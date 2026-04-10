ADVERTISEMENT

You’re allowed to heal your inner child through some kind of personal regression therapy. Truly, being a little childish at times by reconnecting with your old hobbies and interests is perfectly fine. What isn’t fine is being downright juvenile when it comes to treating your friends with respect.

When you act as if you’re back in middle school, it’s bound to ring a few bells for those around you, and today’s story is a perfect example of that. Our narrator turned to the internet to seek advice about a friend who seemed to think it was normal and fair to constantly test her loyalty to their friendship, much like a 12-year-old would.

Read more: Reddit

RELATED:

We all do things that turn out to be a bit childish — we are humans after all — but it is up to us to admit our own faults

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This woman, however, has been doubling down on her habit of testing her friend to make sure she’s appreciated the way she wants to be

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

As they went out to dinner, this woman intentionally noticed her drink had been on her friend’s tab, and didn’t correct the waiter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the friend noticed, she asked to be paid back, and the entitled woman was taken back, expecting the friend to cover it

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: luis_molinero / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, the friend refused to pay, put her foot down, and left the restaurant, saying she was sick of the “tests”

Image credits: Naive_Preference593

As it happens with any friendship reaching its expiration date, the woman questioned whether she’d acted brashly

It isn’t easy to suddenly realize that a friendship has a toxic side, especially when it’s someone you’ve truly cherished. Sometimes, though, a reality check is necessary, and that’s exactly what our original poster (OP) had to face with a close friend she calls “Stella.” Over time, she realized that throughout their friendship, she had constantly been tested.

According to the post, Stella would often do things to see whether the OP would notice if she was upset, or if she’d stop what she was doing to help her. Despite the narrator recognizing this behavior and even saying that she disliked it, the friend never stopped. Eventually, everything came to a head when the OP had enough of the constant “tests.”

One night, the two friends, along with others, went out for dinner and agreed that each person would pay their own bill. However, one of Stella’s drinks ended up on the OP’s tab. She initially paid for it, but later told Stella she needed the money back. As it turned out, this was yet another “test” by Stella, who saw the moment as proof that the OP didn’t appreciate her enough.

As you can imagine, the narrator completely lost it. She began to feel that the friendship was transactional, and that Stella’s behavior was immature. Strangely enough, this sense of entitlement seemed to come from Stella not wanting to “remind” the OP to show appreciation. She expected constant praise for her existence.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The post, albeit with a small update, seems to point to the OP ending her friendship with Stella. and it’s hard to blame her. But the question remains: why would anyone go as far as to test their friendships? According to psychologists, it can come from a constant need for emotional validation, seeking reassurance through their relationships.

However, even if it comes from a place of insecurity, these kinds of “tests” are often just a hallmark of toxic friendships. Experts warn to look for several signs: if you feel drained after every interaction, find yourself walking on eggshells, or even feel anxious about how the other person might react, it may be time to reconsider the relationship.

In this case, the OP chose to speak to Stella directly and explain why the friendship could no longer continue. While an honest conversation can offer closure, pros also note that it’s not always the safest or easiest option. When someone doesn’t feel comfortable having that conversation, stepping back and setting firm boundaries can be a healthier way to move on.

Unsurprisingly, people online were firmly on the OP’s side. Many praised her for standing up for herself, pointing out that Stella’s behavior was immature. After all, adults don’t need to run social experiments on their friends to prove they care. So, what would you have done in this situation? Let us know below.

Netizens, however, completely took her side, accusing the entitled woman of not communicating like an adult