’s safety tips. Responsible fun keeps everyone happy and worry-free. Safety doesn’t kill the vibe, it makes the trip enjoyable for everyone. Enjoy boldly but wisely!

At the end of the day, vacations are about making memories. Laugh at mishaps, embrace surprises, and soak up every moment. In this story, the author went ahead with the trip, assuming her friend couldn’t make it since she had no one to look after her kids. But was that fair? Should she have adjusted the plan to include her friend or was she right to stick to the original idea?

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people agreed that the husband’s response was absurd, and many felt the friend herself wasn’t much better

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a toxic friend who doesn't understand boundaries with clingy children on vacation.

Comment discussing a friend not understanding why she can't bring clingy children on vacation and issues with parenting.

Comment on a vacation condo with a private beach area, expressing excitement despite a friend disliking clingy children.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion about a friend not understanding why clingy children aren’t welcome on vacation.

Screenshot of an online comment about annoying clingy kids and a parent figure ignoring them, discussing clingy children on vacation.

Comment discussing the outdated view of parenting as babysitting and emphasizing proper parenting of children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Online comment criticizing a friend who doesn't understand why clingy children aren't welcome on vacation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to block a clingy friend's number in a family vacation dispute.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a friend not understanding why she can't bring her clingy children on vacation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text discussing a friend not understanding why clingy children can't be brought on vacation, highlighting frustration.

Comment box on a social media post discussing a friend who doesn’t understand why she can’t bring her clingy children on vacation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post from a social media user sharing frustration about a clingy friend's focus on her children during outings.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a friend who doesn’t understand why she can’t bring her clingy children on vacation.

Share icon

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a Karen manifest related to a friend with clingy children on vacation.

Screenshot of online comment discussing a friend’s refusal to bring clingy children on vacation due to not liking kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from a discussion where a friend does not understand why clingy children are not allowed on vacation.

Screenshot of a social media comment about a friend not understanding why clingy children can’t come on vacation.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a friend who doesn’t understand why she can’t bring her clingy children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a friend who doesn't understand why she can't bring clingy children on vacation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a text comment about a friend not understanding why clingy children can’t be brought on vacation.

Comment discussing a friend not understanding why her clingy children are not welcome on vacation due to dislike for kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing refusal to watch clingy children and motivation to change in a vacation context.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a friend who doesn’t understand why she can’t bring her clingy children on vacation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing clingy children and a friend not understanding why they can't bring kids on vacation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A social media comment discussing a friend not understanding why clingy children aren’t welcome on vacation.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a friend who doesn't understand why she can't bring her clingy children on vacation.