If you have any similar experiences, feel free to share them in the comments.

And as these people shared, it sometimes takes only one action for it all to come crashing down . They all had the courage to relive the painful moment, one that will likely stay with them for the rest of their lives.

We all intend for our friendships to last a lifetime. But of course, there are circumstances beyond our control that may cut these relationships short, much to our deep disappointment.

#1 My firstborn passed away and instead of coming to the funeral… she chose a concert. Let’s just say we never spoke again.

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#2 Didn’t come to my wedding because “That’s my baby’s bedtime”. I was MOH at her wedding 2 years prior.

#3 Let my dog outside while I was gone, said he bolted out the back door and then she decided to leave and go home to eat dinner and never search for him. Didn’t tell me until 2 hrs later and he was found [deceased] 5 days later.

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#4 My first beautiful daughter was stillborn then we had trouble getting pregnant, my best friend got pregnant accidentally and said to me “hurry up and have a baby.”

#5 Got angry at me for getting a hysterectomy because I didn’t take her advice and try Chinese herbal medicine instead.

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#6 Believed my ex husband instead of me when I accused him of domestic [attack]. (I had visible marks, a police report, and he threatened to unalive me).

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#7 I got cancer and it was “too much for her to support me.”

#8 She measured all of the girls waists in the friend group and kicked me out because I was “too fat.”

#9 Told her i was struggling with an eating disorder, she said “doesn't look like it.”

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#10 I came out as a lesbian at 51, 29 years of friendship gone, just like that.

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#11 She accidentally called me on her Apple Watch while telling one of her friends one of my biggest secrets and laughing about it.

#12 We grew up together, my dad considered her his second daughter. My dad passed away and she stopped talking to me with no explanation.

#13 My college best friend. I never texted her first to see what would happen she literally never talked to me ever again.

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#14 I was about to go into surgery, I was scared, and I was texting her trying to distract myself. And she hits me with “the world doesn’t stop just cause you're sick.”

#15 Mine complained to others that I was “selfish” for getting married before her. My mum [had] cancer and we didn’t know how long she had left and I wanted her at my special day.

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#16 After three years of IVF and surgeries for endometriosis, I finally got pregnant and she said she would “help me out by pushing me down the stairs”… y’all this was my BEST FRIEND OF 20 YEARS. Instantly cut off.

#17 “Consoled” me after an incredibly hard break up meanwhile was texting him on the side begging him to choose her.

#18 Said I was grieving too much, I lost both of my parents back to back? TO CANCER??!! Hello?????

#19 Told her I had a crush on a guy, she slept with him the next day, when I told her I was upset about, she threw a drink in my face and said I was a bad friend for not getting over it.

#20 The next day when me and my girl broke up, they went on a date and posted it on socials. He lived with me at the time.

#21 I got chin lipo. Right after she started to edit pictures of us making my chin bigger. I didn’t notice until she slipped up really bad and my teeth look distorted.

#22 I got diagnosed with lymphoma and she said I was “asking for attention.”

#23 Hid having a huge gay crush on me for years before telling me post wedding that she resents my husband and she’s mad at me for not choosing her.

#24 Told my husband she loved him and he should have married her instead. That when we divorce- call her. She was a bridesmaid in my wedding… only for him.

#25 Maybe this was too harsh… but we were on a night out and she clicked her fingers at the barman and I instantly knew I was never seeing her again.

#26 I almost [passed away] (got stabbed 30 times) and my best friend at the time worked with people that were friends or associates of the guy that did that to me and instead of being normal and just avoiding them she friended all of them and then invited them to our new apartment that was supposed to help keep me safer but just instead doxxed me to his entire friend group.

#27 She asked me to send her money for using her lip gloss once.

#28 Told everyone BUT me that there was an issue between us. Meanwhile I thought everything was fine.

#29 I found unflattering pictures of me in her phone and when I confronted her about them she said she was saving them as my “before” pics for when I lost weight.

#30 “Consoled” me 10 minutes after my father [passed away] by telling me that she got engaged an hour earlier. She was mad that I wasn’t as excited as I “should’ve” been. I “should’ve been honoured” because my dad reminded her boyfriend that life was short and that’s why he proposed in the first place.

