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Woman Skips Best Friend’s Wedding, Says It’s Because She Wanted A Honeymoon, The Real Reason Is Much Worse
A woman in a wedding dress looks pensive on a beach, hinting at wedding day and honeymoon decisions.
Friends, Relationships

Woman Skips Best Friend’s Wedding, Says It’s Because She Wanted A Honeymoon, The Real Reason Is Much Worse

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Making sure wedding guests feel well taken care of is something that every bride and groom has to take into consideration. But there is even more pressure on couples who choose to have a destination wedding in another country.

So when one bride went out of her way to ensure that her friends’ flights and hotel rooms were covered, she was certain that they would do their part and attend the wedding. And when one friend didn’t, the bride decided that she was entitled to reimbursement. Below, you’ll find the full story that she detailed on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared. 

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    This bride was happy to pay for her friends’ flights and accommodation at her destination wedding

    Image credits: JuiceFlair / Envato (not the actual photo)

    But when one friend skipped the wedding, the bride decided that she should have to pay for her own vacation

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    Later, the bride provided more details about the situation

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    Readers were appalled by the friend’s behavior, and the majority took the bride’s side

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    Later, the bride shared an update on her situation

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    Then, the bride revealed how her former friend responded

    Image credits: dvatri / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Finally, the bride shared a juicy update on what her friend had been doing in Bali

    Image credits: nansanh / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: haveseen / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: sweetandsourcum

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    17% of all weddings around the world are destination weddings

    Many people dream of having a destination wedding. If the bride and groom live in a cold climate, they might fantasize about getting married on a warm, sunny beach. Or if they live in a bustling American city, they might opt for a quaint wedding in a small Italian town. 

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    Apparently, destination weddings make up 17% of all weddings globally, and there are dozens of reasons why couples might want to have their special day in an exotic location. But there are unique challenges that come along with planning one as well. 

    According to Polka Dot Weddings, getting married at a faraway location requires knowing how to get everyone there and back, finding the right vendors when you aren’t physically there, booking enough accommodation for everyone, and dealing with unpredictable weather.  

    The timeline of the wedding day might also need to be adjusted to account for the fact that the wedding is in a location that’s completely new to everyone. Guests should probably plan to arrive a couple of days before the ceremony, in case their flights get delayed or canceled. 

    Meanwhile, navigating the new location might take everyone a bit longer, so the wedding day itinerary shouldn’t be too tight. If you’re in another country, you might also have communication issues if everyone doesn’t have reliable cell service. So if plans change at all, it might take some time to ensure that everyone’s on the same page.

    It’s best to have a local on your team who knows the location and terrain well. Unfortunately, details about venues, roads, scenic locations, etc. aren’t always clearly written online. But if you’re working with someone who knows the ins and outs of your destination, everything should go as smoothly as possible.

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    Some friendships become unsalvageable following a betrayal

    However, the problem that this particular bride ran into comes down to her “friend” being selfish. Dealing with an unexpected betrayal like this from someone you considered a close friend can be extremely difficult to swallow. And it can be hard to decide whether or not the friendship is worth trying to continue.

    Verywell Mind notes that your friend might deserve a second chance if it was a one-time mistake or misunderstanding, if the mistake hasn’t caused irreparable harm, if the mistake didn’t put anyone in danger, if the friend sincerely apologizes and shows remorse, if the friend didn’t intend to hurt you, if the friend is committed to being better, and if you have a deep history with the friend where nothing like this had ever happened before.

    However, if it feels like the person doesn’t value your friendship at all, betrayals happen frequently, the friend shows no remorse, the friend makes no effort to mend the relationship, you’ve seen the friend treat others poorly too, or you’ve realized that your values no longer align, it might be time to simply walk away. 

    Doubling down and claiming that the friend who paid for your entire vacation actually owes you money probably isn’t the best way to repair a relationship. Because the woman in this story dug her heels in and refused to take accountability, she ended up not only having to pay for her trip but also blowing up her marriage.

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    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How do you think the bride handled everything? Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring similar friendship drama, look no further than right here

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    Readers were amused by the story and happy to hear that everyone got what they deserved

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    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

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    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    joannaxyz2024 avatar
    Glubby
    Glubby
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe I'm weird, but if the first thing that crosses your mind after your friend didn't show up is sueing them, then it's better for both of you to not be friends at all. Don't get me wrong, Gemma used her and got what she deserved. I don't feel sorry for her. But if I observed my own friend going above and beyond to trash other person over some money and s****y behaviour, I wouldn't like to be her friend either. This is just a nasty story about two very petty and vindictive friends. It's like a high school drama in an adult setting.

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    marystirling5950 avatar
    Boo
    Boo
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now that was entertaining!

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    User avatar
    POST
    joannaxyz2024 avatar
    Glubby
    Glubby
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe I'm weird, but if the first thing that crosses your mind after your friend didn't show up is sueing them, then it's better for both of you to not be friends at all. Don't get me wrong, Gemma used her and got what she deserved. I don't feel sorry for her. But if I observed my own friend going above and beyond to trash other person over some money and s****y behaviour, I wouldn't like to be her friend either. This is just a nasty story about two very petty and vindictive friends. It's like a high school drama in an adult setting.

    0
    0points
    reply
    marystirling5950 avatar
    Boo
    Boo
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now that was entertaining!

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    reply
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