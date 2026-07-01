Woman Skips Best Friend’s Wedding, Says It’s Because She Wanted A Honeymoon, The Real Reason Is Much Worse

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Making sure wedding guests feel well taken care of is something that every bride and groom has to take into consideration. But there is even more pressure on couples who choose to have a destination wedding in another country.

So when one bride went out of her way to ensure that her friends’ flights and hotel rooms were covered, she was certain that they would do their part and attend the wedding. And when one friend didn’t, the bride decided that she was entitled to reimbursement. Below, you’ll find the full story that she detailed on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

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This bride was happy to pay for her friends’ flights and accommodation at her destination wedding

Image credits: JuiceFlair / Envato (not the actual photo)

But when one friend skipped the wedding, the bride decided that she should have to pay for her own vacation

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Later, the bride provided more details about the situation

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Readers were appalled by the friend’s behavior, and the majority took the bride’s side

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Later, the bride shared an update on her situation

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Then, the bride revealed how her former friend responded

Image credits: dvatri / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Finally, the bride shared a juicy update on what her friend had been doing in Bali

Image credits: nansanh / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: haveseen / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: sweetandsourcum

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17% of all weddings around the world are destination weddings

Many people dream of having a destination wedding. If the bride and groom live in a cold climate, they might fantasize about getting married on a warm, sunny beach. Or if they live in a bustling American city, they might opt for a quaint wedding in a small Italian town.

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Apparently, destination weddings make up 17% of all weddings globally, and there are dozens of reasons why couples might want to have their special day in an exotic location. But there are unique challenges that come along with planning one as well.

According to Polka Dot Weddings, getting married at a faraway location requires knowing how to get everyone there and back, finding the right vendors when you aren’t physically there, booking enough accommodation for everyone, and dealing with unpredictable weather.

The timeline of the wedding day might also need to be adjusted to account for the fact that the wedding is in a location that’s completely new to everyone. Guests should probably plan to arrive a couple of days before the ceremony, in case their flights get delayed or canceled.

Meanwhile, navigating the new location might take everyone a bit longer, so the wedding day itinerary shouldn’t be too tight. If you’re in another country, you might also have communication issues if everyone doesn’t have reliable cell service. So if plans change at all, it might take some time to ensure that everyone’s on the same page.

It’s best to have a local on your team who knows the location and terrain well. Unfortunately, details about venues, roads, scenic locations, etc. aren’t always clearly written online. But if you’re working with someone who knows the ins and outs of your destination, everything should go as smoothly as possible.

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Some friendships become unsalvageable following a betrayal

However, the problem that this particular bride ran into comes down to her “friend” being selfish. Dealing with an unexpected betrayal like this from someone you considered a close friend can be extremely difficult to swallow. And it can be hard to decide whether or not the friendship is worth trying to continue.

Verywell Mind notes that your friend might deserve a second chance if it was a one-time mistake or misunderstanding, if the mistake hasn’t caused irreparable harm, if the mistake didn’t put anyone in danger, if the friend sincerely apologizes and shows remorse, if the friend didn’t intend to hurt you, if the friend is committed to being better, and if you have a deep history with the friend where nothing like this had ever happened before.

However, if it feels like the person doesn’t value your friendship at all, betrayals happen frequently, the friend shows no remorse, the friend makes no effort to mend the relationship, you’ve seen the friend treat others poorly too, or you’ve realized that your values no longer align, it might be time to simply walk away.

Doubling down and claiming that the friend who paid for your entire vacation actually owes you money probably isn’t the best way to repair a relationship. Because the woman in this story dug her heels in and refused to take accountability, she ended up not only having to pay for her trip but also blowing up her marriage.

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We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How do you think the bride handled everything? Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring similar friendship drama, look no further than right here.

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Readers were amused by the story and happy to hear that everyone got what they deserved

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