#31 Started dating my immediate ex behind my back and then had kids with him.

#32 Texting me from an unknown number harassing me and then pretending to « help me figure out who it was »…. Like the mom in the Netflix doc « unknown number »

#33 I saw her genuinely gaslight her boyfriend and realized she’s been doing that to me for years.

#34 Purposely baked me cookies I was allergic to and lied about the ingredients.

#35 Expressing her bf breaking up with her was equivalent to my brother passing away.

#36 Left me in a city that I didn’t know all alone with her 10 month old. And she was unreachable for 4 hrs.

#37 Literally threw a Christmas party and didn’t invite me but invited my friend who she met twice… but asked me to dog sit her dog.

#38 She decided to sell Mary Kay makeup. To support her, I placed a large order. She never ordered the items and refused to give me a refund. When confronted, she said, “aww, you know I don’t have the money to refund you. You need to consider that money a gift to me!” When I then filed for a chargeback with my credit card company instead, she fought it by creating fraudulent documentation “proving” that she delivered the goods. It eventually came out that this “proof” involved her driving to my house when she knew I wasn’t home, taking a photo of an empty Mary Kay bag outside with my house number clearly visible, and then sneaking away before I came home.

#39 Sat me down and made a bullet point list of every reason she didn’t like me. One of the reasons was because I was in a picture I didn’t post.

#40 Had to get with literally every guy I ever had an interest in/dated.

#41 Left me at a bar blackout drunk when my wallet and phone both were stolen 15 minutes before this happened.

#42 I had a rough year at work.. Never asked how I was, never cared, nor asked any questions.. But always communicated with me to talk about her stuff. I always asked her how she was, how went things when some things happened in her life. I realized it was a one-way friendship pretty much… So I started to act the same: no more asking questions, no more replies… We don’t talk anymore. Lost nearly 5 yrs trying to be a good friend… and it never been reciprocated. So, I’m done being used.

#43 I got pregnant in college, she told me she thought I would be a bad mother, couldn’t raise a child, etc. etc. haven’t talked since. Anywaysss, my little girl made her dance team this year, and won back to back reading awards. Shes also an angel that spreads love wherever she goes. Glad the ball of negativity wasn’t around to tarnish my little love.

#44 When she told me her miscarriage was worse than me losing my 7 week old son because at least I got to meet him and be a parent.

#45 My husband and her were in a band together. We had kids. She didn’t like that it meant he had to be a father. She started demanding every sec of his time. Started making mandatory photo shoots and music video shoots on our special days (my 4 yr olds birthday, Mother’s Day, etc). Told me my job is to handle everything and let him live his dream and if it meant I don’t have a life then oh well. Ultimately made him choose between us or her. She legit thought he would choose her. When he didn’t, she slandered him all over FB and had threats sent to us. He’s now in his own band and happier than ever.

#46 I am now 31. We were friends since we were twelve. On random Saturday last year he messaged me confessing a crime (I won’t get into what here, but it is probably something like the worst thing you could think of). I reported him to the police. I’d say that was the most shocking thing. It completely re-traumatized me from things in my own life, and I have been trying to come out of shock ever since.

#47 She told my depression wasn’t real because her depression was real. And her problems were worse than mine.

#48 He laughed at me when I said I was finally going to fulfill my dream and publish my first book. My second book is coming out in a few months, and I never spoke to him again.

#49 Told my [toxic] father where I was living after I moved out.

#50 Sounds silly but after 30 years of friendship, she didn’t know my birthday.

#51 Covid happened while we were in mexico. We were told to change our flights and head home immediately or risk getting stuck as flights were all either cancelling or booking up quickly. I went to change OUR flights and she had already changed hers a couple hours prior. She was going to leave me in mexico. I didnt even say anything, i just quietly left the resort and caught my flight. Her flight got cancelled and she had to stand in a line for hours on a first come, first serve basis and wait for an emergency flight home a day or two later. I didnt talk to her after that.

#52 I stopped messaging first to prove the point of she only messaged first when needing something (which we had just argued over) it was end of January 2025 still haven’t heard from her other than her thinking we would come to her kids b day…

#53 Slept with my ex in my sister's bed while I was sleeping a room over.

#54 Competed with me in every way possible, but literally I was her biggest champion.

#55 She told her parents we were going on a trip. They had a very bad car accident, her mom thinking she was with me called my mom at 4 am. I will never forget the face of my mom when she entered in to my room yelling my name, for a second my mom thought I was actually with her cause we were best friends at the time. That was the last straw, she was hanging with [users] and stuff and I didn’t like that environment. But she almost causing my mom a heart attack was unforgettable, my mom slept with me that night.

#56 Best friend of like 8 years, at the end we were long distance. She drove 12 hrs across the country to see a man that lived 2 hours away from me and didn’t even mention it.

#57 Has never acknowledged the passing of my child.

#58 Her enneagram coach told her it would be best if we weren’t friends anymore.

#59 Just being in a one-sided friendship was the deal breaker for me.

#60 Sent me a 7 page pdf of everything I’ve ever done.

#61 She set us up for a double date with twins (I didn’t know so I was NOT prepared), then told me that she assigned me to the “ugly twin”, AND THEN proceeded to get mad because my twin actually wanted to talk to me and get to know me but hers wanted nothing to do with her so she asked if we could trade.

#62 Complained every single day about EVERYTHING and it started making me negative and depressed.

#63 Got mad at me anytime I hung out with other people or didn’t answer a phone call.

#64 I was her “date” to one of her formals and she told me not eat all day before so I would look good in my dress. Later that night she said “you ate today huh.”

#65 Was OBSESSIVE & possessive to the max. I confronted her about how sometimes I like to have time alone and/or hangout with some of my other friends and she lost it. Haven't heard from her since.

#66 I do not have enough time to explain how the lack of accountability, and then victim blaming mentality has impacted my friendships in the last year, but I will tell you my life has been so much better since they left

#67 Needed me there for her for all her important life events but couldn’t text me back when I needed her.

#68 Stole my money, lived in my house for free out of the kindness of my heart, destroyed my towels with hair dye, kept the room filled with days old food and trash, would disappear at night and not tell me, ruined my curtains, stained my carpet, etc

#69 Got wasted and kissed my husband in front of everyone at my 30th birthday party.

#70 After a full year of me being the DD, I asked her to be it ONE time and she told me “It’s not fun for me, so no.” and proceeded to get upset at me for being upset, told me the next day she didn’t wanna be my friend anymore and that was FINE with me. *dusts off hands* absolutely fine with me.

#71 Made me feel bad for not getting into a car with a drunk driver.

#72 Defended and befriended my [toxic] ex because “he didn’t do anything to her.”

#73 Said she was “too busy” with work that she can’t deal with me rn. I work 80 hours a week. She works 40.

#74 ok okay, I lived in Utah, she lived in Texas, I was moving there. on Valentine’s Day she convinced me to let her go out with MY boyfriend to get a feel for him, see if he was a good guy, before I made the move. uh, they hooked up.

#75 Uninvited me to her birthday party because all her cool new friends were going!

#76 Only ever wanted to talk about herself, never cared to know about me or my life. Would never ask me any questions. I was just a sounding board.

#77 Kept telling me she was too busy to hang out. Turns out she was just too busy to spend time with me. Saw posts on Facebook of her going places with other people.

#78 Dropped out of my wedding party because she was upset that her long term boyfriend didn’t propose to her and she didn’t like the color lavender on her (my wedding color).

#79 Left me on day 3 of a 5 day festival, in another country, taking my tent and camping stuff and leaving me with just a patch of grass for the remainder of the festival. On day 2 she got wasted and lost all her ID and debit cards/money and I helped her out by taking out cash so she would be able to get food and get home. Didn't even say bye when she left. Then she got home before me and told all of MY friends and coworkers that I was a terrible person and she was trying to get sober and I wasn't taking it seriously and I was a problem. when I finally got home no one would talk to me. To this day I have no clue why she did that and it took me 2.5 years to even find out that much.

#80 Did brujeria on me.

#81 I was 7 months pregnant with my son deciding on names and I loved Noah so I told her “ what do you think of Noah?”. She looked at me with disgust and said very loudly “EWWWWW…NoAh?!!!! That’s horrible” and proceeds to laugh in utter disgust. I haven’t talked to her since lol and my son is named Noah.

#82 Tried to make me fail one year of university.